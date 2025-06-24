LottaBet — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 100% Bonus

Lottabet App: 3.5 ★★★★★ Registration Lottabet LottaBet is a brand new website for online sports betting and gambling, which provides modern entertainment services for Indian users. New Lottabet users can count on an attractive welcome bonus of up to Rs 10,000 to get the most out of their bets on sports. In this review, you will explore in detail the available sports markets, online casino entertainment, payment methods, bonus offers and more. Welcome bonus 100% up to 10,000 INR Promocode: CAFELOTTA Join Lottabet

LottaBet Overview

Since its inception in 2022, Lottabet has managed to get a position as one of the best bookmakers in the betting market in India. It has the highest level of service when it comes to playing on real money. The platform provides customers with a choice of convenient payment methods with the option to use rupees. Indian players can get a first-class betting experience as the LottaBet book includes only the most popular sports disciplines, and cricket as well. Since the IPL is among the top cricket leagues and events in India, the operator has made sure to include many different IPL betting options. Thus, due to its functionality, extensiveness of payment methods, the choice of online entertainment, bonus program and many other advantages, the company is constantly included in the ratings of the cricket betting site in india, best kabaddi betting sites in india and the best football betting sites.

Check out our review of Lottabet to learn all aspects of the platform before you decide to register an account here!

Quick Facts about LottaBet

Game types Sports and esports betting, Virtuals, live casino, videoslots, table games, jackpots games Founder Media Entertainment NV Founded Year 2022 Headquarters New Haven e-Zone,Curacao License Curacao Gaming License № 5536/JAZ Welcome bonus 100% Sports bonus up to Rs 10,000/ Casino package up to Rs 45,000 Deposit and Withdrawal Methods UPI, PayTM, IMPS, AstroPay, Cryptopay Hindi language No

LottaBet Score

We have studied the Lottabet website in detail and are ready to present some of its strengths for you. However, apart from virtues, the representative has some shortcomings that do not significantly affect the service and player experience. It is worth noting that Lottabet constantly improves its platforms on a daily basis to always hold the bar high.

You can see the main advantages and disadvantages of Lottabet India in the table below:

Advantages Disadvantages Accepts rupees Cumbersome registration Huge selection of sporting markets and daily betting opportunities No live streaming Wide variety of bonuses and promotions for different types of players Excellent selection of casino entertainment Convenient deposit methods including UPI, PayTM, AstroPay and more

Screenshots of LottaBet

In the screenshots below you can see the main elements of Lottabet's interface.

The Lottabet website looks very fresh and modern. It has a pleasing-to-the-eye design, done in a mix of gray, blue and orange. The platform is uncluttered and comfortable even for beginners. A nice user interface combined with easy navigation makes your stay on Lottabet extremely enjoyable.

Video Review

The first thing you will encounter on your way to betting on sports is registration. Take a couple of minutes and watch our short video which explains in detail how to register on Lottabet.

LottaBet for Android and iOS

Lottabet has developed a feature-rich app for download on Android and iOS. It is highly productive since all the items and images are already uploaded to the app system. The Internet is only needed to load the necessary information about the matches and odds. At the same time, you will not encounter any delays in the betting process. The Lottabet app includes the same products as the desktop version, so you can get everything you need in one click.

For Android

The Lottabet mobile app provides unrestricted access to sports and casino betting for Android users. It needs minimal technical requirements from a smartphone and for this reason, can be run on almost all modern gadgets. Follow the instructions below to download Lottabet apk for free:

Go to the Official Website. Open Lottabet's mobile site from your device. Click on the mobile app option on the home page. Download the Lottabet apk file. On the apps page, find the download button for the Android and tab on it. You can also use our link to access the one-click download. Change Smartphone Settings. In the device settings, navigate to the section with security and allow access to install apps from unknown sources. Install the Lottabet App. Go to downloads on your Android device and unzip the apk-file and proceed to install the Lottabet app.

Within seconds the latest version of the Lottabet application will be installed on your smartphone.

For iOS

The Lottabet app is also compatible with iOS devices. It has all the features you need, so your bets will be available anytime, anywhere. The app doesn't take up much space and runs smoothly on most Apple devices. To install Lottabet on your iPhone or iPad, follow the simple instructions:

Visit Lottabet. Go to the bookmaker's official website from your Apple device. Navigate to the Apps Section. Click on the mobile app option in the menu bar on the home page. Follow our direct link to save time. Install the Lottabet App. Find and click the link to download the iOS app. Once the app is successfully installed, you will receive a notification about it.

