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1xBet — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 400% up to 50,000 INR Bonus

1xBet

App:

4.0

★★★★★

Registration

1xBet

1xBet is one of the most popular sports betting and casino gambling sites that provides players from India with many opportunities. For example, it features over 1,000 sports events every day, a minimum deposit amount of 55 INR, many payment options like UPI and PhonePe, a sign-up bonus of 400% up to 50,000 INR, and a 1xbet app for Android.

Welcome bonus

400% up to 50,000 INR

Promocode:

SCAFE30

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Post Author

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Faraz Gupta

Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews. Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.

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