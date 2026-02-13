12Bet Cricket Betting: Online, Live Betting, IPL Betting

12Bet App: 3.4 ★★★★★ Registration 12Bet 12Bet is one of the most reliable and secure online betting platforms for cricket. Not only Cricket, but also other popular sports disciplines are included in the range of products. This guide will show you how to get started with your cricket betting as well as a whole host of other useful information. Join 12Bet and get your Welcome Bonus 200% up to 10,000 INR! Welcome bonus 200% up to 10,000 INR Promocode: No Promo Join 12Bet

How to Bet Online on Cricket at 12Bet?

Only a complete user of the 12Bet platform can start betting on cricket. To do so, you will need to complete the registration process, which will enable you to create an account. The important prerequisite is that you must be of legal age. Below we have prepared a step-by-step guide to help you bet on cricket quickly and correctly:

1 Start your registration To do this, go back to the overview header and click on "Join 12Bet". You will be presented with an empty registration page, which you need to fill in with correct personal data. Sign Up Now 2 Log in Enter the username and password you came up with earlier to log in to your account. 3 Top up your account Go to My Accounts, choose your preferred payment method and top up your wallet with at least Rs 1,000. 4 Place your bet on Cricket Go to Sports select the sport Cricket, study the upcoming events and then place a bet of your desired amount.

Successful! Once you have completed all these steps, you will receive a confirmation e-mail. You will then be immediately given access to your personal account, and all you have to do is place your bet and wait for the match to be over. If your bet is successful, the money is credited to your player account automatically.

12Bet Cricket Bonus for New Players

A special offer for all new 12Bet customers is the Welcome Bonus 200% up to 10,000 INR! Every new client has the opportunity to activate the welcome bonus and make more of their first deposit. That's great news, because you can use this bonus to make your cricket bets even more profitable. Please read all of the bonus rules carefully:

The wagering amount is 10 times;

Maximum bonus amount Rs 6,000;

The validity period of the first deposit bonus is 30 days;

The minimum deposit amount for the promotion is Rs 1,000 or above.

Done! If you follow all these conditions for using and wagering the bonus, you will definitely not find it difficult to wager. Join the 12Bet platform now and don't miss your chance to activate your Welcome Bonus!

12Bet Cricket App and APK Download

If you prefer to bet wherever you are, then the 12Bet app is definitely for you! It is suitable for both Android and iOS devices and is available for free download. All you need is free space on your device and a reliable Internet connection. Follow the step-by-step instructions to download the app quickly and correctly:

Access the official website. Follow the direct link leading to the bookmaker's official website. To do so, go back to the header of the review and click on "Download the 12Bet app"; Security settings to install the app. On your device, go to the settings under "Security" and agree to download from unknown sources; Start the app download process. Select your preferred type of Android or iOS device and start downloading; Complete the installation process. Go to the downloads section on your device, find any previously downloaded files and start installing them. The successfully downloaded app will automatically appear on your device's home screen.

Done! You are now a full user of the latest version of 12Bet. All the bonuses and sports disciplines presented on the official bookmaker page are the same as in the app, so you can take full advantage of all the services!

IPL Cricket Betting

Once you become a full user of the 12Bet platform you will be able to bet on big sporting events like the IPL! The platform offers the best odds for the event and sport. On the platform you will be able to find all the necessary information about the schedule of upcoming matches or statistics of past games. You can bet on one of the teams to win, as well as on the best player, or the overall winner of the tournament!

Other Cricket Betting Opportunity at 12Bet

In addition to similar cricket betting sections, you can also use other cricket betting sections. You can get a feel for the variety of sporting events and you will definitely not get bored with the bets. Check out the list below to see all the cricket betting options available:

Live cricket betting;

E-Cricket;

Virtual cricket betting.

Join 12Bet and choose any cricket betting options you like, or rather try them all as they are unique and sure to surprise you. Don't forget to use Live Betting to get a realistic feel for the game and add more excitement to your betting!

FAQ

If you still have any questions about how to correctly place your cricket bets on 12Bet, take a look at the information below. Below we have collected the most topical questions from Indian users and answered them in detail.

What Does it Take to Bet on Cricket?

In order to bet on cricket, you must be of legal age and a registered user. After that, make a deposit of the minimum amount and place a bet. You can also find step-by-step instructions on how to bet correctly on cricket at 12Bet in the review section "How to bet online on cricket at 12Bet?".

What If I Can't Download the 12Bet App?

If you cannot download the 12Bet app to your device, you should first refer to the overview section "12Bet Cricket App and APK Download" to check if you have done everything correctly. If the problem persists, you can contact the bookmaker's 24-hour support team and a highly qualified specialist will be able to help you. Usually the response time of the support team takes between 5-10 minutes, so you won't have to wait long.

Is IPL Betting Available at 12Bet?

Yes, of course. The 12Bet platforma range includes a large number of different sports markets including the IPL. You can also find more information on this in the review section "IPL Cricket Betting".