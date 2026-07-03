The Best Online No Deposit Bonus Betting Sites in India 2026

Many sports betting platforms offer no deposit bonuses to customers for performing specific actions or attracting other bettors. However, bookmakers always have different conditions for such promotions, regulating the rules for receiving and the requirements for wagering. You can also apply some bonuses multiple times or with no limit on the number of activations.

Best No Deposit Bonus Betting Sites

Sports Betting Sites with the Best Bonuses Program #1 4rabet 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #2 Batery 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS Promo code SCBAT Claim Review #3 Stake 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹186,711 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #4 Rajabets 4.7 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code No promo Claim Review #5 Thrill 4.6 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus up to 70% Rakeback Promo code No code Claim Review #6 1win 4.5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹80,400 Promo code SCAFE145 Claim Review #7 Lucky Star 4.4 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹52863 Promo code No code Claim Review #8 Melbet 4.3 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 300% up to ₹50,000 Promo code SCAFE30 Claim Review #9 Megapari 4.2 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹40,000 Promo code CAFEBONUS Claim Review #10 Parimatch 4.1 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 150% up to ₹1,05,000 Promo code SCAFE30 Claim Review

Other Great Bonuses to Look Out For While no-deposit bonuses are a great way to start, many top betting sites in India offer a plethora of other exciting promotions that are worth exploring. These platforms, while not always featuring in the top 10 for no-deposit offers, provide substantial value through their welcome packages, reload bonuses, and loyalty programs. For instance, the Stake bonus is well-regarded in the crypto-betting community. The extensive 1xBet bonuses and Melbet bonuses are famous for their variety and generosity. Similarly, the Parimatch bonuses are a huge draw for new players. The Megapari bonuses and Dafabet bonuses also provide excellent value. For more tailored promotions, check out the Satbet bonus. Lastly, the Linebet bonuses and the Jeetwin bonus are specifically designed to cater to the preferences of Indian players, making them fantastic alternatives to explore.

What Are No Deposit Bonuses? The bonuses requiring no deposit to receive promotional funds eliminate the risk of losing money for new and regular clients by giving the bettors free bets, cashbacks or other boosters. Nevertheless, the bookmakers usually limit promo rupees by restricting the size of bets, the withdrawable amount and other aspects. On the other hand, the promotion has become an opportunity for numerous bettors to try placing bets on risky markets with outcomes of sports events.

What Kinds of No Deposit Bonuses Are There? Each company develops unique no deposit bonuses for casino and sportsbook to extend eligible betting categories and create a mechanism for using the offers. Thus, the range of possible promos includes rewards for participating in tournaments, referring a friend, or as part of a welcome deposit promotion. The free bonuses also sometimes contain tricky conditions, making checking the terms essential before applying. Free Bets The no deposit free bet offer is a usual way to enhance the betting activity of the customers during significant championships like IPL, Premier League and others. At the same time, bookmakers can limit the winnings for each prediction within the promotion. You will also need to use the free bets bonus only within specific sports categories or leagues in some cases. No Deposit Registration Bonus Indian bettors and players can get a welcome bonus of having no deposit to test casino games and explore the betting options in the sportsbook. Besides, the companies encourage the players to add gambling titles to their favorites or find the preferred categories with sports events after obtaining the promo money. The no deposit bonus after registration is also a powerful motivation for new clients to verify account details after signing up. Free Spins As a rule, the special offer becomes an addition to the welcome bonus to enable gamblers to make some spins in the slots. The casinos usually offer 50, 100 or more spins to increase player profits, give a chance to try various strategies, etc. However, the providers also have a built-in free spins bonus feature to provide gift rounds with no required deposit. Cashback The rebate offer is one of the most common no deposit withdrawable bonuses. The platform calculates the lost bets of the customer for a specific period to return the rupees to the bettor or gambler as promotional funds. Nonetheless, the cashback bonus always has a starting and a maximum accumulated amount as a limit for the automatic selection of participants. Bonus Funds The bonus funds appear on your bonus or principal balance after you fulfill the conditions for receiving them. It is also necessary to remember the impossibility of having more than 1 active promotion at a time. Promo rupees can also return to the bookmaker at any moment if you violate the terms of use. Risk-Free Bets You will benefit from risk-free bets while placing bets on the match with reputable teams. Furthermore, some betting platforms give customers bonus accumulators with customizable predictions and odds above x10. Free Play Online casinos sometimes make popular games available in the free play mode, accruing trial money to your wallet. Besides, the demo versions show the actual algorithms and interfaces to help you decide to choose these titles for a permanent real-money play. Free Chips One can also find table games with virtual or live dealers, giving players free chips to help them understand the rules or get a feel for the gameplay. Afterwards, the winnings from such bets become subject to wagering or invalid due to the impossibility of rollover. Free Credits The free credits enable gamblers to play the games for free without winning withdrawable rupees. Moreover, casino platforms often accrue a daily login bonus to assist players in learning the rules of new games. Refer-a-Friend Bonus You must pass the unique bookmaker code to your registering friends to attach their progress to your account. Each achievement of a certain amount of deposits or bets by your peers will bring you a no deposit withdrawable bonus. At the same time, bookmakers often remove limits on the maximum number of people to attract to encourage active customers to obtain more benefits.

