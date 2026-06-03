Menace King – Official Website for Sports Batting and Casino Gaming in India with 700% Bonus

Menace King App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Registration Menace King Menace King is a new platform in India, founded in 2023 and focused on Indian players. In this Menace King review, we will look at all parts of the platform, including sports betting and casino games. The article explains the features, games, and reliability to help readers decide if Menace King is a good choice or if other platforms might be better. Welcome bonus 700% Promocode: No promo Join Menace King

Menace King Overview Menace King is a new platform for sports betting and casino games in India, launched in 2023 and focused on Indian players. The site has clear features for both new and experienced players. Payment methods include popular Indian options, and deposits start at 300 INR. Players can claim a 700% welcome bonus on their first deposit. Games include slots, instant games, and other popular types. The site supports English and Hindi, and the mobile app works on most devices. Customer support is available through live chat and social media. With these features, Menace King is gaining attention among Indian bettors. Menace King Quick Facts Here are the main details about Menace King in a simple format so readers can see the key points quickly. Quick Facts Feature Details Year Founded 2023 Languages English, Hindi Payment Methods Popular Indian options Games Slots, instant games, etc. Welcome Bonus 700% Minimum Deposit 300 INR Minimum Withdrawal 10 USDT Customer Support Live chat, social media Mobile App Available on most devices Screenshots of Menace King Players can view screenshots of Menace King to see the interface, game selection, and features before signing up.

Bonuses in Menace King for New Indian Users Menace King bonuses give new players extra funds and spins on deposits and regular gameplay. Below is a table with the main bonuses. After the table, each bonus will be described in detail, explaining how to claim it, the amounts, and the rules so readers understand the rewards clearly. Bonuses Bonus Details 700% Welcome Pack Up to ₹609,000 + 300 Free Spins on first four deposits Highroller Bonus 50% up to ₹435,000 + 150 Free Spins Weekly Reload Bonus Up to ₹435,000 every Monday based on the previous week’s deposits 100 FS Weekly Drop 100 Free Spins every Wednesday Daily Cashback 25% up to ₹435,000 daily Below, we explain each bonus in detail and show how to claim it. 700% Welcome Pack The 700% Welcome Pack is a bonus on the first four deposits and is one of the most significant rewards for new players. It can give up to ₹609,000 in total and 300 Free Spins. 1st deposit: 100% bonus up to ₹87,000 + 75 Free Spins

2nd deposit: 150% bonus up to ₹130,500 + 75 Free Spins

3rd deposit: 200% bonus up to ₹174,000 + 75 Free Spins

4th deposit: 250% bonus up to ₹217,500 + 75 Free Spins Players need to deposit a minimum of ₹1,740 to activate the bonuses. Wagering requirement is 35 times the bonus amount. Only selected games count toward the wagering. Bonuses expire in 30 days, and some regions may be restricted. This pack gives new players a strong start and a chance to explore games with extra funds. Highroller Bonus The Highroller Bonus gives players 50% up to ₹435,000 and 150 Free Spins. This bonus targets players who deposit large amounts and want to get extra funds for bigger gameplay. To claim it, players must sign up, deposit the minimum amount of ₹1,740, and the bonus will be added automatically. Free Spins are credited within 24 hours. Wagering requirement is 35 times the bonus, and only selected games contribute. This bonus is ideal for players who want to boost their deposits and enjoy more spins on popular games. Weekly Reload Bonus The Weekly Reload Bonus is available every Monday and can give up to ₹435,000 based on the previous week's total deposits. Players who deposit at least ₹1,740 in the last week can claim this bonus on Monday. The bonus applies to both casino games and sportsbook bets. Wagering requirement is 35 times the bonus, and it expires in 30 days. This bonus rewards loyal players and helps start the week with extra funds. It is a good way to continue playing after the first deposit bonuses have been used. 100 FS Weekly Drop Every Wednesday, Menace King gives up to 100 Free Spins on selected slots. Players must make at least four deposits and deposit a minimum of ₹1,740 to activate the spins. The Free Spins can be used only on specific games, and the wagering requirement is 35 times the winnings from spins. The spins are credited every Wednesday, giving players a midweek boost. This bonus encourages players to keep playing through the week and adds extra chances to win without additional deposits. Daily Cashback 25% Daily Cashback returns up to 25% of losses, up to ₹435,000 each day. Cashback depends on the net losses from the previous day and is calculated across different tiers. Minimum cashback is ₹435, and it is credited every day at 07:00 UTC. Players have one day to claim it and two days to wager it once in the casino or sportsbook sections. Maximum winnings from this bonus are five times the cashback amount. The Daily Cashback rewards players who take risks and helps reduce the impact of losses, giving a safety net while continuing to play.

