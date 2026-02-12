FortuneJack has bonus codes for Indian players. A no deposit bonus code is available from time to time, along with a welcome pack of 100% up to 17722,46 INR. This page contains actual codes for sports, casino, and loyalty rewards in 2025. Instructions on how to activate them are also included. New promotions appear regularly, so players can check for updates.
FortuneJack bonus codes help new and regular players get extra funds. The platform has a welcome package, deposit rewards, free bets, and cashback. These bonuses work for both casino games and sports betting. Each promotion has specific rules. Checking the terms before activation is important.
Welcome Pack of 100% up to 17722,46 INR for New Users
New players at FortuneJack can receive 100% up to 17722,46 INR through the first four deposits.
First Deposit Bonus: A 110% bonus is available, up to 400 mBTC. Players also get 250 free spins. To claim the spins, a minimum deposit of 2 mBTC is needed. The wagering requirement for the bonus is 40x. A 20% cashback up to 400 mBTC is included, calculated over 24 hours.
Second Deposit Bonus: A 120% bonus is available, up to 400 mBTC. Players receive 150 free spins, which require a minimum deposit of 2 mBTC. The wagering requirement stays at 40x. A 20% cashback up to 400 mBTC is also included, calculated over 24 hours.
Third Deposit Bonus: A 130% bonus is available, up to 800 mBTC. The wagering requirement is 40x. A 20% cashback up to 800 mBTC is also included, calculated over 24 hours.
Fourth Deposit Bonus: A 140% bonus is available, up to 800 mBTC. The wagering requirement is 40x. A 20% cashback up to 800 mBTC is also included, calculated over 24 hours.
To unlock the full 200,000 USDT, players need to deposit:
363.64 mBTC on the first deposit
333.33 mBTC on the second deposit
615.38 mBTC on the third deposit
571.43 mBTC on the fourth deposit
A total deposit of 2,400 mBTC is required for the maximum reward. Bonus amounts remain the same, but cryptocurrency rates may change. Players searching for a FortuneJack no deposit bonus or the latest FortuneJack bonus codes can unlock special rewards and promotions on the platform.
How to Use FortuneJack Welcome Bonus – Step-by-Step Guide
New players can activate the welcome bonus at FortuneJack by following these steps. The process starts with account creation and ends with receiving extra funds and free spins.
1
The FortuneJack website has a registration form.
New users need to enter an email and create a password.
A reward must be selected before completing the deposit.
The package includes extra funds and free spins.
5
The bonus amount must be played through 40 times before withdrawals become available.
Free spins have no wagering requirements.
6
A 20% cashback applies to eligible deposits.
Players can also search for a FortuneJack no deposit bonus to get rewards without making a deposit. Terms and conditions apply, so checking the latest rules is important.
Latest FortuneJack Bonus Codes for 2025
FortuneJack has great bonuses for both casino and sports players in 2025. Here are the latest offers available:
Bonus City – Big Wins Still Waiting!: Bonus City has many prizes up for grabs. Players can win up to $20,000, along with $5,000 and $2,000 prizes. There are also free spins available. The prize pool is set at $500,000, and players can join in until all the prizes are claimed.
Predict Goalscorers to Win $10,000: This is a free-to-play game called Majestic 7. Players guess which players will score in seven Premier League matches each week. The main prize is $10,000. There are also prizes for guessing six or five goalscorers. A verified account is required to take part. Predictions can be changed before the first match starts. Prizes are credited within 48 hours. A $1,000 prize is also available for players who get 100 correct predictions.
Unbeatable Bonuses – Loyalty Rewards: FortuneJack rewards players with big bonuses the more they bet. Gamblers can earn up to 10% cashback each month and up to a 2 BTC reload bonus each week. Players get Status Points for each $100 bet. Players can use these points to earn even more rewards.
Slot Challenges – Win up to $10,000 Weekly: Players can join the Slot Challenges to win up to $10,000 every week. To enter, players need to place a minimum bet of $0.50 USD on games like Wanted Dead or a Wild, Le Bandit, and City Dawgs - Hold & Win. Free spins earned during the challenge are worth $1 each, and the prizes are credited in USDT within 48 hours.