Criteria for Selection of the Best No Deposit Bonuses The promotions with the activation requiring no deposit always have to limit conditions to prevent players from abusing the special offers. These bonuses usually include the following aspects to consider when looking for a suitable promo: Bonus Amount. The promotional money ranges from 5,000 to 10 lakhs Indian rupees or more with the possibility of receiving 3 or 5 deposit bonuses;

Wagering Requirements. You will need to wager the bonus or deposit amount with promo money to withdraw profits;

Expiration Date. Some promos are active for 1 day, while others may last several months;

Payment Methods. It is common for companies to accept any deposit method to participate in the special offers or exclude only Skrill, Neteller and cryptocurrency systems;

Maximum Withdrawal Limits. Restrictions on the total amount of payment depend directly on the company's policy;

Sports Coverage, Game Restrictions. Special offers often apply only to specific sports or games;

Reputation of the Betting Site, Legal Status. The official status of the platform will directly affect your betting experience by reducing options or posing a risk for subsequent deposits;

Availability in Your Country. The platforms will show promotions for your profile according to the specified country. Furthermore, some bookmakers have a wagering calculator in the account options, showing the progress of the bonus rollover.

Best No Deposit Bonuses in India The presence of no deposit sports bonuses in betting platforms indicates advanced promotional programs of companies relying on high customer loyalty. Nowadays, the below top bookmakers have specific offers without activation through top-ups: Melbet – every 100 bets you place will earn you a no deposit bonus equal to the average of the total amount per selection; Crickex – rewarding Indian bettors and gamblers with 500 Rs for the deposits and bets of their friends; 10cric – no deposit bonus latest reaching 2,000 Rs for bets on the online and simulated reality cricket events; Rajabets – completing the registration procedure to obtain a 1,000 Rs new client bonus; Leonbet – free bets worth 500 Rs and 50 free spins in the Book of Dead title after logging into your account in the Android app; Fun88 – a promo fund of 1,000 rupees for the activity of friends in the sportsbook and casino; Bettilt – exclusive offer giving the customers 15% cashback in the live casino games; 22bet – claim a rescue bonus depending on the number of lost predictions to get 10,000 bonus points, convertible into free bets; Slottica – the 50 free spins will show you the features of several dozen slots on the gambling platform. In addition, many bookmakers make birthday gifts, presenting you with about a hundred spins or free predictions on fancy and traditional sports markets. Melbet No Deposit Bonus Place 100 bets within 30 days to get Melbet Bonuses equal to the average prediction amount of total selections. At the same time, the singles and accumulators must belong to pre-match markets with odds of 1.30 or above. The countdown starts from the beginning if you have insufficient eligible bets in the allotted time. Crickex No Deposit Bonus The referred friend must verify personal information and provide an x3 deposit wagering of 2,000 Indian rupees or more to give you the Crickex no deposit bonus. Applying a unique code during registration is essential to verify affiliation with your account. The new customer has only 15 days to fulfill the above requirement after signing up. 10cric No Deposit Bonus The bookmaker encourages bettors to place bets on simulated reality or virtual cricket events with a no deposit promo. The 10cric bonus of up to 2,000 Rs is available to customers betting 5,000 Rs or more on SRL league or electronic matches. Besides, the promotion refreshes weekly to give you the bonus