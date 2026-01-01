New players at BetX101 app and platform can get a 150% bonus on their first deposit, up to 12,500 INR, and when using the promo code SPORTS100 additionally get a 100% bonus for sports betting right now. To claim the BetX101 welcome bonus, players must:
Register and fill in personal details.
Make a deposit.
The bonus will be added automatically after the deposit.
The bonus can be used for both sports betting and casino games.
How to Receive Your Welcome Bonus
To get bonus BetX101, players need to follow a few rules. Wagering requirements and deposit limits must be met before withdrawing the bonus.
One Bonus Per Customer – Each user can receive only one bonus. The bonus is also limited per family, address, IP, and payment details.
Agreement Before Deposit – Before making a deposit, users must agree to receive the bonus in the "BONUSES" section. The bonus is credited automatically after depositing.
Wagering Requirements (Rollover) – The bonus must be wagered 5 times (5X) in accumulator bets.
Each accumulator bet must include at least 3 events.
3 events must have odds of 1.44 or higher.
Events must start within the validity period of the bonus.
Bets That Do Not Count – Refunds, totals, handicaps, virtual games, e-games, boxing, WWE, and non-popular events do not count toward the wagering requirement.
No Withdrawals Before Completion – Funds cannot be withdrawn until the wagering requirements are fully met. If the conditions are not met, the bonus and any winnings will be forfeited.
Participation Restrictions – The bonus cannot be combined with other promotions. BetX101 may deny participation at its discretion.
Verification & Identity Check – The company may review transactions and require identity verification (KYC). Failure to provide the requested documents will result in the forfeiture of bonuses and winnings.
Anti-Fraud Monitoring – If BetX101 suspects fraud or money laundering, the account may be closed, and the remaining balance frozen.
We have outlined the main points of the welcome bonus. For full details, please visit the official BetX101 website.
Important Rules to Know
To use BetX101, players must follow these basic rules:
Players must be at least 18 years old (or the legal gambling age in their area).
Only one account per player is allowed.
Registration and account verification must be completed.
Bonus activation rules, including deposit limits and wagering requirements, must be followed.
Not following these rules can lead to account suspension or loss of bonuses. It’s important to understand all terms before starting.
More Bonuses and Exciting Promotions
BetX101 has more than just a welcome bonus. Players can enjoy several other bonuses and promotions.
Online Casino 100% Welcome Bonus
New players get a 100% bonus on their first deposit. This doubles the first deposit amount and can be used for betting or casino games. The bonus must be used within a certain time, and players must complete the wagering requirements before withdrawing any winnings. You also have the option to apply additionally the promo code ND.100, which will give you another 100% bonus for casino games.
Deposit Bonus for Bigger Bets
Players who deposit using BetXPAY receive 10 free spins. The spins are added automatically after the deposit. These spins can be used on selected games. Players must follow the terms and conditions to use the spins correctly.
FAQ
Can I Use the BetX101 Deposit Bonus Twice?
No, the BetX101 deposit bonus can only be used once. It applies only to the first deposit made by the player.
Can I Make Deposits in Rupees in BetX101?
Yes, players can deposit in Rupees (INR) on BetX101. Deposits can be made in INR for bets or casino games.
Can I Add More Than One Debit Card at BetX101?
No, BetX101 allows only one debit card per account. Players can use just one card for deposits and withdrawals.
Can I Cancel the Bonus if I Change My Mind?
Once the bonus is activated, it cannot be canceled. Players need to be sure they want to use it before claiming.
Can I Bet With the Bonus Money?
Yes, players can use the bonus money for bets. Wagering requirements must be met before any winnings can be withdrawn.
Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews.
Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.
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