The Best Sports Loyalty Programs Bonuses for Online Betting in India 2026
Active sports betting enthusiasts always get special attention from bookmakers through Loyalty Programs. Cricket betting sites usually implement a scoring system to allow clients to achieve new account levels to bring unique benefits every time.
Read about the best Loyalty Programs according to SportsCafe to choose a bookmaker with suitable football betting conditions for predicting the outcomes of sports events with the opportunity to increase your potential profits.
Bookmakers With the Best Bonuses Offers (June 2026)
The bookmakers always have exclusive bonuses and offers for online sports betting to enhance the experience of the customers spending much time on the platforms. Moreover, the betting companies from the below table provide one of the best bonuses for Indian clients.
What Is the Loyalty Program and How It Works With Bookmakers?
The sports loyalty program is a system of prioritizing clients at a bookmaker to improve service for active bettors by sending personalized promotions and individual withdrawal limits. As a rule, customers must accumulate points in the sportsbook by placing bets or completing specific tasks. You can often check out the requirements and advantages of loyalty levels in your profile settings to see how to upgrade your status quickly.
In addition, some football betting sites and football betting apps enable bettors to combine the benefits of the Loyalty Programs with regular special offers.
Dafabet Loyalty Program
The loyal Dafabet customers with Platinum account status receive a promotion to increase the deposit amount with the promotional funds. Furthermore, the bettors with the maximum level will get the below Dafabet bonus:
A 3,5% cashback for the lost bets in the sportsbook;
A 35% rebate bonus for deposits;
Reactivating promotions every new week and others.
However, Bronze level profiles can obtain a 3.5% rebate bonus and a 25% top-up boost to enhance the betting experience for customers starting to participate in the loyalty program.
Fairplay Loyalty Program
You can get Silver, Gold or Platinum profile status with a turnover on the platform of 1,000 Rs to 1,00,00,000 Rs. Premium clients permanently unlock the following Fairplay bonuses:
A 9% bonus activating with each deposit;
A 3% weekly lossback;
Withdrawals within one hour, etc.
Nevertheless, the promo funds recipients must have two or fewer weekly withdrawals to maintain the loyalty promotions.
1win Loyalty Program
Our 1Win Promo code SCAFE145 will allow you to start betting with a 500% 1Win welcome bonus, increasing the following 3 deposits. It makes it possible for newbies to get a total of up to 84,000 Indian rupees. At the same time, the loyalty program gives members access to the following offers:
Accumulation of promo coins for each sports bet of 750 Indian rupees to exchange the points for real money;
Exclusive poker tournaments;
Casino cashback reaching 30%, and so on.
The 1Win bonus requires customers to have only one active special offer at a time to meet the fundamental rules of promotions.
4Rabet Loyalty Program
You need to join the bookmaker's club by signing up to have the opportunity to use our 4Rabet Promo code SCAFE230 to boost your registration promotion up to 23,000 Rs, increasing the initial deposit by 230%. The platform also contains the below 4Rabet bonuses inside the loyalty program:
Sports monthly cashback of up to 30%;
Access to the casino rebate tournament to return all the losses for the previous week;
Participation in the 10 crore giveaway to receive a car as a gift and others.
On the other hand, the bookmaker strictly controls the registration of several accounts by one person to prevent the abuse of loyalty benefits.
Indibet Loyalty Program
The company has developed a loyalty program to provide active clients from India with the Indibet reload bonus and cashback. Besides, the betting enthusiast can apply the following promotions to use more options in the sportsbook:
A 0,1% rebate every week for the bets containing odds between 1.5 and 3.0;
Referral code generation to collect an 8,000 Rs bonus after inviting 5 friends;
Personal support manager, and so on.
It is also crucial to have only valid personal information in the account settings to have no limits activating the promotional offers.
10cric Loyalty Program
Upgrading your account from the Bronze level to the Diamond will guarantee numerous sportsbook rewards, unlocking new possibilities. During your participation in the loyalty program, you can use any of the below 10cric bonuses or features:
Buying free bets or spins or getting sports bonuses for promotional points;
Combo booster up to 10%;
Calculator estimating the profile loyalty progression depending on the size of the sports bet, etc.