These bonuses give players many chances to win big at FortuneJack in 2025. Keep an eye out for new promotions, rewards and for FortuneJack no deposit bonus code 2025.
Terms and Conditions
FortuneJack bonuses come with a few important rules. To get most bonuses, players need to deposit at least 0.5 mBTC. Each bonus has a wagering requirement, usually set at 40x the bonus amount. This means players must bet the bonus amount 40 times before they can withdraw any winnings.
For free spins, there are no wagering requirements, but players must deposit at least 2 mBTC to claim them.
Certain bet types may not count toward wagering requirements. Bets on games like roulette or baccarat may not help meet these requirements.
The FortuneJack no deposit bonus may have additional rules, such as being available only to new players or being valid for a short time. Always check the bonus terms before claiming any offer.
Payment Methods for Deposits and Withdrawals
FortuneJack supports different payment methods for both deposits and withdrawals. Here are the available options, including minimum transaction amounts, processing times, and any fees.
Deposits
Payment Method
Minimum Deposit
Maximum Deposit
Processing Time
Fees
BTC
0.000011 BTC
No limit
Instant
None
ETH
0.00048 ETH
No limit
Instant
None
USDT
0.99 USDT
No limit
Instant
None
BNB
0.002 BNB
No limit
Instant
None
SOL
0.007 SOL
No limit
Instant
None
LTC
0.011 LTC
No limit
Instant
None
Withdrawals
Payment Method
Minimum Withdrawal
Maximum Withdrawal
Processing Time
Fees
BTC
0.00057308 BTC
No limit
Up to 24 hours
None
FortuneJack no deposit bonus may include specific withdrawal rules, so always check bonus details for any conditions. Crypto can also be bought directly on the platform.
FortuneJack Loyalty Program and VIP Benefits
The FortuneJack Loyalty Program rewards players with Status Points earned by placing real-money bets. As players accumulate more points, they unlock higher VIP tiers with better bonuses and exclusive rewards. Players can use FortuneJack bonus codes to unlock special offers and maximize their rewards on the platform.
Here is an overview of the VIP benefits at each status level:
VIP Tier
Status Points Required
Cashback
Reload Bonus
Scooter
0-50
3%
25%
Tesla
51-300
5%
30% up to 0.5 BTC
Lambo
301-1500
7%
35% up to 1 BTC
Elite
1501+
10%
40% up to 2 BTC
VIP
Invite Only
Individual
Custom
Loyalty works by earning Status Points through real-money bets. The higher the bet, the more points players earn. Different games contribute different amounts to earning Status Points. Slots give 100%, sportsbook bets contribute 10%, and live casino games and other games like dice and provably fair games contribute 5%.
As players collect Status Points, they unlock more VIP rewards. These include monthly cashback, weekly reload bonuses, and personalized support. The more Status Points players earn, the better the benefits and VIP level become.
Final Words by Our Expert: Pros and Cons
FortuneJack has several bonuses that customers can use on site and FortuneJack app. New players can use no deposit bonus codes to start without depositing money. There are also reload bonuses and cashback offers for regular players. It is important to check the wagering requirements and restrictions before claiming any bonuses.
Our expert suggests reading the bonus terms carefully. Players should claim the bonuses quickly to get the most value.
FortuneJack no deposit bonus codes can be found on platforms like Twitter, Discord, and Telegram. Don't forget about the WELCOME PACK, where players can claim up to 200,000 USDT.
FAQ
What is the Minimum Deposit to Claim the FortuneJack Welcome Bonus?
The minimum deposit to claim the FortuneJack Welcome Bonus is 363.64 mBTC or an equivalent amount in other cryptocurrencies.
Does FortuneJack offer a no-deposit bonus?
Yes, FortuneJack sometimes has no-deposit bonuses. Clients can check social media platforms for bonus codes and updates.
Can I have More Than One Active Bonus?
No, players can only have one active bonus at a time. It is best to use one bonus before claiming another.
Can I Use Bonuses on Any Sport?
Bonuses can usually be used on most sports. However, some restrictions may apply, so it is important to check the terms.
Is There a FortuneJack Casino Bonus?
Yes, FortuneJack has casino bonuses, including a welcome bonus and other regular promotions. Clients can check the website for the latest offers.
Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews.
Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.
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