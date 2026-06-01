Parimatch Mobile App Download for Android (apk) for Betting and Casino Latest Version 2026

Parimatch App: 4.7 ★★★★★ Download Parimatch Looking for a reliable and user-friendly platform to place sports bets online in India? Look no further than the Parimatch! Available for download on both Android devices, this app offers a wide range of features to enhance your online betting experience. In this article, we'll take a closer look at what the Parimatch app has to offer, including its user interface, available sports markets, and more. Plus, we'll provide step-by-step instructions for downloading the Parimatch APK file to your Android device. So whether you're a seasoned sports bettor or just getting started, read on to learn more about the Parimatch app. Welcome bonus 150% up to ₹20,000 Promocode: SCAFE30 Join Parimatch

Parimatch App Review The Parimatch app is a mobile betting platform that allows users to place sports bets online with ease and convenience. Designed for use on both Android devices, this app offers a range of features and functions to enhance the online betting experience. The app can easily be downloaded in India and used. Official website Parimatch The current version of the application 1.1 APK filesize 40 MB Installed client size 100 MB Supported operating systems Android Cost of loading (for free download) Free License Curacao Gaming Commission (OGL/2024/1329/0629) Welcome bonus 150% up to ₹20,000, 150% up to 105,000 INR, 100% up to 30,000 INR Hindi language support Yes Deposit / Withdrawal methods Phone Pe, PayTM, UPI and Crypto The Parimatch app gets into ratings of the best cricket betting apps, online football betting apps, online horse racing betting apps, chess betting apps, kabaddi betting apps and other mobile betting application ratings. Advantages and Disadvantages As with any online betting platform, there are both pros and cons to consider before signing up for a new account. By weighing these advantages and disadvantages against your personal preferences and betting style, you can make an informed decision about whether the Parimatch application is the right choice for you. Advantages Disadvantages ✅ Works even on minimal requirements ❌ Sometimes customer service can be slow ✅ Renowned User-friendly interface ✅ Wide range of options ✅ Several payment methods supported ✅ Notifications for real-time updates The Parimatch App Functionality and Design The Parimatch mobile app offers a variety of features and functions to enhance your online betting experience. From its user-friendly design to its wide range of sports markets and live betting options, this mobile betting platform has something for everyone. Live and pre-match betting on a variety of sports markets.

In-play statistics and visualizations to help you make informed betting decisions.

User-friendly interface with intuitive navigation and easy-to-use betting slip.

In case of problems in using or betting, the user can contact customer support.

Multiple language options, including English, Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, and Marathi.

Comprehensive account management tools, including the ability to view betting history and track open bets.

Access a plethora of events happening worldwide.

Parimatch App for Android The Parimatch app for Android is a great choice for sports betting enthusiasts who want the convenience of mobile betting. With the Parimatch Android app, users can easily make secure deposits and withdrawals, place bets on a variety of sports markets, and take advantage of a range of bonus offers and promotions. The app's user-friendly interface makes it easy to navigate, while its in-play statistics and visualizations provide users with valuable insights to inform their betting decisions. The Parimatch apk is available round the clock with several kinds of sports and games. Users can access it anytime to start betting and earning. System Requirements for Android There are certain requirements which your Android device needs to fulfil for the Parimatch app to run smoothly. The minimum requirements that it must meet are as follows: 🤖 Android Version Android 5.1 or more RAM At least 1 GB Processor 1.2 GHz or higher Memory Space At least 100 MB It is necessary that your device meets the above-mentioned prerequisites for smoother use. If these are not present, the app could work sluggishly or might even fail to install and open properly. Supported Android Devices The Parimatch mobile app has been tested for smooth operation on a range of Android devices to ensure a seamless betting experience for users. Here are some of the popular Android devices that the app has been tested on: Samsung Galaxy S21, S20, S10, Note and M Series models;

OnePlus 8 and above;

Xiaomi Redmi series;

Realme 7 and 7 Pro;

Google Pixel 5, 4a, and 3a;

Oppo F17 Pro;

Vivo V20 and V17;

Asus ROG Phone 3;

Nokia 5.4. The Parimatch app has been tried and tested on a range of Android devices to ensure seamless operation. While the mentioned devices are just a few examples, if your device meets the minimum system requirements, you should be able to download and use the Parimatch application without any issues.

