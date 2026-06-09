SapphireBet — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 100% Bonus

SapphireBet App: 1.3 ★★★★★ Registration SapphireBet SapphireBet is an online sports betting platform available to Indian users. In the review, we will tell you all the relevant information about the platform's range, its features, payment methods, how to start betting and much more. Join SapphireBet and get the chance to activate the Welcome Bonus 100% up to 10,680.08 INR! Welcome bonus 100% up to 10,680.08 INR Promocode: No promo Join SapphireBet

SapphireBet Overview

SapphireBet is considered a relatively new sports betting platform that entered the Indian betting market in 2018. In that time, the platform has managed to gain a leading position and the trust of its users. The platform offers a wide range of different sports to bet on, and over a hundred entertainment options in the Casino section. The company SapphireBet gets into ratings of the cricket betting sites, the best online football betting sites, the best badminton betting sites, chess betting sites, best kabaddi betting sites, tennis betting sites and other ratings. If you want to know even more about the platform, take a closer look at the information in the table below:

Quick Facts about SapphireBet

Game types Sports, Esports, Virtual sports, Slots, Live casino Founder Hermes Consulting Company N.V. Founded Year 2018 Headquarters Cyprus License Curacao license (licensed №. 365/JAZ) Welcome bonus 100% up to 10,680.08 INR Deposit and Withdrawal Methods PhonePe,PayTM, UPI, Jeton Cash, Neteller, Skrill and others! Hindi language Yes

SapphireBet Score

While analysing SapphireBet and evaluating its functionality as well as performance, we have done a comparative analysis of all betting services in India. We found and highlighted the major advantages and even some minor disadvantages of the platform. Below is a detailed overview of the major advantages and disadvantages of the platform:

Advantages:

Support for foreign currencies, including Rupees;

Support for the Hindi language;

Separate app for Android and iOS;

Two operating modes Line and Live;

Wide range of bonuses and promotions;

Wide selection of sports disciplines;

Instant deposit;

Welcome bonus for all players and much more!

Disadvantages:

Sometimes there may be some interruptions in operation;

No support hotline phone number.

Screenshots of SapphireBet

In the screenshots below, you can see what the design and interface of the SapphireBet platform looks like. The design of the platform is done in bright hues, making it aesthetically pleasing and modern. The combination of these colors won't overwhelm your view and will provide complete comfort. You can see that the navigation of the interface is very simple and allows users to quickly find the section or information they are looking for.

Video Review

To make it even more enjoyable, we have prepared a short video overview for you. In the video you will be able to clearly see how the registration process works on the platform, it will enable you to do everything correctly and quickly. Watch the information in the video carefully and you'll be sure to get it right. Enjoy the video!

SapphireBet for Android and iOS

The SapphireBet team is committed to fully meet the needs of our customers, and to ensure their comfort and convenience, we also offer a standalone mobile SapphireBet app for Android and iOS devices. The app is developed by our experts and allows you to bet whenever and wherever you like with a reliable Internet connection. The app has all the options available on the official platform. You will be able to bet on active sports and betting disciplines wherever you are. Since the app is presented by a licensed bookmaker, it is available to download for free. The app will run successfully on your device as long as it meets the minimum system requirements.

SapphireBet Mobile Website

If you can't install a separate app for any reason, you can use the Mobile Website! Mobile Site fully includes all the functionality of the official SapphireBet platform and provides a full package of services. The mobile version does not require any technical specifications or free space on your device. Also, the Mobile Website is accessible from any browser installed on your device and does not require updates, unlike the app. But unfortunately, there are some inconveniences in using it, for example, some graphical elements may take longer to load. But that shouldn't bother you too much and you can also bet on sports and play online casinos anytime, anywhere.

SapphireBet for PC

Unfortunately, at the moment the SapphireBet platform does not have a separate application for PC device users in its range. But you can use the browser version of the site, which is also accessible from any installed browser on your computer. The advantages of the Browser Site are that it does not require any system specifications and does not need to be updated. You will have access to the entire range of sports betting and casino entertainment without any effort. But don't forget that you can bet anywhere and anytime using a separate app for Android and iOS devices.

