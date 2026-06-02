Active sports betting enthusiasts always get special attention from bookmakers through Loyalty Programs. Cricket betting sites usually implement a scoring system to allow clients to achieve new account levels to bring unique benefits every time.

Read about the best Loyalty Programs according to SportsCafe to choose a bookmaker with suitable football betting conditions for predicting the outcomes of sports events with the opportunity to increase your potential profits.

Best Loyalty Programs Bookmakers

The bookmakers always have exclusive bonuses and offers for online sports betting to enhance the experience of the customers spending much time on the platforms. Moreover, the betting companies from the below table provide one of the best bonuses for Indian clients.

The sports loyalty program is a system of prioritizing clients at a bookmaker to improve service for active bettors by sending personalized promotions and individual withdrawal limits . As a rule, customers must accumulate points in the sportsbook by placing bets or completing specific tasks. You can often check out the requirements and advantages of loyalty levels in your profile settings to see how to upgrade your status quickly.

Top 10 Bookmakers with Best Loyalty Programs

Many online sports betting sites and online sports betting apps develop unique cashback, bonus shops and other features within the Loyalty Programs. The following list of top 10 cricket betting sites and cricket betting apps (also can be used as football betting sites and for other sports) will help you to find a suitable platform to make predictions regularly:

In addition, some football betting sites and football betting apps enable bettors to combine the benefits of the Loyalty Programs with regular special offers.

Dafabet Loyalty Program The loyal Dafabet customers with Platinum account status receive a promotion to increase the deposit amount with the promotional funds. Furthermore, the bettors with the maximum level will get the below Dafabet bonus: A 3,5% cashback for the lost bets in the sportsbook;

A 35% rebate bonus for deposits;

Reactivating promotions every new week and others. However, Bronze level profiles can obtain a 3.5% rebate bonus and a 25% top-up boost to enhance the betting experience for customers starting to participate in the loyalty program.

Fairplay Loyalty Program You can get Silver, Gold or Platinum profile status with a turnover on the platform of 1,000 Rs to 1,00,00,000 Rs. Premium clients permanently unlock the following Fairplay bonuses: A 9% bonus activating with each deposit;

A 3% weekly lossback;

Withdrawals within one hour, etc. Nevertheless, the promo funds recipients must have two or fewer weekly withdrawals to maintain the loyalty promotions.

1win Loyalty Program Our 1Win Promo code SCAFE145 will allow you to start betting with a 500% 1Win welcome bonus, increasing the following 3 deposits. It makes it possible for newbies to get a total of up to 84,000 Indian rupees. At the same time, the loyalty program gives members access to the following offers: Accumulation of promo coins for each sports bet of 750 Indian rupees to exchange the points for real money;

Exclusive poker tournaments;

Casino cashback reaching 30%, and so on. The 1Win bonus requires customers to have only one active special offer at a time to meet the fundamental rules of promotions.

4Rabet Loyalty Program You need to join the bookmaker's club by signing up to have the opportunity to use our 4Rabet Promo code SCAFE230 to boost your registration promotion up to 23,000 Rs, increasing the initial deposit by 230%. The platform also contains the below 4Rabet bonuses inside the loyalty program: Sports monthly cashback of up to 30%;

Access to the casino rebate tournament to return all the losses for the previous week;

Participation in the 10 crore giveaway to receive a car as a gift and others. On the other hand, the bookmaker strictly controls the registration of several accounts by one person to prevent the abuse of loyalty benefits.

Indibet Loyalty Program The company has developed a loyalty program to provide active clients from India with the Indibet reload bonus and cashback. Besides, the betting enthusiast can apply the following promotions to use more options in the sportsbook: A 0,1% rebate every week for the bets containing odds between 1.5 and 3.0;

Referral code generation to collect an 8,000 Rs bonus after inviting 5 friends;

Personal support manager, and so on. It is also crucial to have only valid personal information in the account settings to have no limits activating the promotional offers.

10cric Loyalty Program Upgrading your account from the Bronze level to the Diamond will guarantee numerous sportsbook rewards, unlocking new possibilities. During your participation in the loyalty program, you can use any of the below 10cric bonuses or features: Buying free bets or spins or getting sports bonuses for promotional points;

Combo booster up to 10%;

Calculator estimating the profile loyalty progression depending on the size of the sports bet, etc. The betting company has also prepared secret boxes for customers to reach a new level of loyalty, with private rewards ranging from sportsbook bonuses to merchandise.

Rajbet Loyalty Program The system gives every bettor FUN coins depending on the sum and complexity of the bets to boost the account status. In addition, Rajbet's loyalty program allows you to get the following benefits within the club: Accrual of FUN points occurs when the bet equals or exceeds 100 Indian rupees;

Customers can only withdraw up to 15,000 Indian rupees of converted loyalty coins per month;

A 5% cash back for each top-up and so on. Furthermore, the Rajabet VIP bonus will give a random lucrative promotion to betting fans on the platform, considering their priorities.

Leonbet Loyalty Program Relying on promoting accounts through activity points (leons), the bookie can quickly identify and send prizes to clients deserving of VIP service. The exclusive Leonbet bonuses currently include the below advantages and mechanisms: Conversion of 1 leon into 0,75 rupees after accumulating 10,000 loyalty points;

Sports betting tournaments with prizes of over 10,000 rupees;

Increased withdrawal limits, and so on. The mobile app also transfers loyalty coins from your PC profile to collect bonuses from any device.

N1Bet Loyalty Program The N1Bet bonus program adjusts to your profile status to reveal secret special offers or recommend some specific promotions. The clients with a membership in the bookmaker's club will also notice the below promos: Participation in the tournament for slot players with bets of 1,800 rupees or above to get VIP coins (CP);

Individual cashback with personalized rates;

Manager support after obtaining 7,500 loyalty points and so on. Accounts are also part of Premier, Major or League of Legends groups to allocate customers into separate loyalty categories with varying sizes and conditions of hidden bonuses.