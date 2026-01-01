New players at BetX101 app and platform can get a 150% bonus on their first deposit, up to 12,500 INR, and when using the promo code SPORTS100 additionally get a 100% bonus for sports betting right now. To claim the BetX101 welcome bonus, players must:

Register and fill in personal details. Make a deposit. The bonus will be added automatically after the deposit.

The bonus can be used for both sports betting and casino games.