The betting company has also prepared secret boxes for customers to reach a new level of loyalty, with private rewards ranging from sportsbook bonuses to merchandise.
Rajbet Loyalty Program
The system gives every bettor FUN coins depending on the sum and complexity of the bets to boost the account status. In addition, Rajbet's loyalty program allows you to get the following benefits within the club:
Accrual of FUN points occurs when the bet equals or exceeds 100 Indian rupees;
Customers can only withdraw up to 15,000 Indian rupees of converted loyalty coins per month;
A 5% cash back for each top-up and so on.
Furthermore, the Rajabet VIP bonus will give a random lucrative promotion to betting fans on the platform, considering their priorities.
Leonbet Loyalty Program
Relying on promoting accounts through activity points (leons), the bookie can quickly identify and send prizes to clients deserving of VIP service. The exclusive Leonbet bonuses currently include the below advantages and mechanisms:
Conversion of 1 leon into 0,75 rupees after accumulating 10,000 loyalty points;
Sports betting tournaments with prizes of over 10,000 rupees;
Increased withdrawal limits, and so on.
The mobile app also transfers loyalty coins from your PC profile to collect bonuses from any device.
N1Bet Loyalty Program
The N1Bet bonus program adjusts to your profile status to reveal secret special offers or recommend some specific promotions. The clients with a membership in the bookmaker's club will also notice the below promos:
Participation in the tournament for slot players with bets of 1,800 rupees or above to get VIP coins (CP);
Individual cashback with personalized rates;
Manager support after obtaining 7,500 loyalty points and so on.
Accounts are also part of Premier, Major or League of Legends groups to allocate customers into separate loyalty categories with varying sizes and conditions of hidden bonuses.
Rajabets Loyalty Program
The bookmakers regularly revise existing promo offers and release new free bets, cashback and Rajabets bonus for deposit boosters to expand the entertainment options for every customer. One will get the below loyalty promotions to enhance the betting strategy:
VIP Wheel of Fortune to win surprise cash or other prizes for customers depositing 30,000 rupees or more during the week;
Daily top-up bonus increasing the deposits up to 15%;
Withdrawal limit twice the total deposit amount and others.
The betting platform also has specific sports offers to predict the outcomes of matches in cricket, football and eSports events.
How to Use Loyalty Programs Opportunity - A Step-by-Step Guide
The Loyalty Programs Opportunity to obtain increased chances of enhancing your sports betting online experience is available only for the customers participating in boosting account level. However, you can use the following instruction to activate your membership in the clubs of various bookies:
Select the bookmaker or the betting app. Sign up for an account with a bookie;
Confirm the identity details. Complete the profile verification;
Explore the loyalty program. Observe the loyalty coins accumulation algorithm and requirements for different account levels;
Place bets. Predict outcomes of the sports events regularly to receive the status of the active customer.
If your profile meets the VIP bettor criteria, you can contact customer services in India to learn about the full features accessible to you.
The Advantages and Disadvantages of Using Loyalty Program's Offers for Online Betting
One of the main aspects of any sports Loyalty Programs Offers is the exclusivity of the bonuses to motivate customers to show interest in the constant accumulation of activity points. On the other hand, it is always crucial to remember the pros and cons of such systems.
Advantages
Opportunity to improve conditions of the primary special offers getting new loyalty levels;
Bonus shops to buy promotions for activity coins;
Expanded limits and increased processing speed for withdrawals and others.
Disadvantages
Some requirements for obtaining VIP status are available only to a few clients, etc.