Menace King VIP Club Menace King VIP Club gives regular players special rewards and exclusive benefits. Players earn points by depositing funds and playing games, and points help move through different VIP levels. Each level brings higher bonuses, cashback, reload bonuses, priority withdrawals, exclusive offers, and access to invite-only tournaments. High-level members also receive premium gifts and surprises. VIP Club VIP Level Status Points Level-Up Bonus Daily Cashback Weekly Reload Extra Benefits Scratch 0 Up to ₹60,900 welcome pack 2% 3% – Pulse 20,000 ₹2,175 3% 4% – Venom 50,000 ₹3,915 4% 5% Priority withdrawals, exclusive offers Spike 125,000 ₹5,220 6% 6% Priority withdrawals, exclusive offers Claw 250,000 ₹17,400 8% 8% Priority withdrawals, exclusive offers, and higher withdrawal limits Jaw 400,000 ₹43,500 10% 10% Priority withdrawals, exclusive offers, and higher withdrawal limits Rage 15,000,000 ₹108,750 13% 13% Priority withdrawals, exclusive offers, higher withdrawal limits, and invite-only tournaments Menace Mode 45,000,000 ₹217,500 18% 18% Priority withdrawals, exclusive offers, higher withdrawal limits, invite-only tournaments, and premium gifts Prime Menace 100,000,000 ₹435,000 25% 25% Priority withdrawals, exclusive offers, higher withdrawal limits, invite-only tournaments, and premium gifts Players start by signing up and verifying their email. Each deposit and game played adds points, with one point for every ₹8.70 wagered. VIP members get higher limits on withdrawals, daily cashback, weekly reloads, and exclusive promotions. Higher levels give access to private tournaments and premium gifts. Prime Menace level gives the most significant bonuses and rewards, making regular play more valuable and rewarding.

Registration Process for Indian Players The Menace King registration is open to players of legal gambling age in India. Players must provide a valid email, create a password, and accept the terms and conditions. Some regions may have restrictions. Below is a basic step-by-step guide to complete registration. 1 Visit the Official Menace King Website and Click “Registration” Go to the official website and locate the registration button to start. Go to website 2 Fill Out the Registration Form Enter your email address and create a secure password. Select your country and agree to receive marketing emails if desired. Confirm that you accept the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy and that you are of legal gambling age. 3 Confirm and Finish Registration Press the sign-up button or choose to register using Google or Telegram accounts.

Easy Way to Login The Menace King login is fast and straightforward for Indian players. Follow these steps to access your account: Go to the official Menace King website. Find and click the “Login” button. Enter your email address and password in the form. Press the yellow “Sign In” button to access your account. Optionally, sign in using Google or Telegram for quicker access.

Menace King Account Verification Menace King account verification helps confirm a player’s identity and keeps deposits and withdrawals secure. Verification prevents fraud and meets legal requirements for Indian players. Steps to complete verification: Log in and go to Profile. Open the Verification section. Complete Email Verification by entering your email. Complete Phone Verification by entering your mobile number. Go to the Documents tab and choose the document type: Passport – upload your passport.

Selfie & ID Card – upload a selfie with your ID.

Address: upload proof of address, such as a utility bill or bank statement.

Payments – upload proof of payment if requested.

Other – upload any additional documents if needed. After submission, verification usually takes 24–72 hours.

Menace King App for Android and iOS The Menace King app is not available yet for Android or iOS. Players can access the website on mobile devices for now. The platform may release official apps in the future, and updates about new features and availability will be shared once they become available.

Menace King Casino The Menace King casino section has many games for Indian players. Classic table games include blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and poker. Slot machines feature themes from mythology, movies, and adventure, with free spins and multipliers. Progressive jackpots such as Mega Moolah give big prizes. Live dealer tables let players interact with real dealers. Instant games and lottery-style games are also available. SSL encryption keeps accounts safe, and multiple payment methods work for deposits and withdrawals. The platform works on mobile so that players can access games anytime.

Popular Casino Games The Menace King casino has games popular in India like Teen Patti, Andar Bahar, and poker variants. Slots such as Book of Dead and Gonzo’s Quest attract players with story-driven themes and bonus features. Classic table games include many versions of roulette and blackjack. Live dealer tables bring real dealers to online games with blackjack, baccarat, and roulette. Instant games and progressive jackpot slots offer bigger prizes. Mobile design allows players to play on phones or tablets at home or on the go. Slots The Menace King casino slots section has an extensive collection of games for every player. It includes classic slots, modern video slots, and progressive jackpots. Popular games in India include: Crazy Time – Evolution Gaming

