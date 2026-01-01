LottaBet Bonus Codes for India 2026

LottaBet App: 3.5 ★★★★★ Registration LottaBet Lottabet bookmaker offers legal online sports betting and casino gambling. Site users get access to many types of bonuses and promotions. This article will tell you about the current Lottabet bonuses to get the most out of any sports betting. Sign up for Lottabet and get a 100% risk-free offer of up to 5,000 INR for a lost bet! Welcome bonus 100% up to 5,000 INR Promocode: CAFELOTTA Join LottaBet

LottaBet Risk-Free Bet 100% Up to Rs 5,000

Known for its reliability and extensive bonus program, Lottabet has a wide audience worldwide, as well as in India. Newbies can enjoy great odds on hundreds of sporting events with a welcome offer added to the account from the start of their exciting betting experience. Just sign up and get a 100% risk free offer up to Rs 5,000, if your first bet turns out to be lost. Lottabet joining offer is aimed at giving you a quick start and making your bets more profitable. More details about the bonus can be found below:

The minimum deposit must be at least Rs. 1,500;

The maximum free bet amount is Rs. 5,000;

Bonus applies only in sports betting;

The offer is valid for 30 days.

How to Get LottaBet Welcome Bonus?

The welcome bonus awaits all new Lottabet customers who successfully join the bookie. To make it easier for you to get the joining offer, we have prepared a simple instruction, which you can find below:

1 Create an account Get access to Lottabet through the official website or mobile app. Register a new account with your personal information. Go to Website 2 Enter a promo code Enter "CAFELOTTA" in the promo code field below to activate the offer. 3 Confirm identity To verify your account, send photos of your document proving your identity to the Lottabet support team. The request will be processed within a couple of days and then your account will be verified. 4 Make the first deposit Go to the deposits section and choose a preferred payment system. The deposit amount must be 1,500 INR or more to receive and activate the bonus offer. 5 Place a bet Go to the sports section and place your first bet with odds of at least 1.5. If it is not successful, you can request a risk-free bonus by contacting the Royal Panda support team via live chat or email.

Everything is ready! Now you can start your way in betting with the bonus money and experience maximum comfort.

How to Win Back the LottaBet Welcome Bonus?

If you want to claim any winnings, be sure to read the basic wagering requirements of the Lottabet offer. Only once you have met all the conditions, you are able to take out bonus money. Here we have described the important ones:

The offer is valid for 30 days after its receipt;

The deposit amount must be rolled with odds of at least 1.50;

The bonus funds must be wagered at least 3 times;

The requirements for bonus winback must be completely fulfilled before being eligible for withdrawal.

If you take the above terms of the Lottabet bonus into consideration, you won't experience any difficulties in the withdrawal of winning money.

Get an Exclusive CAFELOTTA Promo Code from Sports Cafe

New players who have not previously registered at Lottabet can take advantage of our exclusive promo code "CAFELOTTA''. With this validation code, you can get a 100% risk-free offer of up to 5000 INR for a lost bet. The promo code also opens the door to other great bonuses and promotions for successful play after signing up. Here are the benefits you can expect when you use a Lottabet promo code:

100% risk-free offer up to 5000 INR for a lost bet;

Deposit bonuses;

Cashback;

Daily rewards and more.

To activate the bonus, you need to specify the bonus code "CAFELOTTA" during account registration. After that, make your first bet and refer to the Lottabet support team via live chat or by sending an email to support@lottabet.com to claim the offer.

LottaBet Bonuses Terms and Conditions

Bonuses help players benefit from sports betting and win more without risking their own money. But before an Indian user can get the Lottabet bonus, he has to meet its important conditions:

Be of legal age;

Be a new Lottabet client;

Have a verified account;

Only one bonus is valid per user;

The offer cannot be used in conjunction with other bonuses and promotions;

Lottabet reserves the right to prohibit a user from participating in the bonus program and to cancel the bonus if he does not play fairly.

By participating in Lottabet's bonus program, a player automatically agrees to its terms and conditions. If all the requirements are taken into account, you won't have any difficulties in using the bonus and receiving winnings.