Registration

Since the SapphireBet platform is presented by a licensed bookmaker, in order to start using it you need to be its registered client. The registration process is very quick and easy, but it can be done only by an adult user. Registration on the platform is one of the main points in using the platform, because without registration you will not be able to access the full range of SapphireBet features and start earning. Use the pre-prepared instructions to save time:

1 Access to the official source SapphireBet Follow the direct link leading to the bookmaker's official website. To do this, go back to the overview header and click on "Join SapphireBet ". Registration 2 Start the registration process Click on the purple "Join" button and start registering on the platform. 3 Fill out the data Gradually start filling in all the registration fields with correct and truthful information (first name, last name, phone number, country, currency, etc.) and come up with a secure login and password. 4 Complete the registration process Check that all entered data is correct and complete the registration process by clicking "Finish". Sign Up Now

You did it! Once you've completed all these steps, you'll be able to access the platform's range. And that means you can bet anywhere, anytime at all with SapphireBet!

Welcome Bonus

SapphireBet team offers every new Indian user an opportunity to activate a unique Welcome Bonus offer! You will be able to use the bonus for the two main sections of the platform Sports and Casino. With bonus you will be able to use services of the platform on special conditions, because with it the amount of your deposit will be higher. Below we will tell you in detail about every Welcome Bonus available on SapphireBet!

Sports Bonus

For the Sports section, the SapphireBet platform offers a Welcome Bonus of 100% up to 10,680.08 INR! The bonus is only for new users who are registering for the first time. Please read all terms and conditions of the Sports Welcome Bonus carefully in order to correctly fulfill all wagering conditions:

Minimum deposit amount Rs 87;

Maximum deposit Rs 8,700;

Wagering amount is 5 times;

Wagers must be placed at odds of 1.4 or higher;

Bonus is valid for 30 days after registration.

We did it! If you prefer to bet on Sports, be sure to take advantage of the Welcome Bonus to make your winnings bigger! Also, don't forget that you can only use the bonus money if you correctly and strictly follow all of the wagering conditions.

Casino Bonus

For fans of the section "Casino" the SapphireBet platform offers to activate the Welcome Bonus 200% up to 160122 INR + 150 FS! This is also a great chance to increase your final winnings. With the bonus you get unique conditions when using the platform, which can't help but attract players. Next, take a close look at all the terms and conditions of the welcome bonus for the casino section, which are shown in the table:

Deposit Bonus amount Minimum deposit Terms and conditions First 100% up to Rs 24,900 + 30 FS Rs 415 The wagering amount is 35 times; Bonus is valid for 7 days after registration; Free spins are available for the game: Crystal Mine. Second 50% up to Rs 29,050 + 35 FS Rs 1,245 The wagering amount is 35 times; Bonus is valid for 7 days after registration; Free spins are available for the game: Juicy Fruits 27 Ways. Third 25% up to Rs 33,200 + 40 FS Rs 1,245 The wagering amount is 35 times; Bonus is valid for 7 days after registration; Free spins are available for the game: Coco Tiki. Fourth 25% up to Rs 37,350 + 45 FS Rs 1,245 The wagering amount is 35 times; Bonus is valid for 7 days after registration; Free spins are available for the game: Coco Tiki.

Login

After each user goes through the registration process to get logged in, another login process is required. This process takes only a few minutes and gives you access to the entire range of the platform, as well as the ability to bet and play at the Casino. Use the pre-prepared step-by-step instructions to log in:

Access the official source SapphireBet. Go to the link leading to the official site of the bookmaker. To do this, go back to the overview header and click on "Join SapphireBet "; Fill in your personal information. Enter your previously invented login and password; Login in. Make sure your data is correct and then complete your login by clicking "Done".

Done! Now you can take advantage of any service presented in the range of the platform, as well as start betting on the most popular sports disciplines in India and much more with SapphireBet!

