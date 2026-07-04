Bet365 vs Betway

Sportscafe continues our series of articles in which our experts provide a comparative analysis of two popular sports betting sites. Today, two well-known brands Bet365 and Betway will fight for the title of the best bookmaker. Our readers will be able to make their choice based on detailed infographics comparing security, bonuses and number of events.

Bet365 and Betway General Information

Both bookmakers have a large number of fans and take care of their users by offering secure transfers, favorable welcome bonuses and popular payment systems. Brief information about bookmakers is presented in the table.

Bet365 Betway Year of discovery 2000 2006 Hindi language No Yes Minimum deposit 400 INR. 200 INR. Sports Events 2,000 1000

Rank Rating Bonus Link #1 Betway 4.3 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 100% up to INR 1500 Promocode No Promo Join BetwayRead review #2 Bet365 4.2 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 100% up to INR 2,000 Promocode No Promo Join Bet365Read review

Bet365 and Betway Security

Fast withdrawal and protection of users' personal data is guaranteed on both sites due to the bookmakers' official licenses from the best regulators in the world. Bet365 has a UK license, Betway - UK and Malta.

Bet365 and Betway Apps

Bookmakers offer users to download and install adaptive applications for sports betting. In terms of functionality, Bet365 app and Betway app fully correspond to the official site. You can make deposits, withdraw winnings, register and receive bonuses.

Bet365 App Betway App ✅ Big buttons and tabs ✅ SSL encryption technology ✅ Push notifications about exclusive offers ✅ Interface and support in Hindi ✅ 100% Welcome Bonus up to INR 2000 ✅ 100% Welcome Bonus up to 2,500 INR ❌ No Hindi language ❌ Live streaming delay 2-5 seconds

Bet365 and Betway Bonuses

Bonuses for sports betting at both bookmakers are not much different. However, Betway's bonus program stands out with a large promotional offer for fans of live casino. Here the bookmaker offers 100% up to 60,000 INR.

Bet365 and Betway Sporting Events

The selection of events at both bookmakers is not as extensive as at their competitors. The sites offer up to 2,000 sports matches daily, while at 1xBet, for example, this figure can reach 6,000. Bet365 and Betway offer betting on major global and local matches, giving high odds on the outcomes of the game.

Minimum Deposit and Withdrawal at Bet365 and Betway

Betway bookmaker is more successful in financial services. It offers a low entry threshold and an attractive minimum withdrawal amount. Such conditions are very suitable for beginners or users who are visiting the site for the first time and do not want to risk large sums.

Conclusion

We've done a lot of work comparing the two bookmakers so you can choose the brand that suits your needs. Both sites have been operating for a long time and offer safe betting, guaranteed withdrawals and data protection. Bet365 and Betway offer a good welcome bonus and bets on 2,000 sporting events. However, Betway is aimed at beginners and offers loyal conditions for depositing and withdrawing funds.

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