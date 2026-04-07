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Dafabet Cricket Betting — Get 200% up to 20,000 INR as a Bonus

Dafabet

App:

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★★★★★

Registration

Dafabet

The Dafabet cricket section is one of the most popular directions for placing bets among Indian bettors with thousands of markets with outcomes and enhancing bonuses. Read the Dafabet cricket betting review to use the advantages of the exclusive options on the platform and receive a welcome bonus of 200% up to 20,000 INR.

Welcome bonus

200% up to 20,000 INR

Promocode:

DAFASPORTSCAFE

Join Dafabet

How to Bet Online on Cricket at Dafabet?

All new Indian clients must properly get and activate betting accounts to place bets on cricket events within international and local leagues. The below algorithm will help you to obtain a profile without any hassle:

1

Create a profile

Fill and submit the Dafabet Registration form with personal and login information.

Go to website
Click on the registration button.
2

Confirm the identity details

Verify the provided data to eliminate limits in the functionality.

Fill all of the required fields.
3

Top up the balance

Use the Dafabet Deposit option to get money in the wallet.

Open the deposit window.
4

Select an event

Go to the online cricket betting section to choose a suitable match for your prediction.

Make a bet on selected event.
5

Place a bet

Predict the outcome of an event in the betting markets, specifying the type and the amount for the selection to confirm your choice.

Make a bet
Get your winnings.

Moreover, the Dafabet Casino and sportsbook have prepared unique promotions for cricket fans to boost the deposit, return lost bets or increase the IPL Odds in accumulators.

Bonus for New Players

Bonus for new Indian players on Dafabet.

The new bettors can activate the Dafabet bonus for newcomers to try risky configurations for cricket betting to win more money. In addition, the welcome promotion has the following fundamental conditions to remember:

  • The maximim bonus amount is 200% up to 20,000 INR;
  • First deposit of 500 INR or more to activate the offer;
  • An x15 wagering with the Cricket events predictions or via bets on other sports containing odds of 1.5 or above;
  • No validity period, and so on.

At the same time, the system requires you to contact a Customer Support agent to check your eligibility to obtain the promotional money.

Dafabet Cricket App and APK Download

You will get access to the Dafabet App to set up the platform on your mobile gadget for stably updating odds in the live events to place a cricket bet. The bettors can follow the below instruction to install the official betting application:

  1. Select the Dafabet application review of the Sportscafe;
  2. Click on the download option at the top of the app review;
  3. Get on the app installer for your operating system;
  4. Setup the platform on the gadget;
  5. Enter the Dafabet profile.

Furthermore, you can track your active or settled cricket bets in the app, applying for bonuses to use the promotional funds from any device or PC.

IPL Cricket Betting

The Dafabet IPL betting platform allows clients to explore hundreds of unique markets with predictions ranging from choosing the winner to the best bowler of the match and IPL schedule. Besides, the promotional program includes exclusive cricket cashback for Indian Premier League and other tournaments to enhance the options with the Dafabet Bonus containing the following provisions:

  • Special offer for VIP bettors, providing up to 15% cashback for the bets with odds of 1.5 or higher;
  • Maximum bonus amount ranging from 10,000 Rs to 20,000 Rs depending on the account status;
  • An x1 rollover condition to unlock withdrawing promo funds, etc.

The system considers only bets you place weekly to accrue a VIP bonus to make new Cricket predictions from Monday.

Other Cricket Betting Opportunity

Betting on IPL matches on the platform takes place through an advanced constructor converting selections into combinations of predictions like, combos or accumulators. On the other hand, the bookmaker provides the below features to distinguish it from other Cricket betting sites:

  • Virtual cricket events for making IPL predictions and selecting the outcomes of electronic matches of other leagues;
  • Online video streaming, enabling you to see the game to improve the accuracy of live bets;
  • Head-to-head stats to help you understand the current form of the teams and others.

The bet builder will also show you the potential profits for each betting configuration to assist you in evaluating the risks.

FAQ

The answers to popular questions from Cricket betting apps for iOS and Android systems and web platform users will reveal helpful details about Dafabet’s sportsbook options.

Is It Legit to Place Cricket Bets Using Dafabet in India?

Yes, it is legit to place cricket bets using Dafabet in India. The company holds a Curacao license to provide bettors with a reliable service following local laws.

Where Can I Find the Available Markets for Cricket Event Bets?

You must choose the desired match in the sportsbook to expand the betting options with possible outcomes. Besides, the system shows customers the number of available markets to make the selection process easier.

How to Get the Cricket Welcome Bonus?

Complete the account verification and deposit at least 500 rupees to become valid for the special offer. The bonus automatically activates after applying on the official page of the promotion.

Post Author

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Faraz Gupta

Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews. Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.

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