Other Types of Bonuses and Promotions at LottaBet

Newbies aren't the only ones who get to enjoy the Lottabet bonuses. The operator has a number of exciting offers and promotions to motivate existing users to play and win more. They are not only tempting but also regular, so you can always benefit from sports betting. The current Lottabet bonuses you may be interested in are listed below:

Casino Welcome Package

Lottabet welcomes fans of casino activities with an impressive joining offer. New players can get up to Rs. 45,000 on their first three deposits to get used to the online casino and get big winnings. The main terms and conditions of the Lottabet casino bonus are listed below:

The minimum deposit to participate in the promotion is Rs. 500;

The amount of the first bonus is equal to 100% of the amount of the first deposit, but no more than Rs. 10000;

The amount of the second bonus is equal to 50% of the amount of the second deposit, but no more than Rs. 15000;

The amount of the third bonus equals 30% of the third deposit amount, but no more than Rs. 15000;

Deposit and bonus must be rolled over at least 25 times before withdrawal;

The offer is valid for 30 days after receiving it.

Rs. 50,000 Cashback

Get the most out of Lottabet by betting on any sports events and getting weekly cashback. The bookie will reward you with a nice 10% cashback bonus of up to Rs 50,000 for all your deposits in sports made during the previous week. More details about the terms and conditions of the offer are below:

Minimum cashback amount is Rs 500;

The maximum cashback amount is Rs. 50,000;

The funds received from the cashback must be rolled over 2 times with a minimum odds of 1.80 before they can be withdrawn;

Bonus only applies to Sports Games.

50% Weekly Casino Cashback

Every Friday, return 10% of your net losses from the previous seven days as a cashback bonus to guarantee your enjoyment. Cashback applies only to Lottabet Casino and gives you the chance to play your favorite games again. Read more about the rules and conditions of the promotion:

Total net losses must be at least Rs. 2,000 to qualify for casino cashback;

The maximum amount of cashback is Rs. 5000;

Cashback is subject to wagering at least once in Casino games.

Bonuses and Promotions at the LottaBet App

Indian players can install and use the mobile Loyalbet app for betting on the go. It is optimized for Android and iOS devices and features high speed. Despite its low weight, the application includes all the main functions and products of the bookie, so users have access to all Lottabet bonuses and promotions right from their device. In addition, the feature set of the mobile app makes using and wagering bonuses even simpler and more enjoyable!

The company LottaBet gets into ratings of the online cricket betting sites in india, the best football betting sites, the best online badminton betting sites, chess betting sites, tennis betting sites and other ratings.

FAQ

New Indian users often have questions related to Lottabet bonuses. Below are the answers to the most frequently asked ones.

Is it Safe to Take LottaBet bonuses? Are There Any Risks for Me?

Lottabet is a legitimate and reliable bookie in India. The reason is that the operator is regulated by the Gambling Commission of Curacao and operates a fair game. So, the use of bonuses is safe and will not harm your account. In addition, Lottabet is trusted by tens of thousands of players due to its honesty and good reputation.

Are These All Bonuses and Promotions I Can Get at LottaBet?

On this page, we have highlighted just some of the current LottaBet bonuses. The promotions section of the site is extensive and includes interesting and great offers for Indian players. The list of bonuses is growing and new ones are being added all the time, so you ''ll have a better chance of making some extra money.

Is it Possible to Cancel a Bonus if I Don't Want to Use it?

If you receive a bonus and decide not to apply for it, Lottabet gives you the option to refuse the offer. You can cancel the bonus, whether you started betting or not, in your account settings or by contacting Lottabet customer support.

Do I Have the Right to Use LottaBet Bonus Money for Betting?

Yes, the money you receive as part of the Lottabet bonus can be spent on betting on cricket and other sports. All amounts must be successfully wagered before the bonus money can be withdrawn from your account. For information on all wagering requirements, please see the "How to Win Back the LottaBet Welcome Bonus?" section on this page.

Does LottaBet Add New Bonuses and Promotions?

Yes, Lottabet is constantly adding new bonus offers for sports and casinos to improve the gaming experience for Indian users. Depending on the time and season of the year, you can get bonuses tailored to the current event or season, like the IPL, Fifa World Cup and others. We advise you to check the "Promotions" section of the website or the Lottabet app from time to time to keep up to date with any new promotions.

What Steps Do I Need to Take to Get the LottaBet Welcome Bonus?

Any player from India who has not played at Lottabet before can claim the Welcome Bonus. To do this, you need to register on the website or app and verify your account. As soon as you make your first deposit of enough to qualify for the promotion, the bonus money will be credited to your account.