Other Exclusive Loyalty Programs for Online Sports Betting in India
Numerous bookmakers enable users of Loyalty Programs Bonus to boost their promotional money with promo codes or convert loyalty points into Indian rupees. Thus, it is also possible to benefit from the special offers of the following companies:
Parimatch Loyalty Program: boosting the winnings of the expresses or single bets containing odds of 1.4 or above by 0,5% to 2%. You can also use our Parimatch promo code SCAFE30 on the first deposit to get a unique welcome bonus;
Melbet Loyalty Program: boost a regular first deposit bonus by 30% with our Melbet promotional code SCAFE30. It is possible to get a 100% refund if you place an accumulator with seven or more predictions in case one of the selections fails;
Bilbet Loyalty Program: a 500 Indian rupees free bet for the initial deposit of 1,001 Indian rupees or more upon activating our promo code SCAFEBET. The loyalty program participants get a 50% bonus on the 10th deposit after registration;
M88 Loyalty Program: the bookmaker gives privileged customers a higher bet limit, birthday free bets and festive gifts. The relationship manager helps bettors with Platinum and Diamond accounts to obtain suitable offers;
Fun88 Loyalty Program: you will need a VIP 20 profile level to get a 2,000,000 Indian rupees reward. Each 200 Indian rupees bet at a sportsbook or casino earns customers one loyalty point. You can see more on Fun88 bonus page;
Indibet Loyalty Program: Welcome Indibet Bonus 250% up to 25,000 INR and Every Thursday you'll be able to receive unique cashback payments which will be calculated individually each week depending on your activity;
Nextbet Loyalty Program: Nextbet Bonus 200% up to 20,000 INR for the first registration and every 7,500 INR wagered on casino games will earn you one lottery ticket to race for a gaming bonus up to 76,000 INR;
PlayWise365 Loyalty Program: PlayWise365 bonus 400% up to 50,000 INR for 3 deposit and get an instant 15% bonus when you deposit with cryptocurrency;
Rabona Loyalty Program: Rabona bonus 100% up to 10,000 INR, cashback bonus up to 40,000 INR and other bonuses.
Typically bookmakers allow VIP clients to share their ideas about desired promotions to customize the service to their wishes.
How Do We Rate and Review Sports Betting Loyalty Programs Offers?
Analytics of sports Loyalty Programs of different bookmakers is a complicated process because of the peculiarities of each system. Nevertheless, the list of methods to make a comparison of various platforms using the official bookmakers' data includes the following aspects:
Studying the accumulation of loyalty points;
Exploring the dependence of the special offers' conditions on the account level;
Payment and support benefits for the VIP clients, etc.
At the same time, bookmakers usually update their loyalty systems over time, changing the exchange rate of loyalty coins and the size of the cashback.
Where to Find the Best Sportsbook Loyalty Programs Bonuses - Tips and Tricks
Typically, you can find information about Loyalty Programs on various reputable sites. However, it is advisable to use the below sources to remember the best sportsbook loyalty programs:
Official bookmakers' websites and apps;
Trusted reviewing sites like Sportscafe;
Forums of professional bettors, and so on.
You must also avoid suspicious sites showing plenty of ads and asking you to download files to hack your device.
Other Interesting Special Offers
The bookmakers always have special offers outside the Bonus Loyalty Programs to offer new or regular customers free bets or spins and other advantages. The bettors will find some of the most valuable promotions for betting in the following list:
Sometimes you can also discover tournaments for predicting the outcome of certain sports events and casino jackpots worth over 1,00,000 Rs as a prize pool.
If you have concerns about specific aspects of Loyalty Programs, studying the answers to popular questions among bettors can help you quickly fill in the knowledge gap.
FAQ
Can I Become a Member of the Bookmaker's VIP Club without Registration?
No, you cannot become a bookmaker's VIP club member without registration. The system needs to evaluate the betting activity of your account to adjust the loyalty status.
How Does the Loyalty Points System Work?
The bookmaker converts each of your bets into loyalty points to upgrade your account status to open access to new benefits. However, some companies allow bettors to convert promo coins into real rupees instead of affecting profile status.
Is It Possible to Change Bonus Conditions Depending on Account Level?
Yes, it is possible to change bonus conditions depending on the account level. The betting platforms often increase the size of promotional funds for VIP customers.
Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews.
Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.
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