Download Parimatch APK for Android The Parimatch app for Android boasts exceptional usability, making it a favorite among sports betting enthusiasts. To download and install the app, follow these simple step-by-step instructions: 1 Prepare Your Device Go to your mobile settings and allow the installation of apps from unfamiliar sources. 2 Visit Parimatch Firstly, you need to visit the official Parimatch website to download the app. Go to Parimatch 3 Download the Parimatch Apk File User just need to click on the download file button. Download the app 4 Install the App After downloading the apk file, locate it in your mobile device's storage and click on the button to install it. 5 Start Betting Wait for the process to finish and the app icon to show on your screen. Click on the app icon to launch it, then sign in to your Parimatch account or register a new one by selecting the sign-up option. Congratulations! You have successfully downloaded and installed the Parimatch Android mobile app. Start exploring its features and place your bets with ease.

Parimatch App for iOS The Parimatch mobile app is also available for iOS devices, including iPhones and iPads. but the difference is that there's no app on apple devices in the conventional sense. For these devices, the company uses PWA, which is a web application. It is as convenient and offers a variety of sports betting options and casino games as a regular app, but requires less space on your phone. System Requirements for iOS To use the Parimatch app on your iOS device, you'll need to ensure that your device meets the minimum system requirements. These requirements are relatively low, so most iOS devices should be compatible with the app. Check out the table below for a breakdown of the specific system requirements for Parimatch on iOS. 🍏 iOS Version iOS 8.0 and higher RAM 1 Gb Memory Space 100 Mb Processor 1.2 Ghz Supported iOS Devices The Parimatch app for iOS devices has been tested on a variety of devices to ensure smooth operation. Below is a list of iOS devices that the app has been tested on and is available for download. iPhone 12 Pro Max;

iPhone 12 Pro;

iPhone 12;

iPhone 12 mini;

iPhone SE (2nd generation);

iPhone 11 Pro Max;

iPhone 11 Pro;

iPhone 11;

iPhone XS Max;

iPhone XS;

iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (5th generation);

iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generation);

iPad Air (4th generation);

iPad (8th generation);

iPad mini (5th generation);

iPod touch (7th generation). If you own any of the above devices and meet the minimum system requirements, the Parimatch app should be available for download and use.

Download Parimatch App for iOS To successfully download and install the Parimatch app for iOS devices, simply follow the easy steps outlined below: 1 Visit Parimatch official website Visit the official Parimatch mobile website using our link to access the website. Go to Parimatch 2 Click "share" button When you are on the site, click on the centre button at the very bottom of the screen in the form of a square with an arrow. 3 Press "Add to the home screen" You will see a special button to add a shortcut to the home screen of your device. Click it. Download the app 4 Start Installation Wait several seconds for the iOS app to install. Congratulations, you've just completed the download and installation process for the iOS version of the Parimatch app. You're now ready to enjoy all the features and functionality that the app has to offer!

Free Download Parimatch offers a free mobile app download for both Android and iOS users. The Parimatch APK file for Android devices can be downloaded for free from the official Parimatch website. Similarly, the Parimatch app for iOS can be downloaded for free from the official website. With the Parimatch app, users can easily place bets on their favourite sports events, make secure deposits and withdrawals, and play a wide range of casino games, all on the go. Additionally, the Parimatch application is user-friendly and offers a smooth and seamless experience to its users. With the Parimatch app, users can also enjoy various promotions and bonuses exclusive to the app.

How to Update Parimatch App to the Latest Version 2026? Keeping the Parimatch app up to date is essential for both Android and iOS users. It ensures that the app is running smoothly and all features are functioning correctly. New updates often include security patches and bug fixes, which can improve the app's overall performance. Below are the steps to update the Parimatch app to the latest version. Open official Parimatch website. Go to the app section. Download new APK file. Now you need to wait until the app gets downloaded and installed. Once the update is complete, open the Parimatch app. Check if all features are working correctly. By following these simple steps, you can ensure that you are using the latest version of the Parimatch app, which is essential for a smooth and uninterrupted betting experience. The latest version of the app will also have the most up-to-date security features, ensuring that your personal information is protected.

