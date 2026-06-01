Melbet App: 4.6 ★★★★★ Download APP Melbet The popularity of the Melbet app boils down to the great sports betting section with many games, tournaments, and odds to choose from. Players from India can try various casino or live casino games and bank with INR or other currencies. Read on to learn more about the types of games, odds, present and live matches, and how to download the Melbet app and take advantage of an exclusive Melbet promo code and get a privileged bonus. Welcome bonus 150% up to 40,000 INR Promocode: SCAFE30 Join Melbet

Melbet App Review

The Melbet mobile app has the exact features and provides the same convenience as the desktop version of this sportsbook. It can be easily downloaded on all Android or iOS smart devices. Below is a straightforward overview containing all the basic information about the Melbet mobile app for players from India. Official website Melbet The current version of the application 1.3 APK filesize 71.7 MB Installed client size 105 MB Supported operating systems Android, iOS Cost of loading (for free download) Free License Curacao, license number OGL/2024/561/0554 Welcome bonus 150% up to 40,000 INR Hindi language support Yes Deposit / Withdrawal methods Phone Pe, PayTM, UPI, Bank Transfer, Google Pay, Crypto and etc The Melbet app gets into ratings of the best cricket betting apps, online horse racing betting apps, tennis betting apps, kabaddi betting apps and other mobile betting application ratings. Advantages and Disadvantages As mentioned, the Melbet official app has the exact same features as the desktop version. To give Indian players a clearer look, we have created a list of all the advantages and disadvantages that you can find within this sportsbook. Advantages Disadvantages ✅ The Hindi language is available ❌ Some popular payment methods are not available ✅ Many deposit and withdrawal methods (IMPS, PayTM, UPI, Crypto) ❌ The app can only work with newer versions of devices, i.e., 4.1+ for Android and 8+ for iOS ✅ Small minimum stake (INR 180) ❌ The Melbet app can face some technical issues such as glitches and crashes ✅ Fully transparent in banking options and fees The Melbet App Functionality and Design The simple design of the Melbet betting app allows for easy exploration of the site. The dominant black and orange colours make for a simple non-distractable experience, and the main page gives a close look at everything Melbet has to offer. There is a good first deposit bonus, free bets, and a long list of games that players can bet on. Here are some features that you can utilise once you’re done with the Melbet download: A long list of promos that you can claim;

By logging in, you can use the site and everything on it without difficulty;

You can check the live sports betting section to view current matches and odds;

With an account, you can easily withdraw or deposit funds using various payment methods;

24/7 available customer support that speaks Hindi;

Slots, table games, and other forms of online gaming are available.‌ Screenshots

Melbet App for Android Melbet APK for Android offers a wide range of betting options, including sports and esports, and is available for free on the Melbet website. The app provides access to a variety of features, such as live betting, streaming, and cash-out options. Melbet mobile app also offers a variety of bonuses and promotions for its users, making it an attractive option for those who enjoy online betting on their Android devices. System Requirements for Android All players that use the Melbet India APK with their Android devices should note that there are some system requirements that they need to fulfil. Below is a table that details all the specifications that you need to use the app. 🤖 Android version 4.1 or later RAM (core memory) As low as 1GB Storage Space 100 MB minimum Processor 1.2 GHz+ Internet Speed 3G or higher Supported Android Devices As long as your Android device is complicit with the specifications found above, you can rest assured that there will be a smooth operation of the app. To make it easier for you, here is a list of some of the available devices: Xiaomi Mi 10;

Samsung Galaxy M31, Samsung Galaxy M41, Samsung Galaxy M51;

Samsung Galaxy Note 10;

Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 9;

Huawei P30, Huawei Mate 20;

Google Pixel 3;

Oneplus7;

Oppo Reno etc. The Melbet application has been tested on these devices, so you don’t have to worry about its compatibility with your phone. Having a slightly older or newer version of these phones shouldn’t be an issue either.

