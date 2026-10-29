Ratcliffe's Chelsea Visit Spells Trouble for Carrick as Man Utd Face Crucial Clash!
Sir Jim Ratcliffe will watch Manchester United face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday amid growing pressure on manager Michael Carrick. United are winless in eight matches across all competitions, but club chiefs have decided to retain Carrick for now.
Ratcliffe has witnessed United lose on both his previous visits to Stamford Bridge since acquiring shares, intensifying speculation about Carrick's future.
For the upcoming Premier League clash between Manchester United and Chelsea, Sir Jim Ratcliffe's decision to attend the match at Stamford Bridge has raised questions about Michael Carrick's future as Manchester United manager. The club's minority shareholder is travelling to watch the team on Saturday, as United struggle through a difficult run of form, having gone eight matches across all competitions without a win. The poor results had fuelled speculation that Carrick could be dismissed.
However, following a meeting between Manchester United officials on Monday, the club decided to give the former United player more time in charge. Carrick will therefore remain in the dugout for the lunchtime fixture against Chelsea. Ratcliffe's presence has attracted attention because his previous visits have coincided with disappointing results. He witnessed United's controversial derby defeat to Manchester City in September and was also present when Leeds United secured a 2-1 victory at Old Trafford.
During the 2024-25 Premier League season, Chelsea defeated United 1-0 at Stamford Bridge through a Marc Cucurella header. In another visit, United surrendered a 3-2 lead before Cole Palmer scored twice in stoppage time to secure victory for Chelsea. Ratcliffe's connection with Chelsea has also drawn criticism from some United supporters. In 2018, he revealed that he held a Chelsea season ticket despite considering himself a Manchester United fan. The INEOS founder also made a £4.25 billion bid to purchase Chelsea in 2022 but ultimately lost to the BlueCo consortium led by Todd Boehly.