Verification

Account verification is one of the basic and standard procedures when using the platform, because it is presented by a licensed bookmaker. In order to verify your account, you must be at least 18 years old and all the data you previously entered must be correct and truthful. The account verification process is easy and does not take a lot of your time. Follow the instructions to verify your account correctly:

Login to the system SapphireBet. Enter the username and password you created earlier to log in to your account; Go to the KYS section. You must enter all the information you need (photos of any document confirming your identity). Wait for the verification confirmation. After these steps your application will be sent to the bookmaker's security service for consideration.

After successful verification you will receive a notification informing you of this. Do not forget that it is important to verify your account, as only verified accounts can withdraw bonus money.

SapphireBet Video Review

To make it even more enjoyable, we have prepared a short video overview for you. In the video you will be able to clearly see how the registration process works on the platform, it will enable you to do everything correctly and quickly. Watch the information in the video carefully and you'll be sure to get it right. Enjoy the video!

Deposit / Withdrawal

As the SapphireBet platform is presented by a licensed bookmaker, its range includes a large number of different deposit and withdrawal methods. All of the listed payment systems are proven and secure, so you can be absolutely safe with your funds. The following payment system options are currently available on the platform:

Deposits are credited to your account immediately, but withdrawals take 2-3 days. You can choose any deposit and withdrawal method that suits you and start betting today!

Official Website

SapphireBet is a completely legal and safe betting SapphireBet platform from a licensed bookmaker. That's why you can use it without worrying about the legality of your actions. Here are some facts to prove that it is safe to use:

A valid Curacao license (licensed №. 365/JAZ) confirming the legality of the application;

Use 128-bit encryption;

Protect user data from leakage using SSL encryption;

Mandatory account verification system;

Storage of all users' personal data on encrypted hard drives.

With the SapphireBet platform, you don't have to worry about your security as well as the safety of your data.

SapphireBet Sportsbook

The SapphireBet platform offers a huge range of sports to suit all tastes. You will be able to bet on the most favorable conditions, namely high odds and on the biggest sports markets such as the IPL. Below, we will tell you in detail about the most popular sports disciplines among Indian users. Explore the information below to know all about betting and choose something suitable for you.

Cricket

Cricket is one of the most popular sports in India for betting. The SapphireBet platform offers various cricket betting options such as Live Betting. Users can bet on international and domestic cricket matches such as:

T20;

IPL 2023;

ECS;

ICC T20 and much more!

Football

Football is a classic option for sports betting around the world and Indian users also prefer this sports discipline for betting. The SapphireBet platform offers a separate section with all the necessary information on the sport, such as upcoming match schedules and more.The sport offers high odds and also supports live betting, which will add even more excitement to your betting. You will be able to bet on sporting events such as:

Indian Premier League;

UEFA;

Ballon dor;

World Cup and much more!

Tennis

Tennis is another popular sports betting discipline in India. It also has another destination, Table Tennis. More and more Indian users are interested in this discipline and are betting, which is obvious because the SapphireBet platform offers high odds and large-scale sports markets such as:

WTA;

ATP;

US Open and others!

Basketball

Basketball is another sports discipline that is no stranger to betting. You will also find all the information you need about this sport on a separate page on the platform, you can find out about all the upcoming matches as well as the odds on offer. The SapphireBet platform offers markets for the sport, such as:

SABA NBA 2023;

PinGoal;

NBA Dynasty;

World Cup and others!

eSport

Esports is one of the most popular sports betting destinations in the world today. That's why the SapphireBet platform offers a separate section with several popular cyber sports disciplines for betting. The section also operates in Live mode, which will give you the opportunity to follow all the match outcomes in real time. You can bet on the following cyber disciplines on the platform:

Dota 2;

League of Legend;

CS:GO and much more!

We have described each of the active cyber disciplines on the platform in detail later in the review, this will help you better understand the principle and choose the right option for you. So read on to find out even more about Esport and bet on one of the most popular destinations in the world of sports betting.

LOL

One of the most popular games among all users of the Esports section. The game scenario is very similar to the well-known MOBA game, but has its own fantasy motifs. Two teams fight to conquer each other's territory, the first one to reach and attack the opponent's territory wins.

Dota 2

A multiplayer team computer game known the world over. The rules of the game are very simple and straightforward. All you have to do is destroy your opponent's throne. During the conquest you also have to defend your own territory, which is also an important condition. As a result of the game, if you destroy the throne first, you win. Before the game starts, you can bet on any of the teams you like, or you can use the Live betting feature and place a bet during the game.

