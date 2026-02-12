FortuneJack has bonus codes for Indian players. A no deposit bonus code is available from time to time, along with a welcome pack of 100% up to 17722,46 INR. This page contains actual codes for sports, casino, and loyalty rewards in 2025. Instructions on how to activate them are also included. New promotions appear regularly, so players can check for updates.

All You Need to Know About FortuneJack Bonuses

FortuneJack bonus codes help new and regular players get extra funds. The platform has a welcome package, deposit rewards, free bets, and cashback. These bonuses work for both casino games and sports betting. Each promotion has specific rules. Checking the terms before activation is important.

Welcome Pack of 100% up to 17722,46 INR for New Users New players at FortuneJack can receive 100% up to 17722,46 INR through the first four deposits. First Deposit Bonus: A 110% bonus is available, up to 400 mBTC. Players also get 250 free spins. To claim the spins, a minimum deposit of 2 mBTC is needed. The wagering requirement for the bonus is 40x. A 20% cashback up to 400 mBTC is included, calculated over 24 hours.

Second Deposit Bonus: A 120% bonus is available, up to 400 mBTC. Players receive 150 free spins, which require a minimum deposit of 2 mBTC. The wagering requirement stays at 40x. A 20% cashback up to 400 mBTC is also included, calculated over 24 hours.

Third Deposit Bonus: A 130% bonus is available, up to 800 mBTC. The wagering requirement is 40x. A 20% cashback up to 800 mBTC is also included, calculated over 24 hours.

Fourth Deposit Bonus: A 140% bonus is available, up to 800 mBTC. The wagering requirement is 40x. A 20% cashback up to 800 mBTC is also included, calculated over 24 hours. To unlock the full 200,000 USDT, players need to deposit: 363.64 mBTC on the first deposit

333.33 mBTC on the second deposit

615.38 mBTC on the third deposit

571.43 mBTC on the fourth deposit A total deposit of 2,400 mBTC is required for the maximum reward. Bonus amounts remain the same, but cryptocurrency rates may change. Players searching for a FortuneJack no deposit bonus or the latest FortuneJack bonus codes can unlock special rewards and promotions on the platform.

How to Use FortuneJack Welcome Bonus – Step-by-Step Guide New players can activate the welcome bonus at FortuneJack by following these steps. The process starts with account creation and ends with receiving extra funds and free spins. 1 The FortuneJack website has a registration form. New users need to enter an email and create a password. Go to website 2 A verification email arrives after registration. Clicking the link confirms the account. 3 A payment method must be selected. The minimum amount for the bonus is 0.5 mBTC. 4 A reward must be selected before completing the deposit. The package includes extra funds and free spins. 5 The bonus amount must be played through 40 times before withdrawals become available. Free spins have no wagering requirements. 6 A 20% cashback applies to eligible deposits. Players can also search for a FortuneJack no deposit bonus to get rewards without making a deposit. Terms and conditions apply, so checking the latest rules is important.

Latest FortuneJack Bonus Codes for 2025 FortuneJack has great bonuses for both casino and sports players in 2025. Here are the latest offers available: Bonus City – Big Wins Still Waiting!: Bonus City has many prizes up for grabs. Players can win up to $20,000, along with $5,000 and $2,000 prizes. There are also free spins available. The prize pool is set at $500,000, and players can join in until all the prizes are claimed.

Predict Goalscorers to Win $10,000: This is a free-to-play game called Majestic 7. Players guess which players will score in seven Premier League matches each week. The main prize is $10,000. There are also prizes for guessing six or five goalscorers. A verified account is required to take part. Predictions can be changed before the first match starts. Prizes are credited within 48 hours. A $1,000 prize is also available for players who get 100 correct predictions.

Unbeatable Bonuses – Loyalty Rewards: FortuneJack rewards players with big bonuses the more they bet. Gamblers can earn up to 10% cashback each month and up to a 2 BTC reload bonus each week. Players get Status Points for each $100 bet. Players can use these points to earn even more rewards.

Slot Challenges – Win up to $10,000 Weekly: Players can join the Slot Challenges to win up to $10,000 every week. To enter, players need to place a minimum bet of $0.50 USD on games like Wanted Dead or a Wild, Le Bandit, and City Dawgs - Hold & Win. Free spins earned during the challenge are worth $1 each, and the prizes are credited in USDT within 48 hours. These bonuses give players many chances to win big at FortuneJack in 2025. Keep an eye out for new promotions, rewards and for FortuneJack no deposit bonus code 2025.