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1xBet Review
1xBet is a well-established name in the community of sports betting and online gambling and the platform's history dates back to 2007. It accepts players from India and INR as a currency and offers them a big variety of neat features and functions that can help boost the gambling experience. You can redeem the sports welcome bonus of 400% up to 50,000 INR, use a large number of payment options, and access sports betting on events like IPL and the live streaming option, as well. Thus, due to its functionality, bonus program and many other advantages, the company is constantly included in the ratings of the
cricket betting sites in india and the best football betting sites, best tennis betting sites, kabaddi betting sites, chess betting sites, badminton betting sites.
Quick Facts about 1xBet
Game types Sports, Live Betting, Casino, Live Casino, Esports, TV Games, Virtual Sports, Bingo, Toto
Founder and year of foundation 2007, 1X Corp N.V.
Headquarters Limassol, Cyprus
Gambling license Curacao, license number OGL/2024/1262/0493
Welcome bonus 400% up to 50,000 INR for sports, 300% up to 150,000 INR + 150 FS for casino
Deposit and withdrawal methods UPI, iCash.One, AirTM, PhonePe, Skrill and so on
Hindi language Yes
1xBet Score
1xBet has a lot of features, and it has both advantages and disadvantages. To find out what they are, have a look at the table down below.
Advantages
Disadvantages
Over 1,000 sports events every day
The design is a bit outdated
Quick withdrawals
Accepts cryptocurrency
VIP program for active users
Minimum deposit amount of 55 INR
Many cricket betting events every day
1xBet in India
In this Sportscafe review, we'll go through the different features and functionalities that 1xBet provides to Indian customers. We'll go through the betting platform's validity, the registration and verification procedure, the features of the Android app, and the welcome bonuses, as well as a guide on how to claim them.
Is 1xBet Legal in India?
Yes, it is. In India, there are no laws against online gambling, therefore joining up for sports betting and casino gaming websites and depositing money is completely legal. 1xBet has a Curacao gambling license (license number OGL/2024/1262/0493), which indicates that it is secure and trustworthy.
How to Create an Account at 1xBet?
To successfully sign up at the bookmaker, follow the instructions down below to make
1xbet registration:
Using your desktop or mobile browser, go to the official 1xBet website.
You should see a button that says ‘Registration’. Simply click on it, and proceed to select your sign-up method.
1xBet allows you to sign up in four different ways: with a single click, by phone, via e-mail, or through social media. The first choice is the quickest, but you will have to provide your personal information afterwards. All of the others are quite standard.
Depending on the sign-up method you pick, you'll need to input information like your phone number, first and last names, and password. Select your currency and, if applicable, any promotional codes after that.
On the left, select from the sports or casino welcome bonuses. If you'd rather make your decision later, you can choose to cancel – but make sure to select it later.
Accept the Terms and Conditions and check the box to get email updates and results. Then, at the bottom, click on 'Register’.
You have successfully created an account at 1xBet!
Account Verification
Before you may withdraw money from 1xBet, you must first confirm your identity by going through the account verification procedure. It is safe to do so because it is part of the (KYC) process for many betting and gaming platforms. After clicking your avatar in the top-right area, go to the personal details tab. Fill in any gaps with the required personal information. You must provide documentation to prove your identity and residence, such as:
A passport;
A driver’s license;
An identity card;
A utility bill and other accepted documents.
1xBet App
The
1xBet app for Android makes it simple to place bets on your favorite sports events, such as IPL, in English or Hindi. The 1xBet app is the same as the desktop website or the mobile site in terms of functionality, and the main distinctions are a slightly different UI and the ability to use 1xBet from any location at any time. 1xBet from anywhere at any time. For owners of iOS-based devices, the mobile app version is under development, and so far all customers can use the adaptive PWA-version.
Sometimes, the bookmaker has mobile app exclusive promotions. Players who use 1xBet's website are not qualified for bonuses and promotions that are only available through the mobile app for Android whenever it does happen. As a result, the app is very convenient to have in case of such events.
It`s all among the reasons why the application is included in the ratings of the best cricket betting apps and the best football betting apps.
Welcome Bonus
1xBet features a lot of bonuses and promotions, including
1xbet Promo Code, that are available to Indian players, however, the main ones are the first deposit bonus for sports and the casino package. To learn more about main 1xbet bonuses, have a look at the table down below.