Download Melbet APK for Android Downloading the Melbet APK for Android devices is fairly easy and takes only several seconds. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to do that: 1 Find the APK file Go to the Melbet website through our website and choose the APK file for Android. Download APK 2 Allow the APK file Before the installation process begins, you have to allow installation from Unknown devices in Settings. 3 Install the app Once the Melbet India APK file for Android is downloaded, you should locate it in Files and click to start the installation process. 4 App Installed The app will appear on your home screen as soon as the installation is finished. You can now open it and start playing! Download for Android

Melbet App for iOS – iPhone & Ipad Melbet has a dedicated app for iOS users to enjoy their betting services on their mobile devices. The users have a decorated interface and the app provides access to a wide range of betting markets, live streaming, and in-play betting. With Melbet iOS app, players can also make deposits and withdrawals using various payment options. The updates are regular to improve user experience and security. Overall, Melbet for iOS is a great choice for those who prefer to bet on the go. System Requirements for iOS In order to get the Melbet mobile app, all iOS users have to fulfill several system requirements. Following are all specifications that iOS devices need to use the Melbet app. 🍏 iOS version 8 or higher RAM (core memory) As low as 1GB Storage Space 100 MB minimum Processor 1.2 GHz+ Internet Speed 3G or above Supported iOS Devices All iOS devices that comply with the specifications mentioned above, can be used to enter the Melbet application. In the following list, all devices have been tested to make sure that there will be smooth operation during their usage. Here are some of them: iPhone 4s, iPhone 5s, iPhone 6s;

iPhone 5, iPhone 6, iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone X, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone13;

iPhone 5C;

iPhone 6 Plus;

iPod Touch (5th generation);

iPod Touch (6th generation);

iPad 2, iPad (3rd generation), iPad (4th generation);

iPad Air, iPad Air 2;

iPad mini, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 4;

iPad Pro; You should have in mind that this is not an extensive list. Aside from being available on these devices, the Melbet betting app can work with any other iOS system that is compatible with the aforementioned specifications.

Download Melbet App for iOS Unlike the Melbet download APK for Android devices, all iPhone users can get the Melbet app from the official App Store. Follow this simple guide with detailed and easy steps on how to install this app: 1 Download the app Go to the official Melbet site through our link and choose the app for iOS. You’ll be redirected to the official App Store on your iPhone or iPad. Download the app 2 Accept the app To start the installation process, you need to allow the installation on your device. 3 Confirm the Installation Don’t forget to double-click the Power Button and enter your screen lock or use the face recognition system to confirm that you want the app. 4 Register on the app If you’re a new user, set up an account by clicking on “Sign up”, and providing the needed personal information. 5 Log in For long-time users, go directly to the login section, enter your email and password and start playing! Go to website

How to Update Melbet App to the Latest Version 2026? The Melbet app needs to be updated regularly. Because this is an application like any other, when there are new upgrades, all players should accept them if they want to get the most out of the app and all new features and innovations. Apple users can update the latest version by simply going to the App Store and clicking the “Update” button. To set this to be an automatic thing, simply switch the settings in the App Store. Here is how: Go to “Settings”; Enter the App Store; Under “Automatic Downloads”, look for “Updates”; Toggle the bar and allow automatic updates. If you’re using an Android, the updates will be automatic. Because this is a file, it doesn’t require you to check for regular updates but will show you the update upon startup.

How to Register? Melbet is one of the rare online gaming sites that provide 4 options for the registration of an account through the app, in the same way as the desktop version. Every new customer can join the Melbet club by choosing between registering via email address, phone number, social networks, or one click. The process to sign up on the Melbet official app is the same for all: Open the app. Click on the app and click to Registration; Choose a method. Decide which of the 3 methods you want to choose to sign up; The registration form will appear. Give the required personal data like name, surname, address, etc.; Tick the boxes. In the end, check the boxes that confirm your age and acceptance of the rules and regulations of the site. To wrap up the confirmation process, you may be asked to send scanned ID copies of your documents. Once this is fulfilled, you can proceed to the login.

How to Get a Bonus in the Melbet App? At Melbet, you have the chance to enjoy various promotions and bonuses, all bringing different prizes to Indian players. Whereas regular players can pick from a long list of offers, new customers can take advantage of the welcome offer. Here is how you can get the sign-up bonus: Enter the Melbet mobile app; Go to the “Promo” section; Choose the bonus for the first deposit or registration bonus; Make a deposit and claim the Melbet bonus. Welcome Bonus Melbet offers generous bonuses for new players. If you prefer the casino section, you can get the welcome pack. In the sportsbook section, for your first bonus, you can pick between the first deposit bonus or free bet offer. Keep in mind that each bonus can be used from only one account. Below is what to expect from the welcome offers. ✅ Type of Welcome Bonus 🚀 Size of Bonus ☝ Conditions Sports betting bonus, Esports betting bonus, Virtual sports betting bonus 150% up to 40,000 INR The minimum deposit is 75 INR. The bonus must be used in 30 days Casino Bonus 450% up to 212,000 INR + 250 FS Make a deposit of at least 480 INR. There is a wager of 40x. Wagering the Welcome Bonus Before you decide on taking the welcome bonus, you need to make sure that you read the T&C of the promo. To save you the trouble, here is what you need to know about the wagering of the first deposit welcome bonus: Each accumulator bet must contain 5 or more selections. At least 5 selections in each accumulator must be at odds of 1.90 or higher;