The Lottabet icon will appear in your smartphone menu, through which you can access the platform with one click and start playing.

LottaBet Mobile Website

For mobile betting, you can always use the mobile version of the Lottabet website. The functionality and layout of the website remain unchanged on any device. This means that the same tools and products, including sports options, casino games, payment systems, and bonuses, are available in the Lottabet mobile website. To open it, simply launch Lottabet through the browser on your smartphone. The platform automatically optimizes the website for your mobile device whether it's a tablet or smartphone.

LottaBet for PC

Lottabet's official website for PC is the main resource of the company. The site has a high-quality structure and is designed to provide maximum comfort to the player. At the centre of the site, you will see changing banners with current bonuses or promotions. Below are the latest sports markets on which you can place a bet. You will also have links which will effectively direct you to the sports, promotions, casino and virtual sections. Lottabet for PC is easy to use and provides the best betting or casino experience.

Registration

To be able to place bets and take advantage of the Lottabet welcome bonus, you need to create an account. Lottabet sign-up may take some time. We have prepared a step-by-step guide to help you avoid mistakes during the registration process. Follow it:

1 Visit Lottabet Follow our link to access the official website or open the downloaded Lottabet app from your smartphone menu. Click on the orange "Join" button on the main page. Go to Website 2 Enter your personal information Fill in the blank fields of personal details and provide your residential address. It's important to use correct data in order to successfully verify your account later on. 3 Enter account preferences Think of a username and a complex password, so you can sign in from all devices. Enter the Lottabet bonus code, if you have one. 4 Create your account Accept all of Lottabet's terms and conditions and complete your registration by clicking "Register". Sign Up Now

Once you have completed all the steps, you will become a Lottabet customer and can take advantage of all the features of the platform.

Welcome Bonus

Lottabet opens the door to personalized promotions and nice cash offers. One of them is the sign-up bonus, which absolutely every new player can count on. To please all users, the platform has two welcome offers at once: for sports and casino. Take a closer look at each Lottabet registration bonus.

Sports Bonus

Start your way in betting on sports with Lottabet's generous bonus of up to Rs 10,000. With this offer, you can understand the basic mechanics of betting and increase your winnings without risk. The sports bonus applies only to the first deposit with an amount of at least Rs 1,500.

Here's how the size of your deposit affects the bonus amount:

Deposit Total Bonus Rs 1,500 Rs 3,000 Rs 3,000 Rs 6,000 Rs 5,000 Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Rs 20,000

In order to qualify for the bonus, a player must wager the full amount of the deposit at odds of at least 1.50 for 30 days. The sports bonus must be wagered at least 6 times with odds no lower than 1.80 within 60 days after making a deposit.

Casino Bonus

New Lottabet users can also qualify for a welcome casino package of up to Rs. 45,000. With it, you can familiarize yourself with the gaming features of the platform and significantly increase profits. The offer applies to the first three deposits and is distributed this way:

Deposit Minimum deposit Bonus First Rs 500 100% up to Rs 10,000 Second Rs 500 50% up to Rs 15,000 Third Rs 500 30% up to 20,000

To receive your winnings, in each case the bonus and deposit amount must be wagered at least 25 times within 30 days of getting it.

Risk Free Bet

If your cricket bet turns out to be lost, you don't have to worry as Lottabet will help you recover 50% up to Rs 5,000 in a week.

Main Lottabet bonus terms and conditions are given below:

You must be a registered Lottabet user;

To participate in the promotion, make a deposit of at least Rs 1,500 and place one pre-match bet at odds of at least 1.50 on any cricket game;

Bonus will be added as a free bet in the amount of 50% of the lost bet;

The maximum amount of free bet is Rs. 5,000.

Enjoy cricket betting with Lottabet and win more rupees!

Login

Once you have successfully created a Lottabet account, you can log into your profile and start playing. Signing in takes a couple of seconds of your time and requires the following steps:

Go to the official Lottabet website using your PC or mobile device. Click on the "Login" button. Enter the username and password you specified during account registration. Click on the confirmation button.

Once you are logged in to Lottabet, you can fund your gaming account, find the desired sports match or casino and enjoy the comfort and ease of earning.

