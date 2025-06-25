LottaBet Deposit: Methods, Limits, Bonus, How to Make, Step by Step Guide

Lottabet App: 3.5 ★★★★★ Registration Lottabet Lottabet is a modern and upcoming bookie in India, originating in 2022. Despite its small experience, it provides a high level of service, a full range of tools and generous bonuses for a comfortable betting time. Join Lottabet with our promo code "CAFELOTTA" and expect a 100% risk free offer up to 5000 INR for a lost bet! Welcome bonus 100% up to 10,000 INR Promocode: CAFELOTTA Join Lottabet

LottaBet Deposit Methods for India

Lottabet is a completely secure operator that can be used for betting as safe as possible. Before starting to play, though, the player needs to have a positive balance, which is achieved by funding his account. That's why Lottabet strives to make the deposit process extremely easy and convenient by adding a wide range of payment systems from PayTM to bank transfers. In addition, the site accepts cryptocurrency as a payment method to please customers who value anonymity. You can find a full list of deposit options on Lottabet below:

UPI;

PayTM;

IMPS;

PhonePe;

NetBanking;

AstroPay;

eZeeWallet;

Cryptocurrency.

At Lottabet all deposits are processed quickly without any fees and the money will be credited to your account within minutes. Additionally, Lottabet is Indian oriented so you can make deposits and place bets in rupees. All you need to do is to choose INR when registering an account.

What Is the Minimum Deposit at LottaBet?

Each payment method on Lottabet has a minimum deposit amount below which you cannot fund your account. Before you decide to confirm a transaction, make sure you deposit an amount equal to or greater than the minimum required. It should be noted that Lottabet has low limits for all payment options, so you can get started playing even with a small budget.

Basic information about Lottabet minimum deposit limits can be found below:

Payment Method Minimum Deposit Amount PayTM Rs 50 UPI Rs 300 IMPS Rs 300 Visa Rs 10 Net Banking Rs 10 RuPay Rs 10 AstroPay Rs 400 eZeeWallet Rs 1000 Tether Rs 100 Etherium Rs 100 Litecoin Rs 100

Minimum Deposit Amount at the LottaBet App

For on-the-go betting, Indian players can install the handy Lottabet app for Android and iOS. It combines the full functionality of the desktop site, so once you install the software, you can discover all supported payment methods. Deposit limits are also maintained, so the minimum amount you can top up your balance depends on the option you choose. Lottabet requires only Rs 10 to transfer if you choose Visa and Rs 50 for PayTM.

First Deposit Bonus

When it comes to bonuses and promotions, Lottabet always has something to offer both regular and new players. If you're a newcomer, you can count on a welcome bonus for sports or casino. Each one is valuable and has distinctive features. Take a closer look at each one:

Sports Welcome Bonus

Lottabet rewards new bettors with a 100% bonus of up to Rs 10,000 on the first deposit. You can use the bonus money to bet on your favorite sporting events to significantly increase your winnings. To qualify for the sign up offer, your first deposit must be at least Rs 1,500. You have to wager the bonus and deposit at least 6 times before you can withdraw your winnings. Any bets made with odds of at least 1.80 will be valid for wagering.

Casino Welcome Package

Fans of casino entertainment can expect an impressive Lottabet sign up offer of up to Rs 45,000 on three deposits. With it, you can initially explore the range of games at the casino and win more rupees. The minimum deposit amount for any of the three bonuses is Rs 500. The deposit and bonus must be wagered at least 25 times within 14 days before withdrawal.

Exclusive LottaBet Promo Code for the First Deposit

To get the best Lottabet offers and place profitable bets, be sure to use our exclusive "CAFELOTTA" promo code when you create an account on the site. The promotional code will give you a 100% risk-free offer of up to Rs 5,000 per bet lost. This will help you win back the first bet you lost and get some of your money back to try again. In addition, the Lottabet promo code will unlock access to other generous bonuses and attractive promotions so you can enjoy a pleasant time on the platform. Among these:

Deposit bonuses;

Casino cashback;

Weekly rewards and more.

To activate a promo code, simply enter "CAFELOTTA" in the special field when creating an account and confirm registration. It should be noted that the promotional offer is valid once for Indian customers who have not yet played at Lottabet.

How to Deposit Money to the LottaBet Account?