After you have settled all bets from the events, you can proceed with wagering and withdrawing the funds;

The wagering requirements must be completely fulfilled if you want to withdraw your wins;

The casino bonus has wagering requirements of 40x.

Other Promotions and Bonuses Aside from the welcome bonus, long-time punters from India can enjoy various other promotions through the Melbet app. There are offers that give free spins, cashback, match bonuses, and more. Our team did a deep search of the promotion section in this casino, and we’ve listed the best promotions below: Bonus for 100 bets. Place bets for a month and get a bonus amount of your average stakes;

100% refund. Place accumulators with 7+ selections, and if you lose, you get your stake back;

Safe bet. If your first eligible bet loses, you will receive a promo code for a free bet equal to the value of your lost stake, up to a maximum of 941 INR. Bet and Celebratet Melbet offers all its clients a unique gift for their birthday. If you visit your account on your birthday, you can get a promo code for a free bet. To get the gift, make sure you have filled in your profile, activated your phone number and verified your e-mail address. It is also important that you have managed to place at least 20 bets on an activated gaming account by the time your birthday rolls around. Safe Bet If your first eligible bet loses, you will receive a promo code for a free bet equal to the value of your losing bet, up to a maximum of 941 INR. The bonus will be in the form of a promo code for a free bet equal to the value of your losing bet, up to a maximum of 941 INR. For example, if you place a bet of INR 1,130 on an event featured on the offer page and it loses, you will receive a promo code for a free bet of INR 941. Go For Longer! Take part in this bonus and start placing a long series of bets. By wagering each day for 42 days, you can win 250 INR –2,500 INR. You should create an accumulator bet every day that would consist of 3 events, each with a stake of 100 INR. Live betting is also part of this promotion. Members-only This Friday bonus gives all Melbet users a 50% match bonus of up to 8,700 INR each week. You have to make sure that your account was registered 30 days prior to the obtainment of the promotion. The minimum deposit 870 INR should be done on Friday. Don’t forget the wagering requirements of 35x. Casino VIP Cashback For all loyal customers, Melbet offers a cash-back bonus. The amount depends on the level of the VIP program you’re in. Keep playing games in the casino section and climb up the ladder in this club. TOTO Available only at Melbet, a TOTO bet slip allows you to choose 12 sports events and place a free prediction on the outcome. One result is given for one event. By using this offer each day, you have the chance to win from 100 to 7,000 bonus points. Fast Games Day Deposit a minimum of 109 INR on Wednesday, choose a game from the “Fast Games” section, and get a 100% bonus of up to 10,863 INR of the Lucky Wheel. You can only use the promo in the first 24 hours, and the withdrawal process falls under 30x wagering restrictions. 100% Refund With this bonus, you get a 100% refund if even one of your bets on an accumulator wager loses. Place this type of bet on sports events with 7 or more selections and on matches with odds 1.7 or higher. Both pre-match and live bets are part of this offer.

How to Bet on Cricket? Cricket is one of the major sports played at Melbet. Indian players can take advantage of the many odds, matches, and various leagues offered in this app. To be able to make online cricket betting, here is what you need to do: Log in to the app; Go to the “Sports” section; Click on cricket; Choose the event you want to bet on; Place the deposit and wait for the match. Which Cricket Could I Bet on? The cricket section of this online provider gives around 260 choices for Indian players. You can make predictions on various international teams and leagues, live matches, international championships, Indian teams, leagues, etc. These are a few of the options the Melbet app has for cricket-loving fans: IPL;

Twenty20 Blast;

England vs India. 5th Test;

Dream11 Spice Isle T10;

Twenty20 Inter-Provincial Trophy etc.