How to Register in the Parimatch App? Go to the App Store or Google Play Store on your mobile device and download the Parimatch App. Once you have downloaded the app, click on the "Sign Up" button located on the home screen. Fill in your personal details such as your name, phone number, and email address. Choose a secure password and select your preferred currency. Read and accept the terms and conditions and privacy policy. Parimatch will send you a confirmation email or text message with a verification code. Now you just need to enter the code in the asked field. Once you have successfully completed the registration process, log in to your account using your email or phone number and password. You can now enjoy all the benefits of being a member of the Parimatch club. ‌To register with Parimatch bookmaker’s office, you have two options available: you can register using the mobile version of the official website, or you can register through the application. If you decide to use the application, you will need to download the APK file and install it before proceeding. Just after installing, follow these easy steps:

Parimatch App Login ‌If you have already registered with the Parimatch App, you can easily log in to your account and start betting. Follow the simple steps below to execute Parimatch login Step-by-step guide: Open the Parimatch App: Find the Parimatch App on your mobile device and open it. Click on "Login": Once you have opened the app, click on the "Login" button located on the home screen. Enter your details: Enter your registered email address or phone number and password in the fields provided. Click on "Login": Once you have entered your details, click on the "Login" button to access your account. Enjoy the app: You can now enjoy all the features of the Parimatch App, including betting on your favourite sports and games.

How to Get a Bonus in the Parimatch App? Parimatch offers various bonuses to new users. To receive these bonuses, you need to follow a few simple steps. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to claim your bonus: First, you need to sign up for a Parimatch account. You can do this by following the registration process on the website or app. Look for the "Promotions" tab on the website or app. You can find this tab by tapping on the three-line icon in the top-left corner of the screen. Select the promotion you want to claim from the available options. Be sure to read the terms and conditions of the promotion before selecting it. To receive the bonus, you will need to make a deposit into your Parimatch account. Enter the amount you want to deposit and follow the instructions provided by the platform. Once you have received your bonus, make sure to read the terms and conditions carefully. You need to meet the wagering requirements stated in the terms and conditions before you can withdraw your bonus money. After you have met the wagering requirements, you will receive your bonus. You can use this Parimatch bonus to place bets on your favourite sports and games. Welcome Bonus Parimatch offers a special welcome bonus of 150% up to 20,000 INR for new users who make their first deposit. This bonus is specifically designed for the upcoming IPL cricket season. Additionally, Parimatch provides various other incentives and promotions for its players, which are listed below. ✅ Bonus Type 🚀 Bonus Amount 💰 Minimum Deposit ☝ Bonus Terms Sports Welcome Bonus 150% up to ₹20,000 100 INR Wagering requirements for withdrawal are 10 times the bonus amount on single wagers with a minimum odds of 1.8. The time to claim it is 7 days. Slots Welcome Bonus 150% up to 105,000 INR 100 INR The promotion is available for 10 days after you make a deposit, and withdrawals are not permitted until the deposit amount and bonus sum have been wagered 30 times each. The bonus can only be utilized five times per account. Follow these conditions and steps mentioned above to redeem the bonus successfully. Wagering the Welcome Bonus Comply with the specific wagering requirements mentioned in the Terms and Conditions of the offer;

Ensure that the bonus has not expired, i.e., within seven days for sports and ten days for the casino;

Place bets on the eligible games or sports events;

The odds must be at least 1.8 for a sports welcome bonus;

The minimum deposit amount must be made, or an amount equal to or more than the minimum deposit amount must be deposited. ‌Meeting the wagering requirements is essential to withdraw the welcome bonus. To successfully meet the wagering requirements, the following conditions must be fulfilled: Other Promotions and Bonuses Parimatch App offers various bonuses and promotions to keep its players engaged and motivated. Besides the welcome bonus, there are other exciting offers too. Here are some of the most popular promotions and bonuses in the app: Parlay Boost;

Cricket Leaderboard Bonus;

Live Casino Welcome Bonus;

Crash Welcome Bonus;

Ez Bonus Wheel. Parlay Boost Place a Parlay bet on 3 events or more and get a bonus on your winnings. More outcomes means more bonus. If your bet is successful, the bonus will be available to you after all matches are completed. The maximum bonus is 100% up to 92,411,650 INR. Minimum odds - 1.3. Minimum number of outcomes in an expression - 3.

