Neymar’s Shocking Two-Match Ban: Why Covering His Mouth Has Landed Him in Trouble!
Brazilian football star Neymar has received a two-match suspension from a Brazilian sports tribunal for covering his mouth during a confrontation with a Bahia player. The ruling invokes the “Vinicius Law,” introduced following allegations of racial abuse involving Vinicius Junior.
Combined with a yellow-card suspension, Neymar will miss three matches. He and Santos can appeal the decision.
For the Brazilian football star Neymar, a two-match suspension has been imposed by Brazil's sports tribunal after he covered his mouth during a confrontation with a Bahia player while playing for Santos. The incident occurred during a Brazilian league match last weekend, and the tribunal announced its decision on Wednesday. Neymar's action was considered a violation of the 'Vinicius Law', a protocol introduced following allegations of racial abuse involving Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior and Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni earlier this year. Prestianni had reportedly covered his mouth with his shirt during their confrontation.
Neymar will miss three matches in total, including one suspension resulting from accumulated yellow cards and two additional matches for the mouth-covering incident. He is scheduled to serve his first suspension against Palmeiras and is not expected to return to action until late November. Both Neymar and Santos have the option to appeal the two-match ban. Despite an injury-affected 2026 season, the 34-year-old forward has remained productive, scoring eight goals in 15 appearances in Brazil's Serie A.
His performances earlier in the year earned him a recall to Brazil's national team, although injuries restricted his participation at the World Cup to two substitute appearances, including a penalty goal against Norway. Brazil were subsequently eliminated in the Round of 16. After the tournament, Neymar announced that he did not intend to continue his international career, concluding his Brazil record with 80 goals in 130 appearances.