CS:GO

One of the best-known games among all users, which Indian players prefer to use. The rules of the game are also very simple, which is what attracts users. The scenario of the game is as follows: you have to conquer enemy territories. Two teams, terrorists and counter-terrorists, compete against each other. You can bet on one of the teams and watch the game via online streaming, which will give you an unforgettable experience.

Virtual Sports

For sports betting enthusiasts, the SapphireBet platform also offers its customers a Virtual Sports section. This section allows you to bet on any computerized sporting event. The result of each match is determined by a random number generator. Therefore, it is your luck that decides everything here. In Virtual Sports, you can bet on the following sports:

V-Basketball;

V-Football;

V-Tennis;

V-Baseball;

V-Horses and much more!

Choose any of your favorite sporting disciplines and try your luck with SapphireBet now!

Popular Betting Options at SapphireBet

In analysing the platform, we found several differential options that allow users to comfortably make swaps or play casino games. It is no wonder that the SapphireBet platform is considered one of the most sought after and popular on the market, as all of these options clearly set it apart from similar offerings on the market. In the information below we have outlined each of the options available, so study the information carefully to find out more about each of them.

Live Betting

This option gives you the chance to bet on almost all the sports listed under 'Sports' in real time, watching the game live. This will add even more excitement and realism to your experience and help you have more fun at the game.

Line (Prematch)

This option is a classic sports betting option, which only allows you to bet strictly before the start of the match and on a specific result.

Types of Bets

To further meet the needs of its clients, the platform's range includes not just one, but several basic types of betting. This is a great chance to find the type of bet that suits you and brings you the most profit. The following is an overview of all the sports betting options available on the platform, so take a closer look and choose what suits you best.

Single

The classic type of bet, which allows you to make strictly before the start of the match, on a particular outcome and with pre-fixed odds. The higher the odds, the higher the amount of winnings.

Combo

This type of bet allows you to bet on several unrelated events, and all odds are multiplied. If you lose even one bet, all other bets are canceled.

System (Express)

It is one of the most profitable types of bets, as it allows you to bet on several unrelated events, and all the odds are added up. In case of losing one or more bets you still get a certain amount of winnings.

How to Place a Bet?

Every registered user can quickly and easily place bets on any sport, even such popular as Cricket. In order to place a bet you must be a full user of the platform with a positive balance. Then just use the ready step-by-step instructions to do everything correctly, and most importantly, quickly:

Log in SapphireBet. Enter the username and password you made up earlier to log in to your account; Top up your account. Go to "My accounts", choose the payment method you like and fill up your wallet with at least Rs 87; Make a bet. Choose a sport, research the upcoming events and then place a bet of the desired amount.

Once you have successfully placed a bet, all you have to do is wait for the end of the match. Then, in the case of a positive outcome, the bonus money will be automatically credited to your game account.

Betting Odds

Today's sports betting market is overflowing with various similar odds offers from bookmakers. It is difficult to make a choice in favor of one of the most profitable and suitable platforms for betting. The SapphireBet platform offers its users the best odds, worked on daily by the best and most famous analysts and experts around the world. The most favorable offers available on the platform in the betting section. Before you start betting, it is important to know that the higher the odds offered by the platform, the higher your winnings!

SapphireBet Live Streaming

This feature on the SapphireBet platform gives every registered user the opportunity to bet on the most popular sports in match mode in real time. This feature will add even more excitement to the betting process. You will be able to bet while watching the process with high quality online broadcasts. This will help you better predict the outcome of the match because you will be able to follow all the changes in the game.

SapphireBet Casino

Users who prefer the Casino section, the SapphireBet platform offers over a hundred different games to suit all tastes and you're sure to find something to suit you and never get bored. The Casino section is a great way to get into the big money atmosphere and get a thrill out of playing with a live dealer.

Popular SapphireBet Games

To make it easier for you to decide on the entertainment at the Casino, we have prepared for you a list of the most popular gambling activities that are considered to be some of the most popular amongst Indian users. Read carefully the information below describing each entertainment as it will help you find something suitable for you.