You need a positive balance to start betting or playing casino games on the Lottabet website or mobile app. The operator has made everything to simplify the deposit process for Indian users and the entire procedure follows the instructions below:

1 Login to Lottabet Sign in to your account through the official website or mobile app using your username and password. If you don't have an account yet, pass the registration procedure with our promo code "CAFELOTTA". Registration 2 Choose a deposit method Go to "Deposit" and choose a payment method that is convenient for you. We advise you to read all the available methods and make your choice. 3 Confirm the transaction To make the payment, you need to fill in all the details that appear on the form on the screen. Remember to enter the amount you wish to pay and confirm the transaction.

Once you've made the transfer, you just have to wait for the money to arrive in your account. Deposits via e-wallets are processed instantly, but with VISA or Net Banking you will have to wait a little longer. After that, you can go to the sports section and enjoy betting without restrictions.

Deposit via PayTM

PayTM e-wallet has recently become one of the most popular payment methods in India and for this reason Lottabet has included it in its list of deposit options. If you are a PayTM user, you can quickly and efficiently fund your betting account. Follow the instructions below to avoid difficulties:

Login to Lottabet using your credentials and select the PayTM payment system in the deposit section; Specify the amount you wish to deposit and go to the next step; Make the transfer to Lottabet through the Paytm app, using the specified wallet number; Confirm the deposit.

Success! As soon as the transfer is confirmed, the money will instantly be credited to your account and you can start betting. It's worth noting that the minimum deposit through PayTm on Lottabet is only Rs 50.

What Is the Standard Deposit Time at LottaBet?

No matter which payment method at Lottabet you choose, your deposit will be processed in the shortest possible time. According to our research, the fastest methods are e-wallets and cryptocurrencies, where processing time is only 1 to 15 minutes. This means that the money will immediately be credited to your account and you can start betting without delay.

LottaBet Deposit Limits

At Lottabet there is a deposit limit for each payment system, above which you cannot top up your balance. The maximum amount depends directly on the method you choose and can be up to Rs 100,000. It is worth noting that customers can control their expenses by setting daily, weekly and monthly deposit limits. Lottabet doesn't charge any commission during deposit transfers, but there may be fees from the payment system.

LottaBet Deposit Summary

To round off our Sportscafe review, we can note the excellent deposit system at Lottabet. The operator supports many recognized payment methods in India, including PayTM and UPI. In addition, players can choose rupees as the main currency of the account during registration and make transactions in it, which is very convenient. When it comes to security, Lottabet takes all measures to guarantee complete privacy and security of transfers. Players can be sure that deposits will be processed as soon as possible, and no transfer fees will be charged by the operator. Mobile players can use the Lottabet betting app for Android and iOS to quickly and efficiently deposit their accounts and play right on the go!

FAQ

We've compiled a list of popular questions among new customers of Lottabet about deposits. Read the answers below to better understand the features of the bookie. If you have any difficulties with deposits please contact Lottabet support via live chat or email.

Can I Use the LottaBet Deposit Bonus Twice?

No, you can't. A new player can count on one welcome bonus as stated in the terms and conditions of the promotion. In addition, Lottabet rules prohibit opening a second account for receiving more than one bonus. In order to get the welcome offer, the customer needs to create a new gaming account and then replenish it with at least Rs 500.

Can I Make Deposits in Rupees in LottaBet?

Yes, you can. Since Lottabet accepts players from India, rupees are one of the main account currencies. In order to make deposits and place bets in Indian rupees, you need to select INR as your primary currency during account registration.

Can I Make Deposits in Any Currency and Then Convert It to Rupees in My LottaBet Account?

Since Lottabet is an international bookie, it has a wide choice of currencies. However, if you have opened an account in dollars, euros and other currencies, you cannot make a deposit in Indian rupees. This should be kept in mind as otherwise you may lose some money due to the exchange rate.

Do I Need to Use the Deposit Method Only In My Own Name at the LottaBet Account?

Lottabet is a reliable betting site operating under a Curacao license. For security reasons, players can only make deposits using payment methods in their own name. The operator has implemented an excellent security system, so your personal details and bank details are safe from third parties and you can trust your money to Lottabet.

Can I Add More Than One Debit Card at LottaBet?

Lottabet accepts many payment methods for deposits, including debit cards issued in the name of the user. You can add and delete debit cards in the cashier section. Just select the debit card you want to use when making a deposit, specify the details and then confirm the transaction.