AVIATOR – Spribe

Sweet Bonanza 1000 – Pragmatic Play

Rings of Olympus – Turbo Games

Bigger Bass Bonanza – Pragmatic Play All games run on PC and mobile. Players can spin reels, trigger bonus rounds, and try for multipliers to increase winnings. Poker The Menace King casino poker section has several games, including Texas Hold’em, Omaha, and 3-Card Poker. Players can join tables on PC or mobile. The goal is to create the best hand or outsmart other players through betting and strategy. Each table has different limits, so casual players and high-stakes players can find a suitable game. Hands are compared after betting rounds to determine the winner. Baccarat The Menace King casino baccarat section features classic baccarat, Punto Banco, mini baccarat, and live tables. Players can join on PC or mobile. The goal is to get a hand total close to nine points. Bets can go on the player, banker, or tie. Each table has different limits, and players can choose based on experience or budget. BlackJack The Menace King casino blackjack section includes classic, European, Atlantic City, and live tables. Players can join games on PC or mobile. The goal is to reach a total of twenty-one or beat the dealer without exceeding it. Options include hitting, standing, splitting, or doubling down. Betting levels vary, so beginners and high rollers can play comfortably. Hindi Roulette The Menace King casino Hindi Roulette section has European and French tables with a Hindi interface. Games run on PC and mobile. Players place bets on numbers, colors, or combinations, then spin the wheel. Bets pay according to chance and odds. Tables have different limits, and the rules remain clear for both new and experienced players. Teen Pati The Menace King casino Teen Pati section features the popular Indian 3-card poker. Players can join on PC or mobile. Each player receives three cards and compares hands with others. Betting options include blind, seen, and raised bets. Tables allow low and high stakes, and also give players the flexibility to play casually or with higher risk.

Sports book The sports section lets players bet on many sports with clear odds and multiple markets. Cricket, football, tennis, and kabaddi are popular in India. Bets can be placed on domestic leagues, international tournaments, and cups like IPL, Premier League, and Wimbledon. Markets include match winner, total points, handicaps, and other common bets. Limits suit both casual and high-stakes players, and odds update regularly to reflect match results and statistics. Cricket The cricket section covers domestic and international matches. Players can bet on IPL, Ranji Trophy, BBL, and series such as India vs England. Markets include match winner, top batsman, total runs, and other key stats. Betting can happen before or during matches, with odds adjusting according to the current game situation. Football Football includes major leagues and cups worldwide. Players can bet on Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, and ISL matches. Markets include match winner, total goals, handicaps, and other standard options. Betting covers both pre-match and in-progress events, letting players react to match outcomes. Tennis Tennis covers ATP, WTA, and Grand Slam tournaments such as Wimbledon, Australian Open, and French Open. Bets include match winner, set winner, total games, and handicaps. Odds change according to match progress, allowing players to adjust bets during tournaments.

Popular Betting Options Players can place bets on match winners, total points, handicaps, and score ranges. Accumulators let players combine results from multiple matches for higher payouts. Popular markets include first goal scorer, total goals in football, top batsman in cricket, and set winner in tennis. Bets can target single events or entire series, allowing cautious or riskier strategies. Both low and high stakes are accepted, and odds change based on outcomes and statistics. Options suit Indian players who follow cricket, football, and tennis, letting them choose bets based on knowledge and predictions.

Types of Bet Players can choose different bet types based on their strategy and risk level. Options include: Single (Ordinario): Place a bet on one event, with winnings calculated from the selected odds.

Combo (Accumulator): Combine several events into one bet for higher potential winnings, but all predictions must be correct.

System: Bet on multiple combinations of events, allowing some wrong results while keeping the chances to win.

Live Bet: Place bets during a match as odds change.

Each-Way: Bet on a selection to win or to place, often used in tournaments. These types let players adjust bets to fit their strategy and knowledge.

How to Place a Bet Follow these steps to place a bet on the platform: Open the sportsbook area on the website. Choose your preferred sport or league. Browse matches or tournaments and select one. Pick single, combo, or system bets. Type the amount to wager. Check the details and press the bet button to place it. Players can track their active bets in the account section and review results after the event ends.

Deposit and Withdrawal Players can add funds or take out winnings using different methods. Deposit options: Cryptocurrencies: USDT, BTC, ETH, SOL, USDC, TRX, ADA, AVAX, BCH, BNB, DAI, DOGE, LTC, TON, XRP

UPI: Minimum deposit 300 INR Withdrawal options: The same cryptocurrencies

UPI transfers Deposit and withdrawal limits depend on the chosen method. Transactions may take different times depending on the system. Accounts must be verified before withdrawals.

Customer Support Players can reach the support team in several ways if they need help or have questions. Support responds quickly and can assist with account issues, deposits, withdrawals, or game rules. Contact options: Live chat: Chat with a representative directly on the website.

Contact form: Submit a message and receive a reply by email.

Social media: Reach out via Twitter, Instagram, or Telegram for support updates and assistance. Support is available 24/7 to assist players at any time.

Our Final Opinion The Menace King India platform gives players access to both casino games and sports betting in one place. The casino has many slots, table games, and live dealer games, while the sportsbook covers cricket, football, and other popular sports in India. Bonuses and VIP rewards add extra value for regular players. On the negative side, there is no dedicated Menace King app, which limits mobile access, and live betting could be expanded. Payment options are good, but could include more local methods. Our Menace King review finds the platform strong in games, security, and rewards, though mobile support and some features could be better.