Other Available Sports for Betting Aside from cricket, Indian players get to enjoy a long list of other sports. These also include international tournaments, leagues, teams, etc. that bring different odds. The following sports are the most popular ones in the Melbet app: Football;

Table tennis;

Basketball;

Horse racing

Volleyball;

Greyhound racing;

Muay Thai;

Baseball;

Tennis;

Ice hockey.

Bet Types There are several bet types that you can utilize in the Melbet app. Below we give you a description of each of them: Single bet. This is a wager placed on only one event. The winning amount equals the stake multiplied by the odds;

Accumulator bet. The wager is placed on several bets that are unrelated. However, if one of them loses, they all fail. The amount is equal to the stake multiplied by the odds;

System bet. This is a combination of several accumulator bets with preset amounts and a number of events. The winnings equal the total wins of the accumulator system;

AdvanceBet. These wagers are only offered if there are possible returns from unsettled bets.

Melbet Betting App Options The Melbet betting app has many features that make betting easier and more efficient, helping you place bets on your favorite sports. User-Friendly Interface The Melbet mobile app has a simple layout that makes it easy to navigate different sports markets, live betting, and other options with just a few taps. Live Betting (In-Play) The app provides quick access to live betting, allowing you to place real-time bets on ongoing events. You can see changing odds and bet on sports as the action happens. Live Streaming With the Melbet app, you can watch selected sports events live. This lets you view games directly on the app while placing bets at the same time, making in-play betting more enjoyable. Quick Cash Out The cash-out feature is easy to find on the app, letting you close bets early to secure profits or reduce losses. This is especially useful during live betting when things change quickly. Wide Range of Bet Types The app supports different betting options, including single bets, accumulator bets, system bets, and chain bets. This variety lets you combine different markets and events to fit your betting style. Push Notifications Users can get personalized push notifications on the app. These alerts keep you updated on upcoming matches, special promotions, changes in odds, and results from your bets, so you never miss important details. Bet Builder The Bet Builder feature lets you create custom bets by combining multiple selections from the same event. This option is available on the mobile app, making it easy to place unique bets. Multi-Live Feature The app allows you to watch and bet on several live events at the same time using the Multi-Live feature. This is great for those who want to follow and bet on multiple games at once. Quick Bet Feature The Quick Bet feature lets you place bets instantly without going through the usual steps. It’s perfect for in-play betting when time is important, allowing fast betting with just one tap. Mobile-Specific Promotions The Melbet mobile app often includes special promotions and bonuses for app users. These may include free bets, cashback offers, and other rewards to make your betting more enjoyable.

Melbet Casino App Sports betting is not the only thing that this provider has. Gambling fans can also enjoy various online casino games like roulette, slots, poker, and more, all from famous game developers. If you want to install the Melbet casino app on your mobile device, here is how: Download the Melbet app; Create an account; While signing up, pick the casino welcome bonus; Place your first deposit; Grab the bonus and start playing at the casino section of Melbet. Live Casino App The Live Casino section of Melbet features a variety of games where players can interact with real dealers in real-time. You can enjoy classic games like poker, blackjack, and baccarat, as well as fun options like TV show games and lotteries. The app includes leading providers such as Evolution, Winfinity, Ezugi, and Vivogaming, ensuring a quality gaming time. Whether you prefer traditional casino games or something unique, the Live Casino has something for everyone. Slots Melbet has a wide selection of slots from various providers like Mancala Gaming, Gambit, NetEnt, and 7Mojos. Players can enjoy different themes and features, with many slots available in demo mode to try before betting real money. Popular slots include: Fruit Bat Crazy;

Royal Fortunator;

Buffalo Goes Wild;

Dragon's Fire;

Take The Money;

Wild Spin Deluxe;

Rainbow Ray;

5 Majestic;

Fortune Numbers;

Book of Pinata. There’s plenty of fun waiting in the slots section for all players. Fast Games The Fast Games section at Melbet features quick and exciting games that are great for players who enjoy fast-paced action. These games usually have simple rules and quick rounds, making them easy to play. Some popular fast games include: Goal;

Higher vs Lower;

Card Odds;

Heads or Tails;

Flip Card;

Andar Bahar;

Dota 21;

Crash;

Crystal;

Lucky Wheel. These fast games provide instant fun and excitement for players looking for quick rounds.