Type of Welcome Bonus
% and Amount of Welcome Bonus
Minimum Deposit Amount
Bonus Crediting Terms
Sports, Virtual, Esports Betting Bonus
400% up to 50,000 INR
300 INR
This welcome bonus is available only to newcomers on the first four deposits. The minimum deposit amount is 300 INR. All sports categories are eligible for the bonus. You must place three single bets with minimum odds of 2.00.
Online Casino Bonus
300% up to 150,000 INR + 150 FS
300 INR
The offer is available to newcomers to 1xBet.To activate the bonus, you must select it during registration. The percentages of the deposits can be found in the Terms and Conditions. The slots games you can use the free spins on are also stated in the Terms and Conditions. The bonus money and free spins is separated into the following deposits: - for the 1st deposit - 100% up to 50,000 INR and 150 free spins; - for the 2nd deposit - 200% up to 100,000 INR. The free spins can be used on the Hit Coins 2 Hold and Spin slot from Barbara Bang.
How to Get a Bonus at 1xBet?
Follow the procedures outlined below to claim any of the bonuses shown in the table above:
Log in to your 1xBet account, or create one if you don't already have one.
Activate the bonus from the promotions tab.
From the list of available promotions and bonuses, select the bonus you want to redeem, then click the activate button to get it.
Complete the transaction by entering the amount you want to deposit into your 1xBet account for the first time.
If you fulfill the wagering conditions mentioned in the offer's Terms & Conditions, you can withdraw the free money.
You have successfully claimed the 1xBet welcome bonus!
Wagering the Welcome Bonus
Before you can withdraw the welcome bonus from your 1xBet account, you must first meet the wagering requirements. To wager the bonus, you must meet the following requirements:
Sign up bonus
Wagering conditions
Sports, virtual sports, and esports bonus
Place three winning single bets, where the stake of each bet must be equal to the full bonus amount;
The odds on wagering must be 2.00 or higher;
The bonus must be redeemed in 7 days
Casino bonus
The bonus money must be wagered 35 times the bonus amount;
When depositing, the amount must meet or exceed the minimum deposit amount;
The contribution percentage of the games, as mentioned in the offer's Terms and Conditions, determines the welcome bonus odds at the casino;
The offer must be claimed within 7 days
Other 1xBet Bonuses and Promotions
While 1xBet has a lot of bonuses and promotions ongoing all the time aside from the welcome bonuses, we have selected the ones of note from the list, and the three we included are as follows:
Affiliate Program;
Friday Bonus;
VIP Cashback.
Accumulator of the Day Bonus
Choose a ready-made accumulator from selected daily events and get a 10% boost to your odds if the bet wins. Both pre-match and live options are available each day. To join, log in, choose an Accumulator of the Day, and place your bet using your main balance. The selections cannot be changed, and bonus funds or crypto are not eligible for this offer.
Friday Bonus
Every Friday from 0:00 to 23:59, log into your account and make a deposit within the time range to receive a bonus of 100% up to 27,000 INR! To be eligible for the deal, you must make a minimum payment of 90 INR. To withdraw the Friday bonus money, you must wager the bonus amount three times on accumulator bets at odds of at least 1.40 within 24 hours of receiving it, otherwise, the offer will be forfeited.
VIP Cashback
The 1xBet VIP program includes a cashback component; the higher your level, the more money you'll receive. There are eight levels, with copper offering a 5% reward on lost bets and the top levels offering up to 0.25 cashback on all bets. It is crucial to remember, however, that all bonus kinds, including the VIP cashback option, are not permitted for cryptocurrencies.
1xBet Payment Methods
1xBet features a variety of deposit and withdrawal methods that are commonly used by customers from India. For a list of the most popular
1xbet deposit methods, have a look at the table down below.
Service
Minimum deposit
Maximum deposit
Funds deposit time
Commission Fees
UPI
300 INR
100,000 INR
Instant
None
UPI Fast
300 INR
50,000 INR
Instant
None
PhonePay
300 INR
100,000 INR
Instant
None
IMPS
500 INR
100,000 INR
Instant
None
GPay
300 INR
100,000 INR
Instant
None
iCash.One
200 INR
50,000 INR
Instant
None
Skrill
558 INR
N/A
Instant
None
Skrill 1-Tap
558 INR
N/A
Instant
None
AirTM
55 INR
N/A
Instant
None
Bitcoin
0,001 BTC
N/A
Instant
None
Litecoin
0,001 LTC
N/A
Instant
None
How to Deposit on 1xBet?