rupees again. Rajabets No Deposit Bonus It is possible to claim a Rajabets no deposit bonuses after registration for sports predictions and games of 1,000 Indian rupees and 20 free Aviator bets. Moreover, the Aviator bonuses are risk-free free bets with the option to keep only the winnings deducting the bet amount. The system also asks customers to subscribe to official Instagram and Telegram accounts by contacting support to confirm the fulfillment of the receipt requirements. Leonbet No Deposit Bonus The betting company has prepared a greeting offer for new Android application users, allowing them to apply a free bet of 500 Rs in the app and try slots with 50 spins. On the other hand, Leonbet Bonuses are valid for regular and fresh bettors installing the mobile app for the first time. The promotion also activates with the "Opt-in" button in the profile options. Fun88 No Deposit Bonus Invite a friend to the platform using your referral code to collect a Fun88 bonus of 1,000 Indian rupees. Thus, you can claim a maximum of 10,000 Indian rupees in promotional funds with no profit limit. However, your friend must spend at least 10,000 Indian rupees before you qualify for the bonus funds. Bettilt No Deposit Bonus The Bettilt rebate bonus refunds 15% of a player's losses on total casino bets of 1,000 rupees or more. In addition, calculation occurs while playing live dealer games on weekends, awarding you a cashback of between 150 and 12,000 rupees on Monday. You will also lose promo funds after 7 days without complete wagering. 22bet No Deposit Bonus If you lose a streak of 20 bets from 170 Rs, the platform will give you 22bet Bonuses worth between 3,000 and 10,000 loyalty points. The special offer applies to single sports bets and accumulations with odds of up to 3.00 each. However, all the selections in a combo must lose to qualify for the promotion. Slottica No Deposit Bonus You can get around 50 free spins on slots from popular providers as a built-in feature for player entertainment. Nevertheless, Slottica Bonuses only give free rounds for specific titles with the ability to change the range of games over time. The demo mode in numerous slots will also allow you to try out the algorithms before applying the bonus.

How to Claim No Deposit Bonus? The bookmakers usually have a similar mechanism for receiving no deposit bonuses for sports betting. It is possible to follow the below activation procedure to receive promotional funds quickly without sending cash to the balance: Create an account on the platform. Sign up for a sportsbook profile; Fill in the registration form. Input the valid information about your identity and login details; Verify the account data. Complete your profile info in the settings to go through the verification process; Get the mobile app. Download the official application for your device's operating system; Collect the bonus. Log in to the account on your gadget to open the promotions section and claim the no deposit bonus. On the other hand, the referral offers require you to generate and give a unique code to your friends to use in the registration process.

How to Withdraw No Deposit Bonus? You also need to understand the sequence of steps to withdraw profits from bets using the no deposit bonuses. The following instructions will help you obtain the money without any payment problems: Sign in to your account. Enter the login information to enter the profile; Go to the promotion page. Open the terms and conditions of the no deposit bonus to remember the wagering requirements; Place bets following the rollover requirements. Follow the conditions of the special offer to meet the wagering criteria; Get the money. Withdraw the winnings with a suitable payment method. The platforms also specify the sports, eSports or virtual sports categories and types of bets acceptable for the wagering of the bonus rupees.