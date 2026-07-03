The Best Online Sign-Up Bonus Betting Sites in India 2026

SportsCafe is quite aware that welcome bonus often remain a significant element in drawing players into a bookmaker's fold. These rewards, of course, vary widely in terms of value, clear wagering conditions, and rules of payout. Our expert review of betting sites with sign-up bonuses allows you to easily pinpoint the strong and weak spots of each offer to choose the most advantageous option.

Best Sign-Up Bonuses Betting Sites

Bookmakers With the Best Offers for Online Betting (June 2026) To make it easier for you to decide which sports betting platform is best for you, we have compiled up-to-date information on all the platforms that offer great deals to their customers. In the table below, you can find up-to-date information on the availability of bonus offers on betting sites: #1 4rabet 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #2 Batery 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS Promo code SCBAT Claim Review #3 Stake 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹186,711 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #4 Rajabets 4.7 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code No promo Claim Review #5 Thrill 4.6 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus up to 70% Rakeback Promo code No code Claim Review #6 1win 4.5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹80,400 Promo code SCAFE145 Claim Review #7 Lucky Star 4.4 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹52863 Promo code No code Claim Review #8 Melbet 4.3 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 300% up to ₹50,000 Promo code SCAFE30 Claim Review #9 Megapari 4.2 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹40,000 Promo code CAFEBONUS Claim Review #10 Parimatch 4.1 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 150% up to ₹1,05,000 Promo code SCAFE30 Claim Review

Top 10 Betting Apps With Sign-Up Welcome Bonuses Sports betting has gone to a new level with the development of mobile applications that enable players to place bets from anywhere via their mobile devices. On top of that, we have customized a shortlist of the best welcome bonus betting apps in India for 2025, so you can make easy and lucrative bets on cricket, football, and other sports. Stake Even though there is no welcome bonus at the current moment for the sportsbook section, exclusively for our readers, the promo code “SPORTSCAFE” will give you the possibility to receive a 200% boost for the first deposit up to INR 1,000,000. 4rabet Get up to 20,000 INR in bonuses on your first four deposits (minimum 300 INR) for sports betting only using “SCAFE230” promo. Each deposit unlocks a higher reward, starting from 100% up to 250%. Wager the funds 7x on bets with odds of 1.5+ within 7 days. Activate each promotion in the Bonuses section before depositing. Batery Get up to 150,000 INR and 430 Free Spins across your first five deposits. Bonuses range from 50% to 150%, with minimum deposits starting at 300 INR. Free Spins are awarded on selected slots. All funds must be wagered 15x in the Sports section to withdraw winnings. BC.Game Get a maximum of 130,000 INR and 20 free bets across your first four deposits. Rewards include 120% up to 42,000 INR on the 1st deposit, 100% up to 25,000 INR on the 2nd, 150% up to 42,000 INR on the 3rd, and 100% up to 25,000 INR on the 4th. The minimum deposit for the 1st is 855 INR, and for the next 1280 INR. Wager the total funds amount 10x before withdrawal from your account. Paripesa Get a 100% first deposit boost up to 30,000 INR using the “SCAFEPARI” promo. The minimum deposit is 100 INR. Activate the package before depositing. Wager the funds 5x in accumulator bets with at least 3 selections at odds of 1.40 or higher. The funds are credited automatically after your first deposit. Parimatch New players can get a 150% sports betting bonus up to 20,000 INR on their first deposit of at least 200 INR using “SCAFE30”. The funds must be wagered 16x on single bets with minimum odds of 1.9 within 7 days to withdraw winnings. Melbet Get a 100% match boost up to 20,000 INR for sports, esports, or virtual sports betting using the “SCAFE30” promo. The minimum deposit is 180 INR. The promotion is valid for 30 days. Rajabets New players at Rajabets can claim a 200% sports welcome bonus of up to 100,000 INR on their first deposit. The minimum deposit is 200 INR. The funds must be wagered 30 times before withdrawal. Tez888 Get up to 75,000 INR in rewards on your first five deposits. Each deposit brings a 100% boost — starting from 5,000 INR on the first and up to ₹20,000 INR on the next four. Dafabet Choose your first deposit package at OW Sports — 100% up to 15,000 INR with 15x wagering or 50% up to 30,000 INR with 10x wagering. Register on the website or application, deposit a minimum of 1,000 INR, and opt in to claim your bonus.