If you want to make a deposit at 1xBet, follow the instructions below:
Create an account on 1xBet's official website or the mobile site version.
In the top-right corner, click the 'Deposit' option.
From the drop-down box, choose your preferred deposit method, input the amount you want to deposit, and then click the 'Deposit' button.
You have successfully made a deposit at 1xBet!
How to Withdrawal Money?
To successfully make a withdrawal in India from your account at 1xBet, follow the steps down below:
Log in to your 1xBet account by visiting the official 1xBet website or using the mobile website version.
Click on your avatar in the top-right corner of the screen, then on the 'Withdraw' option.
From the list of all available options, choose the withdrawal method you want, enter the amount you want to withdraw, and click the 'Withdraw' button.
You have successfully withdrawn money from your account at 1xBet!
How to Place a Bet on 1xBet?
Follow the steps below to place a wager on a sports event at 1xBet:
1
Log in
Log in to your account on the official 1xBet website.
Go to website
2
Enter on sports page
If you haven't previously, click the 1xBet logo in the top-left corner to access a page listing all available sporting events.
3
Choose sport
Pick a sport to bet on, such as cricket as an example, and then the event that piques your interest.
4
Create your bet
After selecting the conditions for the bet you wish to place, enter the bet amount and click 'Place bet’.
Start betting
You've successfully placed a bet using 1xBet!
Cricket Betting at 1xBet
1xBet is popular in India since it offers a wide range of cricket betting options. You may bet on a range of cricket games using the live betting service, including the Indian Premier League (IPL), tournaments, championships, and local contests. Here are some examples of events that are currently available:
Indian Premier League;
ODI;
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test;
England vs New Zealand 2nd Test;
ICC World Cup;
Twenty20 and many others.
1xBet offers a number of betting possibilities on cricket, which enriches the whole sports betting experience. You may quickly place cricket bets and receive notifications whether you win or lose if you use the mobile app for Android and iOS.
Other Available Sports for Betting
Aside from cricket betting options, 1xBet offers nearly 100 other sports categories you can place your bets on. To find out what the most popular ones are in India, have a look at the list down below:
Football;
Kabaddi;
Basketball;
Table Tennis;
Volleyball;
Tennis;
Horse Racing and many others.
Betting Options at 1xBet
1xBet has a variety of services that can help you improve your overall sports betting and casino gambling experience. Pre-match and live betting, as well as a selection of casino games, are all available when it comes to sports betting. The following is a sample of what 1xBet offers to offer:
IPL Betting;
Live Streaming;
Push Notifications;
Online Casino Games;
Live Casino;
Cash-Out;
Live Cricket Betting;
Esports Betting;
Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting;
Pre-Match Betting;
Lucrative Offers;
Multi-Betting;
Live Match Statistics.
IPL Betting
The Indian Premier League, or IPL, is one of the most popular cricket events among Indian players. 1xBet offers both a desktop website and a mobile app for betting on the IPL. Because 1xBet offers live streaming for sports events, you can watch them unfold right in front of your eyes while placing bets on them using a range of various bet types.
Live Streaming
On the 1xBet website or the 1xBet Android app, you may watch live streaming sports events. This feature allows you to simultaneously watch and bet on sporting events such as the IPL.
Push Notifications
The 1xBet mobile app for Android and iOS includes a useful feature that displays whether you won or lost the bet on the screen, as well as any impending promotions and offer.
Online Casino Games
1xBet has a wide range of casino games to choose from. There are separate sections for slots and live dealer games, all of which are powered by various famous software providers.
Live Casino
1xBet has a live casino section that offers a wide range of game kinds. These games will be played with a live dealer to give a true casino experience, and Indian players prefer games with Hindi-speaking live dealers.
Cash-Out
You can withdraw your winnings once you've achieved the minimum withdrawal amount for the payment method you've chosen. In India, 1xBet allows a variety of popular deposit and withdrawal options.