Melbet Mobile Version (Website) If you don’t want to place bets through the app, you can easily access this provider via its website. Using your favourite browser on your mobile phone or any other device, go to the site and log in. Melbet mobile website doesn’t differentiate between Android, iOS, or KaiOS, meaning you can use any device to sign in and continue playing at this site. However, given that the website may need a faster Internet connection, we recommend the use of the mobile app. System Requirements for the Mobile Version of the Melbet Website Unlike the Melbet app, which can work only with Android and iOS devices, the mobile version of Melbet is adaptable to any screen resolution and operating system. For all Indian players who don’t want to go through the process of the Melbet app download, you can bet on sports via the site on your phone. Because all devices have different specifications, we have made a table with all the basic system requirements that you need to enter the Melbet site. See the specifications below. Operating System Android, iOS, KaiOS, BlackBerry OS RAM 1 GB or higher Screen Resolution 1136×640 pixels or higher Supported Browsers Google Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera Differences Between the App and Mobile Website In general, the Melbet app doesn’t differ much from the desktop version of the provider. However, there are small differences in the interface. Below you can find a table that gives a clear comparison, showing the advantages and disadvantages of both versions. 📱 Melbet Mobile App 🌏 Melbet Mobile Website Minimum 1 GB of RAM memory for the Melbet app to work properly You don’t need high RAM memory for the site to work You need to download the app to play No need to download anything Easy and fast bet placing Betting is more difficult and requires more time The app will require frequent updates to get the best experience You don’t have to update anything Won’t drain your battery as much It will require more power thus draining your battery faster Although both have their own strong sides, it comes down to choosing the one that suits you best. Nonetheless, players can rest assured that all games and promos are equally presented in both versions.

Payment Methods After you sign up and log in to the Melbet app, you can start playing by checking the available payment methods. This online gaming provider has a long list of deposit and withdrawal options, making it easy for Indian players to transfer funds in and out. Below you can see each of them. Service Minimum Deposit Maximum Deposit Commission Fees Funds Deposit Time PhonePe 300 INR 50,000 INR None Instant UPI 300 INR 100,000 INR None Instant PayTM 300 INR 50,000 INR None Instant GooglePay 500 INR 50,000 INR None Instant BharatPe 350 INR 50,000 INR None Instant Whatsapp Pay 300 INR 50,000 INR None Instant Bhim 350 INR 50,000 INR None Instant Amazon Pay 500 INR 50,000 INR None Instant MoneyGO 110 INR 650,000 INR None Instant WebMoney 48,41 968,147,17 INR None Instant AirTM 48,36 INR 2,417,983,81 INR None Instant MiFinity 1,121,19 INR 280,297,35 INR None Instant Skrill 561 INR 5,605,946,85 INR None Instant BinancePay 48,36 INR 967,193,53 INR None Instant BybitPay 96,72 INR 1,450,790,29 INR None Instant Airtel Pay 300 INR 50,000 INR None Instant Neteller 561 INR N/A None Instant IndOasis 400 INR 50,000 INR None Instant IMPS 300 INR 100,000 INR None Instant Bank Transfer 500 INR 100,000 INR Varies Instant SBI Yono 200 INR 100,000 INR None Instant Crypto Varies Varies None Up to 15 minutes Players should note that this is not an extensive list of the payment options provided in the Melbet app. Once registered to it, you can check the full list of 66 deposit and 55 withdrawal methods.

How to Make a Deposit? Once you go through the Melbet app login, you will have to make a Melbet deposit of some amount to be able to bet and enjoy the gaming experience of this provider. Here is how you can perform that: Log in through the app; Go to the “Make a deposit” section; Choose from the long list of available methods; Add the amount you want to deposit; Wait for the cash to be processed; Start using your deposited funds!

Customer Support Service Regardless of whether you’re using the Melbet official app or the mobile site, you can always contact customer support for any of your inquiries. The team of this provider is available 24/7, and there is more than one way to contact them. Below we have listed all available channels. The ways to contact Details Email of General inquiries info-ind@melbet.com Email of Security department security@melbet.com Queries about blocked accounts license@melbet.com Email of Partnership queries agents@melbet.com Phone All players from India can call this number to get directly in touch with a member of the Melbet team: 800 4430067 Live chat On the bottom right corner there is the option to directly chat with customer support and get your questions answered instantly Online form In the “Contacts” section, you can fill out an online form detailing your concerns and send it to the support team