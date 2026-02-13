Bettilt Cricket Betting: Online, Live Betting, IPL Betting

Bettilt App: 3.7 ★★★★★ Registration Bettilt Bettilt is a modern bookie that first entered the betting market in 2016. Bettilt adapts to the needs of modern players, so you will get the highest level of service and a full set of tools needed for cricket betting. All new registered users can expect a guaranteed Bettilt welcome bonus of 150% up to INR 50,000 + 50 FS for even better start! Welcome bonus 150% up to INR 50,000 + 50 FS Promocode: No Promo Join Bettilt

How to Bet Online on Cricket at Bettilt?

Bettilt has good coverage on cricket betting as it understands that it is one of the most popular sports in India. Therefore, a large number of interesting cricket markets are available for you to bet on, ranging from the winner of the match to the statistics of individual teams.

The process of placing a bet on Bettilt is very simple, and step-by-step instructions are provided here for your convenience:

1 Create an account Open Bettilt and fill out the registration form with the necessary information to successfully create an account. Registration 2 Fund your account Go to the deposit tab, choose the appropriate payment method and replenish your account with rupees. 3 Select Cricket On the main screen of the site, select cricket among the available sports disciplines and click on the match you are interested in. 4 Choose a market On the match page you will find information about the match, time of the match and all available outcomes to bet on. Click on the outcome you are interested in. 5 Confirm your bet In the window that appears, enter the amount and type of your bet and confirm your bet.

Your bet is successfully placed and will be displayed in your personal cabinet. At the end of the game event you will automatically receive the earned money to your betting account.

Bettilt Cricket Bonus for New Players

To make a stay on the site enjoyable from the start, Bettilt welcomes new Indian players with an exclusive bonus offer. The size of the bonus is really big among many betting sites in India, and it is available to every player who successfully verified. You can get +450% up to Rs. 60,000 on three first deposits . The bonus money can be used in cricket and other sports betting to greatly increase your chances of winning and get a big payout.

More terms and conditions of Bettilt cricket bonus can be found below:

Deposit Bonus Amount Terms First 100% up to ₹33,000 + 50 FreeSpins Minimum deposit is Rs. 1000; Wagering requirement is 30x. Second 100% up to ₹33,000 + 50 FreeSpins Minimum deposit is Rs. 1000; Wagerng requirement is 15x. Third 100% up to ₹34,000 + 50 FreeSpins Minimum deposit is Rs. 1000 Wagering requirement is 15x

Bets with the minimum odds of 1.80 or higher on a single mode, or each selection of a multiple bet are eligible for wagering. Deposit bonuses must be used within 30 days after activation.

Bettilt Cricket App and APK Download

The Bettilt team has developed a convenient mobile betting app for Android and iOS. It is completely free and available for download to any Indian player directly from the official website. Despite the small weight of the app, it contains all the basic functions of the bookie. All payment systems, sports disciplines and matches are available for line and live cricket betting.

To successfully install the Bettilt betting app, follow the detailed instructions below:

Open Bettilt. Navigate to the bookie's mobile site via any browser on your mobile device; Download the apk file. Open the page with the application in the main menu and find the file according to your operating system (Android or iOS).Click on it and confirm the download; Install the app. Unzip the downloaded file and start installing the Bettilt app.

After a few seconds, you will receive a notification of a successful download, and the Bettilt icon will appear on your Android or iOS device. Now you can open the application, log into your account, and start betting on cricket right from your smartphone, wherever you are!

IPL Cricket Betting

The Indian Premier League is a significant event for cricket fans around the world. For this reason, IPL betting is well covered on Bettilt. Along with high odds, the bookie offers a lot of markets on which you can place a bet, ranging from the winner of the match to the individual team stats. On the match page, you can also view all the statistics if you need to, and follow the odds changes during the match. Not to forget that Linebet pleases Indian users with constant IPL bonuses, providing the best betting experience.

IPL Weekly Bonus

During the IPL season, Bettilt offers generous bonuses that facilitate big winnings for Indian players. Thus, you can get a weekly bonus of 50% for betting on the IPL. Make a deposit of at least Rs. 800 and you'll get a sports bonus of up to Rs. 22,000 in your account. The bonus must be wagered 15 times before it can be withdrawn.

Other Cricket Betting Opportunity at Bettilt

Bettilt has many features and benefits that make it a great choice for cricket betting and beyond. Therefore, to fully enjoy the gameplay, other betting options are available to Indian bettors. You can take advantage of the following Bettilt betting opportunities to get the most out of your cricket bets and win big:

Live cricket betting;

Live streaming of cricket matches;

Virtual cricket betting;

Match Statistics;

Cash Out feature.

Bettilt is constantly working on improving the site, adding new features and options to give Indian players the best level of service.

FAQ

We've put together a list of the questions Indian customers mostly ask about online cricket betting at Bettilt. Check them out below to explore some of their features:

Is It Legal and Safe to Bet on Cricket at Bettilt?

Yes, as Bettilt is legal in India. Cricket betting is skill betting, which is not prohibited by local law. At the same time, Bettilt is a licensed betting company and is regulated by the Curacao Gambling Commission.

Can I Use Rupees for Cricket Betting on Bettilt?

Yes, you can. Bettilt has made it very easy to use INR, as it is the main currency of the bookie. You have an excellent choice from the many payment systems available for deposits and withdrawals. At Bettilt, you can instantly fund your gaming account with rupees, use them for cricket betting and easily withdraw your earnings.

Can I Bet on IPL Through the Bettilt App?

Yes, you can install and use the Bettilt app for Android and iOS to bet on IPL and other cricket events right from your device and win rupees. Downloading the app is completely free for all users from India.