Verification

Lottabet complies with the license rules and for this reason, every Indian user must go through account verification. This is a standard check of the customer's identity. It also provides maximum protection to the account from intruders and any unauthorized persons.

To verify your account, Lottabet will ask you to send the following documents to kyc@Lottabet.com:

A color copy of your passport (including the signature page);

Government-issued picture ID;

Utility bills.

Once your information has been received and verified by the platform, your account will be upgraded to a verified user. Absolutely all payment transactions will be available to you, and your Lottabet India account will be as secure as possible.

Deposit / Withdrawal

Lottabet users have all the tools to conduct secure money transactions. Indian rupees are the main currency here. For deposits and withdrawals players can choose among the popular payment systems:

All of them are available on any Lottabet platform, and you can choose the one that suits you best. Deposits come instantly, while Lottabet withdrawals can take up to 3-5 days.

Cashback

Lottabet rewards its customers and provides a nice Cashback bonus from 500 to 50,000 INR every week. It represents a return of 10% of the total amount of net deposits in sports. To qualify for the cashback, the customer has to make a deposit, which must be at least 50% of the cashback amount he is entitled to. Before any withdrawal request, the cashback must be wagered at least 2 times with minimum odds of 1.80. Enjoy betting on sports and get guaranteed Lottabet Cashback from your game every week!

Official Website

Lottabet is a fully licensed and legal online betting site in India. It guarantees a secure gaming environment as it complies with all necessary security features.

Here are a few reasons why you should trust Lottabet:

Has a valid license from Curacao № 5536/JAZ;

Does not violate local jurisdictions as there is no law prohibiting online betting in India;

Adheres to fair gaming principles;

The website and app are SSL encrypted, which ensures the protection of users' personal data and cash transactions;

All terms and conditions of use are transparent and publicly available.

Taking all these factors into consideration, we can conclude that Lottabet is reliable in India. Therefore, you can trust the Lottabet betting site and easily earn rupees.

LottaBet Sportsbook

When it comes to sports betting, Lottabet can offer an excellent selection of sports markets. Since the bookmaker pays a lot of attention to the Asian market, Lottabet's sportsbook includes more than 15 popular sports in India like cricket, football, basketball, and others. Each sports discipline has a separate page with upcoming events for your bets.

Cricket

Since cricket is the leading sport in India, Lottabet has many sports options for betting on it. The cricket section is packed with spectacular matches of popular leagues. You can place a bet on:

IPL;

The Hundred;

Twenty20 Internationals;

BPL;

Ashes and others.

Every major cricket event is saturated with dozens of sports markets, among them the winner of the match, handicap, best bowler, best batsman and others.

Football

Football betting is one of the popular categories on Lottabet. It has the largest number of matches. All football fans will find popular leagues here:

UEFA Champion League;

English Premier League;

English Liga Cup;

Bundesliga;

Brazil Copa Rio.

In addition to these major leagues, players will find some lower leagues. Some of the popular outcomes in football are: the winner of the match, handicap, total, double odds, exact score, handicaps and others.

Tennis

Tennis betting is well covered on Lottabet. Matches in this sport are held regularly, so you will always have something to choose from. Major tournaments covered by Lottabet include:

ATP;

WTA;

Challenger;

ITF.

You can place bets on the winner of the match, the winner of the tournament, set results, handicap, Asian handicap and others.

Baseball

When it comes to baseball, Lottabet has a wide selection of different matches. The betting markets are quite diverse, and you will be able to place many types of bets. The site provides coverage of all major baseball competitions, including:

MLB;

NPB;

KPB.

The "Live" section has the same markets as the main line, but the odds as well as the selection of markets change throughout the game.

Boxing

With Lottabet you can also place bets on boxing. On the bookmaker's website, you will find a list of upcoming fights with attractive odds. All matches of the following events can be found:

WBC;

WBA;

IBF.

If you are a boxing fan, at Lottabet you will find all the options you need to bet comfortably!

UFC

Every UFC fan will find all the tools to place a bet on an interesting event on Lottabet. The bookmaker tries to cover every significant fight and constantly updates the list of matches for your bets. Lottabet covers UFC tournaments such as:

Bellator;

Ultimate Fighting Championship.

You can choose a match according to your preferences, check the odds and place your bets.

eSports

Today, esports betting is on par with classic sports betting. Lottabet follows the latest industry trend and has included a section with esports in its sportsbook. Once you expand the list with available sports, you'll immediately notice the top online games on the list:

Dota 2;

CS: GO;

League of Legends;

Varorant.

