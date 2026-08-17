West Delhi Lions vs South Delhi Superstarz Delhi Premier League Match Prediction WES 52 % Chance of Winning SOU 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Delhi Premier League is set for another exciting game for the cricket fans, as it will be West Delhi Lions going against South Delhi Superstarz in the next game. This match will be played on 17 August at 7:00 PM IST at Arun Jaitley Stadium. West Delhi Lions are heading to this game after losing their previous match against Outer Delhi Warriors by 5 wickets. On the other hand, South Delhi Superstarz are heading to this game after winning their previous match against New Delhi Tigers by 6 wickets.

Who will win? West Delhi Lions South Delhi Superstarz Vote 0 votes

Facts: West Delhi Lions won their previous match against South Delhi Superstarz by 5 wickets.

Ayush Doseja, from West Delhi Lions, has scored 210 runs in 6 innings at an average of 52.50.

Anshuman Hooda, from South Delhi Superstarz, has taken 13 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 12.

West Delhi Lions vs South Delhi Superstarz Chances of Winning

West Delhi Lions will enter the upcoming match against South Delhi Superstarz with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against South Delhi Superstarz, which could help them to win. They have players such as Ayush Doseja, who has scored 210 runs in 6 innings at an average of 52.50, and Mayank Gusain, who holds 9 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 14.44. On the other hand, South Delhi Superstarz will be eager to secure a win. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Ayush Badoni, who has scored 191 runs in 6 innings at an average of 38.20, and Anshuman Hooda, who has taken 13 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 12.

West Delhi Lions Chances of Winning: 52%

South Delhi Superstarz Chances of Winning: 48%

West Delhi Lions vs South Delhi Superstarz Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

West Delhi Lions had an impressive start to this tournament but have not been able to continue the same. The team holds three wins and three losses in the seven games it has played, as they now aim to secure another win and climb among the top four. Their match against South Delhi Superstarz proves to be an opportunity, as their record over them has been strong in recent games. They have batsmen such as Krish Yadav, who has scored 167 runs in 6 innings at an average of 33.40, and Mayank Gusain, who has scored 121 runs in 5 innings at an average of 60.50. Shubham Dubey has been able to take 8 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 20.50.

On the other hand, South Delhi Superstarz have now started to do well in this tournament. The team also holds three wins and three losses in seven games, as their winning momentum has helped them a lot lately. With its strong form in recent games, they will aim to take revenge for the previous loss against West Delhi Lions. They have batsmen such as Anmol Sharma, who has scored 166 runs in 6 innings at an average of 33.20, and Tejasvi Singh, who has scored 153 runs in 5 innings at an average of 38.25. Ankit Dabas has been able to take 4 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 32.25.

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West Delhi Lions vs South Delhi Superstarz Match Toss Prediction

The match between West Delhi Lions and South Delhi Superstarz will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium. This venue has already hosted a total of 20 T20Is, out of which 6 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 14 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 149, but it falls to just 136 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between West Delhi Lions and South Delhi Superstarz could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 25% chance of rain.

Scattered Thunderstorms 66% Humidity 28° - 35° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

Scattered Thunderstorms 66% Humidity 28° - 35° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

West Delhi Lions and South Delhi Superstarz Player List

Playing WES SOU First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

West Delhi Lions Team Form

West Delhi Lions have shown mixed performances in its recent games. The team has been able to secure two wins and two losses in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Ankit Rajesh Kumar, who has scored 106 runs in 6 innings at an average of 17.67, and Kulwant Khejroliya, who holds 7 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 24.71.

South Delhi Superstarz Team Form

South Delhi Superstarz are now standing on a winning streak this season. The team holds two wins and two losses in its last five games, as it aims to extend its winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Sanat Sangwan, who has scored 149 runs in 5 innings at an average of 29.80, and Divansh Rawat, who holds 4 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 50.75.

West Delhi Lions vs South Delhi Superstarz T20 Arun Jaitley Stadium, null West Delhi Lions Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! South Delhi Superstarz Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

West Delhi Lions vs South Delhi Superstarz Top Batters

Ayush Doseja is the highest run-scorer for West Delhi Lions in this tournament. He has been able to score 210 runs for the team in 6 innings at an average of 52.50.

Ayush Badoni is the highest run-scorer for South Delhi Superstarz in this tournament. He has been able to score 191 runs in 6 innings at an average of 38.20.

West Delhi Lions vs South Delhi Superstarz Top Bowlers

Mayank Gusain is the leading wicket-taker for South Delhi Superstarz this season. He has been able to take 9 wickets for the team in 6 innings at an average of 14.44.

Anshuman Hooda is the leading wicket-taker for South Delhi Superstarz this season. He has been able to take 13 wickets for the team in 5 innings at an average of 12.