Live Cricket Betting
With the live streaming sports option, you may watch a cricket match unfold right in front of your eyes while wagering on it. Watch and gamble on cricket tournaments like the Indian Premier League on a live sportsbook.
Esports Betting
There are several games to choose from in the 1xBet esports section, and you may wager on them with a variety of bet types. On 1xBet, you can also watch live esports games and browse all of the pre-match bets to see what others are betting on.
Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting
1xBet offers fast and easy virtual sports betting games, such as horse racing. Virtual cricket betting is also accessible; place a wager and learn the game's conclusion in seconds. The virtual games that 1xBet has are powered by different software providers, depending on the game.
Pre-Match Betting
The idea behind pre-match betting is that bets are placed before the game begins. Simply select the outcome you feel will occur and place your bet. With pre-match bets, you can choose different kinds of bet types from the ones that are available, and some of them can drastically increase your rewards, also increasing the risk.
Lucrative Offers
1xBet offers a lot of bonuses and promotions, and the main ones for sports and casino are as follows: a 120% first deposit bonus of up to 42,900 INR for sports, and a 169,000 INR over four deposits with an additional 150 free spins over the stated deposits. To withdraw the bonus money, complete the wagering requirements said in the Terms and Conditions.
Multi-Betting
You may multi-bet using different bet kinds since 1xBet allows you to gamble on many events in one bet. However, in order to be reimbursed, all of the estimations must be correct. The profit potential develops in lockstep with the risk.
Live Match Statistics
Data from prior events, as well as data from current live events, are available in real time. You increase your chances of placing a winning wager by using this tool to help you better forecast the game's result.
1xBet Casino
1xBet features an online casino area featuring a variety of games including roulette, table games, slots, lotteries, and more, as well as live dealer games. Popular software companies like Evolution Gaming, Microgaming, Yggdrasil, NetEnt, and others power everything. You may also sort games by a certain game provider of your choosing. The live dealer section is filled with games as well, and some of the dealers speak Hindi, which is perfect for players from India. On top of that, in the 1xLive category, you can access live casino games by 1xBet.
Entertainment at the Casino
Since 1xBet offers a lot of games you can play at the
1xbet casino and live dealer categories, the most popular ones can be sorted by clicking the appropriate tab. Here is a list of some of the most played games in India:
Reel Raiders;
Riches of the Deep;
Cherry Bombs;
1xLive Roulette;
1xLive Blackjack;
7 Mojos;
Lucky Streak and many others.
Types of Bets at 1xBet
1xBet offers a variety of bet types that you can use to place bets on your favorite sports events such as IPL. There are five main ones, which you can learn about down below:
Single bets. This is the typical traditional betting type. You will be able to place one bet on a single sports event.
Express bets. If you want to bet on numerous events at once, you may utilize express bets. If both of your bets win, your money is already returned, and you gain even more.
Multi bets. This is a popular bet type since it allows you to wager on a range of sports events in many bet groups. Multi-bets can increase your chances of winning and, as a result, your profit margin.
Contingent bets. If you don't have any money in your account but still have uncalculated bets, you can put conditional bets. You may wager on any athletic event in advance using conditional bets without having to utilize any of your available cash.
Chain bets. A combination of single bets is another sort of bet that allows you to wager on various sports events. You will be able to pick the order in which you wish to wager on the events, and just the first bet will need a deposit.
Support
There are many different ways you can contact 1xBet customer support, and as it the bookmaker has an office in India, you can communicate with the consultants in live chat using Hindi. For a list of them, have a look at the table down below.
The ways to contact
Details
Phone number
000 800 082 00 51
Email
Live chat
Within the mobile app or on the website, click on the button in the bottom-right corner of the screen, and you will be forwarded to a consultant
SportsCafe Verdict
After evaluating the features and functions of 1xBet for Indian players, we awarded it the Sportscafe stamp of approval. This indicates that it is a perfectly safe and legitimate website for placing bets in India. It also has a Curacao gaming license, which adds to the platform's security. It includes a mobile app for Android and iOS that allows you to make bets and access the same features as the desktop version. The bulk of reviews from both casual and active players are positive, and 1xBet is a trustworthy platform. But if you want something different, check out our selection of
1xbet similar apps and sites like 1xbet.