Dota 2

Dota 2 is a world-famous multiplayer game in the MOBA genre. In the game, two teams of five players fight against each other, intending to destroy the main structure of the enemy. Each player controls one of more than 100 characters with unique abilities known as "heroes". Tournaments in Dota 2 involve many exciting matches, which makes the online game in demand for betting.

LOL

League of Legends is an extremely popular online combat arena game developed and published by RIOT games. Despite the fact that the game was created in 2009, interest in it is only growing. During LOL matches, two teams fight against each other to destroy an enemy base known as a nexus. Players can choose from over 140 characters, so the matches are filled with great uncertainty and are interesting to bet on. League of Legends tournaments take place on a regular basis, all of which are well covered on Lottabet.

CS:GO

CS:GO, the popular first-person shooter, attracts esports betting fans from all over the world. The game involves two teams: the territorialists and the counter-terrorists. The terrorist team aims to kill the opposing team or plant a bomb, while the counter-terrorists must rescue the hostages and clear the bomb. Lottabet is committed to making CSGO betting an exciting and profitable activity for its users.

Valorant

Valorant is a tactical multiplayer shooter developed by Riot Games, the authors of League of Legends. The game was released in 2022 but has already managed to gain wide popularity. In it, two teams of 5 players fight until one of them wins 13. To win, each team must outsmart the other or blow up the designated point on the map. Valorant offers thrilling firefights in a constantly changing environment, so it is interesting not only to watch but also to bet.

Virtual Sports

Another interesting betting platform you may encounter on Lottabet is the virtual sports section. Virtual matches are simulated reconstructions of real matches and races, the results of which are produced by a random number generator. Lottabet has a wide range of virtual sports options:

Football (Spain League, Italy League);

Greyhound Racing;

Horse Racing;

Speedway Racing;

Motorbikes.

As for the real sport, players have several options for betting and statistics in real time. A distinctive feature of virtual matches is that they take place every five minutes and are available 24 hours a day.

Popular Betting Options at LottaBet

Lottabet is a major player in the Indian market, and its betting options reflect that fact. Here are some of the main betting features available at Lottabet:

Live Betting

Live betting means betting during the live broadcast of a sports match. A distinctive feature of this type of betting is the constantly changing odds and markets during the game. Every day, Lottabet covers hundreds of matches in popular sports disciplines, including cricket.

Line (Prematch)

Pre-match involves betting on sports tournaments and matches before they begin. The clear advantage is the odds, which are rarely subject to change. At Lottabet the line betting section is superior to live and includes a comprehensive list of events for both sports and esports.

Types of Bets

To give players a choice, Lottabet offers two main types of bets. These are:

Single. Single bet is the simplest type, which implies placing money only on one outcome in one match. If you are new to betting, we advise you to start with single bets due to the minimal risks.

Expresses. Express bets involve two or more outcomes, and the odds are multiplied by each other. This greatly increases the potential winnings, but the risk is also growing as all the predicted outcomes must come true.

How to Place a Bet?

For new players, the process of betting on Lottabet can be tricky at first. To help get it right, we've put together a step-by-step guide. Follow it to successfully place a bet:

Visit one of Lottabet's platforms and log in to your gaming account. In your personal profile, make a deposit by selecting from one of the available methods. Go to the "Sports" section and make a choice between live and pre-match betting. Choose a sport discipline and then a match on which you want to place a bet. Familiarize yourself with the available markets and select the one you are interested in. Specify the odds, type and amount of bet, and then activate the coupon.

Everything is ready! Wait for the results of a sports event and if your bet is successful, the money will be credited to your betting account.

Betting Odds

When you enter any sporting event page on Lottabet, whether it is a pre-match or live, you will come across great odds, especially on cricket and football. For some major events, the bookmaker offers more attractive odds than many other popular sites, but you may also encounter a few low odds in other markets.

LottaBet Live Streaming

Despite its popularity of having convenient sports options, live streaming services are not available on Lottabet. Meanwhile, players can view statistics and follow live odds changes in the Live section or rely on other media resources. Lottabet's team is committed to providing a high level of service, so they work on implementing a live-streaming feature.

