Neymar will miss three matches in total, including one suspension resulting from accumulated yellow cards and two additional matches for the mouth-covering incident. He is scheduled to serve his first suspension against Palmeiras and is not expected to return to action until late November. Both Neymar and Santos have the option to appeal the two-match ban. Despite an injury-affected 2026 season, the 34-year-old forward has remained productive, scoring eight goals in 15 appearances in Brazil's Serie A.