How Do We Select Welcome Offers for Sports Betting? Each step of SportsCafe effective rating of a welcome bonus is based on: Analysis of the data presented on the official websites of the bookmaker;

Comparison of coefficient sentences;

Terms of use and performance;

The possibility of using the promo code for various platform functions and more. Our expert team looks into the high standards of transparency and fairness that are necessary for every offer by welcome bonus betting sites in India, which helps you bet with confidence.

What Is the Welcome Bonus? Online betting sites with welcome bonuses provide this feature to attract new users to augment the new user's betting account. The huge advantage is they usually increase your first deposit by a set percentage up to a set limit. However, they also come with a condition of having a locked wagering requirement before being withdrawn, which can be a disadvantage. What is also important is that this promotion is only available for new users as an incentive for their first deposit.

What Are the Types of Welcome Bonus in Betting? There is a wide variety of welcome packages available for betting, including: Deposit bonuses;

No deposit bonuses;

Reload bonuses;

Promotional code awards;

Free bets. All types are designed to cater to different player needs along with varied risk appetites. Check for the more detailed description below: Bonus for First Deposit The first deposit bonus is the most typical kind of welcome package. When you make your very first deposit, it is possible to get a percentage bonus. For instance, a 100% boost up to 5,000 INR — which would instantly boost your betting account. In cricket betting, this extra capital lets you wager on IPL matches with improved odds. If you're looking for a good example, the 10CRIC welcome bonus is one of the most attractive offers for new users. Don't forget to check the minimum deposit and wagering requirements so that you can maximize your incetivities. Another platform worth checking is Mostbet bonus, which also gives generous first deposit rewards. Bonus Without Deposit It does not require an initial deposit and gives free bonus funds. For example, if you were to receive a reward of INR 200 and place a bet with an IPL match valued at 2.5 odds, the winning bet would amount to INR 500 out of a reward. The promotion is perfect for testing free sign-up bonus betting apps in India without having to shell out any money. Options like the PlayZilla no deposit bonus or the Fortune Jack no deposit bonus code are especially popular among new users looking to try before they deposit. Bonus on Repeated Deposit The reload promotion — also known as a re-deposit bonus — is meant for repeat customers. As an example, if a deposit of INR 1,000 has a 50% reload bonus that rewards you with an extra 500 INR, the reward is useful for maximizing the return on your cricket betting and is beneficial to frequent depositors. What is also great is that it's often easier to wager it than a welcome package. Some solid platforms offering such perks include Betandyou bonus, known for rewarding loyal users. Promo Code Promo codes are unique tools for unlocking special bonuses. The codes may provide your account with bonus funds or more favorable odds on your bets. SportsCafe enjoys providing players with exclusive promo codes. Always double-check that you entered the promo code correctly so that you receive the bonus offer. For instance, the JVSpin bonus code and 888Starz bonus are both worth considering for players who enjoy added value on sign-up. Free Bets A free bet is a promotional offer available to new players that allow them to place a wager without any risk of losing their money. Usually, this one is available after your first stake and equal to it. To illustrate, a free bet of INR 300 on a football match can result in an excellent payout if you get the outcome you want. Most free bet sign-up bonus betting sites let you do this as part of their special offers. It presents you with a great opportunity to try out new betting techniques with limited risk while still counting them as part of your sign-up bonus bets. For example, the SpinBetter bonus code offers free bets directly through its mobile app — an ideal way to start betting without spending upfront. Another option to look at is the Battery Bet bonus, which occasionally includes free bets as part of its promotions.

How Do Sign-Up Bonus Work? At free registration bonus betting sites, a welcome package is given after registration and the first deposit. For example, deposit at least 100 INR, as this amount is the minimum to receive the reward, and get a 100% bonus up to 100 INR. To withdraw, wager the funds 10 times within 30 days on sports bets with minimum odds of 1.4.

