Windaddy Deposit: Methods, Limits, Bonus, How to Make, Step by Step Guide

Windaddy App: 2.9 ★★★★★ Registration Windaddy The Windaddy platform is a licensed sports betting site in India. That's why its range includes only verified and safe payment systems. In the review we will tell you how to start playing, as well as how to make a deposit or withdraw money. Join Windaddy platform and get the Welcome Bonus of 100% up to INR 11,000! Welcome bonus 100% up to INR 11,000 Promocode: No promo Join Windaddy

Windaddy Deposit Methods for India

The Windaddy team cares about its customers, so its range includes only popular payment systems. You will be able to make a deposit or withdraw money in any way convenient for you. The following payment systems are currently available on Windaddy platform:

PhonePe;

UPI;

Mastercard;

Visa;

Skrill;

Neteller;

G-pay and others!

Choose any convenient payment system and start playing now, because the money on the Windaddy platform is credited to your account immediately. And the withdrawal of funds takes 2-4 days.

What Is the Minimum Deposit at Windaddy?

Since the Windaddy platform is licensed when making a deposit you should be aware that the platform has a minimum deposit amount. There is a single minimum deposit amount for all available payment systems of the Windaddy platform, which is INR 100. Therefore, in order to make a deposit on the platform you can choose any payment system and deposit an amount not less than INR 100.

Minimum Deposit Amount at the Windaddy App

The platform range includes a separate Windaddy mobile app for Android and iOS devices. The app is presented by a licensed bookmaker, so its assortment is completely similar to the official page. If you want to bet in the Windaddy app, your deposit amount for any of the presented payment systems must be at least INR 100.

First Deposit Bonus

One of the main advantages of the Windaddy platform is that every new Indian user can get a Welcome Bonus of 100% up to INR 11,000! This is a chance to use the platform on special terms and also make more of your deposit amount. Read carefully all the terms and conditions of Windaddy Welcome Bonus:

The bonus is active for the Casino section;

Minimum deposit amount is INR 100;

Maximum bonus amount is INR 11,000;

Bets with odds of 2.5 or more;

Wagering size 1 times;

The validity period is 7 days after registration.

The bonus is available to registered users only and can be used once. So you can join the Windaddy platform now and start playing!

How to Deposit Money to the Windaddy Account?

On the Windaddy platform you can make a deposit very quickly, you have to be of legal age and a registered user to do so. Use the step-by-step instructions on how to make a deposit in order to do it quickly and correctly:

Create a Windaddy Account. Follow the pre-prepared direct link leading to the official site of bookmaker. To do this, go back to your profile header and click on "Join Windaddy"; Access the deposit section.Once you have accessed your personal account, go to the "Accounts" section of the page and click on it; Choose how you want to fund your account. Study the current payment methods and choose the one that works best for you; Make a deposit. Next, enter the desired deposit amount, which must be at least INR 100 and confirm the deposit. The funds will be credited to your account instantly.

Done! As a reminder, all funds will be credited to your account instantly, so you can start playing with Windaddy right away!

Deposit With Debit Cards

You will also be able to make a deposit using the most popular payment system, such as Visa or Mastercard according to Indian users. Use the step-by-step instructions to save time:

Log in to your personal Windaddy account and go to "Accounts"; Select the Debit Cards (Mastercard or Visa) method among the available variants and click on it; Enter the amount of your first deposit, which must be at least INR 100; Fill in the necessary details on the page of the payment system and confirm the transfer.Then enter the required details on the payment system page and confirm your deposit. The money will be credited to your account instantly.

Successful! Now, you can choose the payment system option that suits you and start playing together with Windaddy!

What Is the Standard Deposit Time at Windaddy?

In general, the time of deposit depends on the payment system you choose, but since the Windaddy platform is licensed all the money deposited will be credited to your account instantly. Small delays from 15-20 minutes may occur in case of unstable Internet connection, but as the platform is licensed, you can not worry about the safety of your funds.

Windaddy Deposit Limits

Each payment system that is part of the Windaddy platform range has its own amount of deposit limit, which you can find out by reading the characteristics of the payment system. Also, all full users of the platform can go to "My Accounts" and set their individual deposit limit amount.

Windaddy Deposit Summary

To conclude the review, I would like to note that the Windaddy platform fully meets the stated requirements. When analyzing the platform, it fully proved its safety, and all the payment systems were proven to be checked and safe. That's why we confidently give the Windaddy platform the Sportscafe badge! This means that the platform is legal and safe for all Indian users.

FAQ

In order to provide you with all the information about the payment systems on the Windaddy platform to the fullest extent, we have answered the actual questions from Indian players. Study the information below carefully and you won't have any questions for sure!

Can I Use the Windaddy Deposit Bonus Twice?

No, you cannot use the deposit bonus twice. Windaddy platform is represented by a licensed bookmaker and adheres to a fair play policy, so you are entitled to use the bonus once. In the review section "First Deposit Bonus" we have also described in detail the conditions for using the bonus.

Can I Make Deposits in Rupees in Windaddy?

Yes, of course. Windaddy platform is licensed and that is why you will be able to make a deposit in Rupees. To do this, choose a convenient payment system option, select the currency of Rupees and deposit the desired amount.

Can I Make Deposits in Any Currency and Then Convert It to Rupees in My Windaddy Account?

Yes, of course you can convert any currency to Rupees on the Windaddy platform. To do this, log into your personal account, then go to "My Accounts" and convert currencies into Rupees.

Do I Need to Use the Deposit Method Only In My Own Name at the Windaddy Account?

Yes, on the Windaddy platform you can only make a deposit in your own name. Since the platform is represented by a licensed bookmaker all the personal data you enter must be true and correct.

Can I Add More Than One Debit Card at Windaddy?

Yes, you can make a deposit using debit cards on the Windaddy platform. You will also find step-by-step instructions on how to make a deposit using debit cards in the review section "Deposit with Debit Cards ".