LottaBet Casino

You'll be happy to know that Lottabet, in addition to sports betting, combines an online casino with a superb selection of over 2,000 games. The online casino has been created with game content from popular game providers: Microgaming, Play’n Go, Pragmatic Play, Oryx and others. On Lottabet you can play video slots, jackpots, table games, live games and megaways. The choice of entertainment is truly great, so the Lottabet casino experience is excellent for new and regular players alike.

Popular LottaBet Games

To keep players entertained in all directions, Lottabet has integrated a number of popular activities. Some of the online casino games you will encounter include:

Slots

Lottabet Casino is well-equipped with video slots. Slots cover many categories, including classic ones, slots with the largest progressive jackpot and megaways engine games. Each slot machine is implemented in a specific theme and has its own playing conditions. The following games are particularly popular on Lottabet:

Wild Trigger;

Rocco Gallo;

Fortune of Giza;

Zombie Carnaval;

Queen of Gods.

Slots, unlike card games, do not require any special skills or experience, so playing them is a pleasure!

Poker

Lottabet's online casino offers a wide variety of poker games, from Caribbean poker and Three Card poker to the ever-popular Texas Hold'em. With a choice of both virtual and live dealers, you can play against the computer or take part in real tournaments with professional dealers.

Baccarat

Baccarat is one of the most famous casino card games where you can try your luck and get a great gaming experience. At Lottabet you will be pleasantly surprised by the many variations, among which Peek Baccarat, Mini Baccarat, and Lightning Baccarat are particularly popular.

Blackjack

The high popularity of blackjack is due in part to it being a relatively easy game to play. Lottabet has several blackjack variations to choose from, and Lightning Blackjack, High Streak Blackjack and Atlantic City Blackjack stand out. To master the game without risking any real money, you can play its demo version for free on the website or in the app.

Roulette

Simple game rules, passion, excitement, and thrilling experience are some of the reasons why roulette is so popular among Indian players. The game has many variations for different types of players. Most often, Lottabet users stop at the classics: European, French and American Roulette.

Jackpot Games

When it comes to progressive jackpots, Lottabet has several games that can bring you a great deal of money with the perfect combination. The jackpot category includes such progressive games as Thunder Struck, Divine Fortune, The Witch's Moon, Temple of Wealth and others.

TV Games

For added excitement, players can try the unique game shows available at Lottabet casino. They represent the newest and most interactive form of games with the dealer, which can meet the needs of any player. Lottabet offers a great variety of high-quality shows with different styles, including Crazy Time, Cash or Crash, Gonzo's Treasure Hunt and others.

Results and Statistics

Statistics during a live match is another feature that turns out to be very important for many players. Thanks to Lottabet's simple and player-oriented layout, the bettor can track the course of the match and changes in odds. Looking at all the information about, you tend to bet wisely and win more money.

Support

Lottabet has top-notch customer service. Any question or problem that arises can be solved as soon as possible. Customer support consists of excellent professionals and works 24/7, so you can contact it with queries in 9 any language at any time of the day or night. You can use any of the following communication methods:

Live Chat - available on the website and in the app;

Email: Support@LottaBet.com.

Unfortunately, there is no Lottabet customer care number, but you can get instant help in two minutes with their Live Chat tab.

Sportscafe Verdict

To summarize, we can say that Lottabet, despite its short existence, is fully set up for the Indian market and strives to offer quality games and the convenience of sports betting. With thoughtful promotions, convenient betting features, competitive odds and a huge collection of casino entertainment, Lottabet provides an edge over other service representatives. Based on our observations, we decided to give Lottabet the Sportscafe seal of approval. This means that the bookmaker is completely safe and legal for your bets and entertainment on the Indian online market.

The Most Common Questions

We've collected answers to some of the most popular questions from new Lottabet users. Check them out below:

Is LottaBet Legal in India?

Yes, Lottabet is fully legal in India. Since the site provides its services online, it does not violate Indian gambling laws. Also, Lottabet is regulated by the Curacao Gambling Commission and only operates under a valid license.

Is LottaBet Safe for Betting in India?

Yes, Lottabet is a safe and secure place to bet in India. It is regulated by Curacao, which guarantees users a standard of quality and security. The site uses data encryption and has a mandatory user verification procedure, so you can provide your personal information without fear that it will be shared with third parties.

Can I Create a Second Account to Get the Bonus?

No, you can only create and use one account per IP address. If it is discovered that you have registered more than once, Lottabet has the right to cancel all bets and winnings on the new accounts and block all of them.