How to Use Sportsbook First Offer Experienced players probably already know how to get the welcome offer for online sports betting. For beginners, however, we will tell you in detail how to do it quickly and correctly. We have prepared a short instruction describing the basic steps to get your bonus, please read it carefully to save your time and do it right: Choose an online betting site. You need to choose a betting site to bet on, to do this you can study current platform reviews on our website Sportscafe to make it easier for you to decide; Create an account. Once you have decided on a betting site, you need to go through the registration process, to do this you need to go to the bookmaker's official page (the link can be found on our website) and then click on the "Join" button; Fill in your personal details. Click on the "Register" button in the top right corner of the screen and you will be taken to the registration page. All the personal details you have entered must be correct; Verify your account. Go to the KYS section and upload a picture of your credentials for verification; Make a deposit. Once you have successfully completed the registration process, you will have access to your personal account. Go to 'My Accounts' and deposit at least the minimum amount to claim your welcome bonus. Once you comply with these rules, you will be able to activate your sign up bonus, which help to receive unique terms and conditions for betting on the site.

Sign-Up Bonus for Cricket Betting Cricket, an interesting bat-and-ball sport, is played between two teams of eleven players. It is the most popular sport in India, with many cricket-focused promotion offers. Many bonuses are centered around major tournaments such as the IPL or WPL, with bookmakers often offering boosted odds or additional funds when you place bets on your chosen cricket team. Some of the largest events in cricket include: ICC Champions Trophy;

Asia Cup;

Big Bash League (BBL);

Pakistan Super League (PSL);

Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Terms and Conditions of Welcome Bonus The specific terms and conditions of the welcome packages differ from one bookmaker to another. Nonetheless, there are a few basic principles that apply to nearly all promotions with all bookmakers, which help to make the offer and process clear to players and to make it as fair as possible. To help you get familiar with the key rules and avoid disappointments in the future, check the general information below on the welcome bonus terms. Terms These are the requirements that you have to fulfill to make sure you get the most out of the bonus. Here are the basic rules to follow: Wagering Requirements: The extra funds should be wagered a specific number of times before it can be withdrawn. This number will be written out on a separate promotion page;

Validity: The promotion will only be valid for a certain amount of time, usually within 7 to 30 days;

Minimum Deposit: A minimum deposit, often starting from 100 INR, must be made in order to claim the reward;

Bet Types: For example, only single bets would be counted;

Odds: For example, the eligible bets must contain minimum odds, frequently 1.5 or higher;

Maximum Bonus Amount: The incentives amount is capped at a certain amount, typically up to 20,000 INR. However, this is sometimes not the case, so make sure to search for specific information about the bonuses beforehand;

Deposit Methods: Some promotions may state that you cannot deposit through e-wallets or cryptocurrencies;

Verification: You will have to pass the KYC verification process before withdrawing any funds. Before you decide to participate in the promotion, you should examine the terms on the bonus page. Sometimes, they may change, and you should follow up on this to avoid future misunderstandings. Conditions To make sure that you are sure that you have a complete understanding of the topic, it is also worth looking into the terms and conditions. For your convenience, they can be found below: The reward is exclusively available to newly registered users;

Each player can claim the package only once;

Extra funds are typically credited to a separate bonus account and must be wagered before withdrawal;

The bookmaker reserves the right to cancel the bonus, if a player violates the rules;

Often, a promo code must be entered during registration to unlock specific promotion offers.

Available Payment Methods for Bonus Deposits and Payouts In India, you can top up your balance to receive a welcome package using payment methods such as: UPI;

NetBanking;

PayTM;

Google Pay;

PhonePe;

Skrill;

Neteller;

Bank cards etc. In India, you can top up your balance to receive a welcome package using payment methods such as: These methods are secure and fast. Note that deposits made using certain e-wallets or cryptocurrencies may not qualify for bonuses, and sometimes only they qualify. Hence, it is important to always check the promotion terms to verify that your payment method is eligible for bonuses.

Are Betting Sites With Sign-Up Bonuses Legal in India? In the country of India, online betting is a legal gray area, with significant differences by state. Most gambling activities are criminalized under the Public Gambling Act of 1867 while legalizing most online betting activities. Some states, such as Goa and Sikkim, have legalized specific games of skill, while states such as Maharashtra and Telangana have extremely prohibitive bans on gambling. Make sure to check your state laws before engaging in any online betting to comply with regulations.

What is Good and Bad in the Welcome Bonus To finalize the review and help you form an opinion regarding welcome rewards, check the table below: Pros Cons Extra funds Strict wagering requirements Opportunity to test strategies Time-sensitive validity periods No risk of losing your money Restrictions on types of bets and odds Specific payment method restrictions Time-sensitive validity periods