Slots

The SapphireBet platform offers a wide variety of slots to suit all tastes. Each slot is unique in its own way and has an exciting scenario, so you will definitely not get bored. The most popular slots on SapphireBet Slots platform among Indian players are:

Been Hive Bonanza;

Revved Wilds;

Fire Joker;

Book of Dead;

Big Bamboo;

Twin Spin and others.

Poker

Poker is one of the favorite pastimes among all lovers of the Casino section and Indian players are no exception. The aim of the game is to collect the strongest possible combination of cards and force your opponents to surrender. If you collect first, you win. The SapphireBet platform offers the following poker entertainment options:

Texas Hold'em;

Three Card Poker;

Caribbean Stud Poker, and others.

Baccarat

Baccarat is a classic option for the Casino section, used by every experienced and novice player. The aim of the game is to get a combination of cards, the sum of which will be close to or equal to the number 9. On the SapphireBet platform you will find the following variants of the game Baccarat:

Speed Baccarat;

Baccarat Squeeze;

Cricket Baccarat and many more.

Blackjack

One of the most exciting and simple variants of Casino entertainment. The rules are very simple, but exciting. After all, all you have to do is get a combination of cards with a number 21 or higher. The following entertainment options are available on the SapphireBet SapphireBet platform:

Lightning Blackjack;

Classic Blackjack;

Unlimited Blackjack;

Power Blackjack;

Blackjack VIP ;

Infinite Blackjack and others.

Roulette

Roulette is another popular pastime among Indian users. The aim of the game is to guess into which section the ball thrown by the banker will fall. The scenario develops as follows: a bet is placed on a certain number, it can be even or odd, as well as a combination of numbers. Or on the color of the section - red or black. Roulette is considered one of the most gambling and risky forms of entertainment. The following roulette variants are available on the SapphireBet platform:

European Roulette;

Roulette Lounge;

Turbo Roulette;

Astro Roulette;

American Roulette;

French Roulette and others.

Bingo

Bingo is a game based on a random number generator. The aim of the game is to choose a chain and draw numbers from it one by one. It would be very simple, if all the numbers were not chosen by a random number generator. You will find several variations of the game of Bingo on the SapphireBet platform:

Leo Bingo;

My Bingo Hall;

Sweet Alchemy Bingo and many others!

Results and Statistics

Once you have completed the registration process, you will be able to use the 'Statistics' section. Here you will find all betting information, odds, all standings and outcomes of past matches ! You will be able to analyze and compare, and choose the best result for your upcoming match. This will help you bet more accurately and correctly, which will lead you to more winnings.

Support

Another important advantage of the SapphireBet platform is the 24/7 bookmaker support team. The SapphireBet team strives to constantly communicate with their users and help them in a timely manner, which makes them market leaders. Should any problem arise, you can ask any question you may have and get an immediate answer. On the platform, you will find several basic ways to communicate with your customers. Please read the information in the table below carefully:

The ways to contact Details E-mail support-en@sapphirebet.com Online Chat Chat is in the app itself, where you can write at any time.

Conclusion by SportsCafe

In conclusion, SapphireBet is fully compliant with all standards and has proven to be fully legal and safe to use. The SapphireBet platform ensures smooth operation, with no hang-ups or glitches, giving users a comfortable user experience. We are proud to award SapphireBet the SportsCafe badge!

The Most Common Questions about the SapphireBet Bookmaker

In order to fully provide you with all the information about the SapphireBet platform, we have compiled a list of the most frequently asked questions from Indian users and answered them in detail. The answers are provided below, study carefully and you will know the answers to everything!

Is SapphireBet a Safe Sportsbook?

Yes, of course. The SapphireBet platform is presented by a licensed bookmaker and follows a fair gaming policy. You can use the sports betting section without fear as it is completely safe.

Is SapphireBet Legal in India?

Yes, of course! The SapphireBet platform operates absolutely legally and safely all over the world, including India. This is confirmed by the Curacao license (licensed №. 365/JAZ). Using the platform, you don't have to worry about the legality of using it.