How to Bet on Cricket Using the Parimatch App? Open the Parimatch app and log in to your account or create a new one. Navigate to the cricket section and choose the match you want to bet on. Select the type of bet you want to make and the amount you want to wager. Confirm the bet and wait for the match results to see if you win. ‌If you're interested in online cricket betting , the Parimatch App is a great option for you. Here are the steps you need to follow to make a bet on cricket using the app: Which Cricket Could I Bet on? If you are looking to bet on cricket online, the Parimatch app offers a wide range of options. Here are some of the cricket events that you can bet on: Live matches of IPL, Indian domestic leagues, and other international leagues;

Virtual cricket matches;

Local championships, competitions, and matches;

International championships, competitions, and matches;

Indian teams and leagues;

International teams and leagues.

Other Available Sports for Betting Parimatch offers a wide range of sports for betting enthusiasts. In addition to cricket, the app covers various sports from across the globe. Here are some of the most popular sports available on the platform: Football;

Tennis;

Basketball;

MMA;

Boxing;

Baseball;

Ice Hockey;

Volleyball;

Table Tennis;

Esports.

Bet Types Parimatch offers a variety of bet types for all sports. Understanding the different types of bets can help you make informed decisions while betting. Types of bets available: Single Bets: This is a simple and straightforward bet placed on a single event. The amount you win is calculated by multiplying your bet amount by the odds.

Parlay Bets: With parlay bets, you can bet on multiple events that are not related to each other. The amount you can win is calculated by multiplying all the odds in your bet.

System Bets: System bets are combinations of multiple bets that offer higher odds of winning than parlay bets. The maximum odds for system bets are 2,000.

Parlay+ Bets: Parlay+ bets are similar to parlay bets but with higher odds of winning. These bets have special conditions that, when fulfilled, can significantly increase your winnings.

Parimatch Betting App Options The Parimatch app includes many features that help users with betting and keep it enjoyable. Wide Range of Sports Markets Clients can bet on various sports such as cricket, football, tennis, and esports. This variety allows users to explore many options for the bets. Live Betting With live betting, customers can place bets on matches that are currently happening. The odds change in real-time, so gamblers can respond quickly to what is occurring in the game. Live Streaming The app lets bettors watch selected sports events live while they place the bets. This feature allows them to stay engaged and follow the action as it unfolds. Cash-Out Feature The cash-out option allows users to settle the bets before the event ends. This feature helps them secure profits or reduce the losses based on the current state of the match. Bet Builder Customers can combine different bets into one. The bet builder feature allows them to select various outcomes in a single game, potentially leading to higher returns. Pre-Match Betting Clients can place bets on matches before they start. Many betting markets are available, providing gamblers with the chance to find the best options for the strategy. Bonuses and Promotions The software includes special offers like free bets and deposit bonuses. These promotions can add value to the betting and increase the chances of winning. Comprehensive Stats and Analytics The application also presents detailed statistics and performance data for players and teams. This information assists customers in making informed decisions when placing the bets. Push Notifications Clients can receive real-time alerts about important events in the matches, such as goals or changes in odds. This feature keeps them updated on the bets without needing to check constantly. Easy Deposits and Withdrawals Bettors can also use various secure payment methods for deposits and quick withdrawals. This flexibility helps them manage the funds effectively and ensures flawless transactions. Betting History and Tracking The application allows clients to review the past bets and see the performance. This detailed history gives customers insights into the betting activities and helps them improve. Multi-Betting (Accumulator Bets) Bettors can combine several individual bets into one accumulator bet. This method can lead to higher payouts if all of the selections win, adding excitement to betting. Virtual Sports Betting The software includes simulated sports events where customers can place bets and receive fast results. These virtual events are available 24/7 and provide continuous betting action at any time. User-Friendly Interface The app features a simple and easy-to-navigate layout. Gamblers can quickly access sports, events, and betting markets, making the betting process easy and enjoyable.

Parimatch Casino App Parimatch Casino App is a popular online gambling platform for gambling fans who enjoy playing casino games on their mobile devices. With the Parimatch Casino App, players can enjoy a wide range of online casino games, including slots, table games, and live dealer games. To download the latest version of the Parimatch Casino APK on an Android device, follow the steps below: Firstly, you need to head to the official website and click on the download icon. Go to Settings, then security, then permit installation from unknown sources. Click on the file once it downloads. Then, move towards by clicking on install. Once the installation is complete, open the Parimatch Casino App and log in to your account to start playing. Casino Games Parimatch Casino provides a vast array of online casino games that offer thrilling gameplay and high chances of winning. The app is packed with various casino games that cater to all types of players. Some of the most popular types of casino entertainment available at Parimatch include: Slots;

Blackjack;

Roulette;

Baccarat;

Video Poker;

Live Casino games.

Parimatch Mobile Version (Website) The Parimatch Mobile Version is a convenient way for users to access the sportsbook and casino platform on their mobile devices. Whether you're using an Android, iOS, or KaiOS device, the mobile site is optimized for seamless browsing and betting. With the ability to place bets through the app, the Parimatch Mobile Version is a great option for users who prefer to bet on the go. System Requirements for the Mobile Version of the Parimatch Website When it comes to accessing the mobile version of the Parimatch website, it's important to make sure your device meets the necessary system requirements to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience. To help you get started, we've compiled a list of the system requirements you need to meet to access the mobile site. Check out the table below to make sure your device is compatible. Requirement Minimum Specification Operating System Android, iOS Supported Browsers Google Chrome, Firefox Mobile, Opera Mobile, Safari RAM At least 1 GB Screen Resolution 1136×640 pixels or higher Differences Between the App and Mobile Website When it comes to accessing Parimatch, users have two options: the mobile app and the mobile website. Read more about them below. 📱 Parimatch Mobile App 🌏 Parimatch Mobile Website Requires installation Can be accessed through a browser This will require updates This will not require updates Better user experience Limited user experience More features Fewer features Takes up space on the device Doesn't take up space on the device Both the Parimatch mobile app and the mobile website have their own unique features, and which one to use depends on personal preferences and needs.

Payment Methods One of the most crucial aspects of any online gambling app is its payment methods. Parimatch app offers various deposit and withdrawal methods that enable users to manage their funds efficiently. In this section, we'll take a closer look at the available payment methods and how to use them within the app. Service Minimum Deposit Maximum Deposit Funds Deposit Time Commission Fees PhonePe 300 INR 30,000 INR Instant None PayTM 300 INR 50,000 INR Instant None UPI 300 INR 30,000 INR Instant None USDT 10 USDT N/A Up to 15 mintes None USDC 10 USDC N/A Up to 15 mintes None

How to Make a Deposit? To make a Parimatch deposit, you can perform the following steps: Log in to your account on the Parimatch app or website. Click on the "Deposit" button. Choose your preferred payment method. Enter the amount you wish to deposit. Follow the instructions displayed on your screen. That's it! Your funds should be credited to your Parimatch account balance immediately after the transaction is processed.

Customer Support Service on the Parimatch Mobile App You can get support through online chat. To contact support, scroll down to the bottom of the home page and click "Contacts". In addition, you can try to use the answers to the most common questions, because you may find the answer to your question there as well.

Conclusion About the Parimatch App by SportsCafe Parimatch is ranked at number 6 for several reasons. It works on devices with low system requirements, which is good for users with older devices. The interface is easy to use, and there are many options for players. The site supports various payment methods, so customers can choose what works best for them. Notifications keep users updated in real time. However, the customer service can sometimes be slow, which may cause delays for those needing help quickly.