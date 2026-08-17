New Delhi Tigers vs East Delhi Riders Delhi Premier League Match Prediction NEW 53 % Chance of Winning EAS 47 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the Delhi Premier League will be a thrilling encounter, as it will be the New Delhi Tigers going against the East Delhi Riders. This match will be played on 17 August at 1:30 PM IST at Arun Jaitley Stadium. New Delhi Tigers are heading to this game after losing their previous match against South Delhi Superstarz by 6 wickets. On the other hand, East Delhi Riders are heading to this game after losing their previous match against South Delhi Superstarz by 9 wickets.

Who will win? New Delhi Tigers East Delhi Riders Vote 0 votes

Facts: New Delhi Tigers won their previous match against East Delhi Riders by 49 runs.

Himmat Singh, from New Delhi Tigers, has scored 233 runs in 7 innings at an average of 33.29.

Ashish Meena, from East Delhi Riders, has taken 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 15.66.

New Delhi Tigers vs East Delhi Riders Chances of Winning

New Delhi Tigers will enter the upcoming match against East Delhi Riders with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against East Delhi Riders, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Himmat Singh, who has scored 233 runs in 7 innings at an average of 33.29, and Laxman, who holds 9 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 27.22. On the other hand, East Delhi Riders will also be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Sujal Singh, who has scored 180 runs in 5 innings at an average of 60, and Ashish Meena, who has taken 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 15.66.

New Delhi Tigers Chances of Winning: 53%

East Delhi Riders Chances of Winning: 47%

New Delhi Tigers vs East Delhi Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

New Delhi Tigers have not been able to do well in this tournament. The team holds among the bottom spots on the table with just one win and six losses in the seven games it has played. And the upcoming match against East Delhi Riders could be a chance for the team to win. Their record over them has been strong, with their only win this season coming against them. They have batsmen such as Lakshay Thareja, who has scored 204 runs in 7 innings at an average of 51, and Manish Sehrawat, who has scored 158 runs in 6 innings at an average of 26.33. Hritik Shokeen has been able to take 8 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 25.12.

On the other hand, East Delhi Riders still stand at the bottom of the table. The team holds no wins and five losses in the six games it has played, as it aims to secure the first win of the season. It will be quite challenging for them in the upcoming match against New Delhi Tigers, as their record over them has not been good lately. They have players such as Arpit Rana, who has scored 169 runs in 5 innings at an average of 33.80, and Mayank Rawat, who has scored 72 runs in 5 innings at an average of 18. Simarjeet Singh has been able to take 5 wickets for the team in 5 innings at an average of 33.40.

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New Delhi Tigers vs East Delhi Riders Match Toss Prediction

The match between New Delhi Tigers and East Delhi Riders will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium. This venue has already hosted a total of 20 T20Is, out of which 6 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 14 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 149, but it falls to just 136 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between New Delhi Tigers and East Delhi Riders could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 25% chance of rain.

Scattered Thunderstorms 66% Humidity 28° - 35° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

Scattered Thunderstorms 66% Humidity 28° - 35° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

New Delhi Tigers and East Delhi Riders Player List

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Team Form

New Delhi Tigers Team Form

New Delhi Tigers have encountered a losing streak in this tournament. The team has lost all of its last five games this season, as they now aim to regain their form in the next match. They have players such as Vaibhav Rawal, who has scored 139 runs in 6 innings at an average of 23.17, and Manish Sehrawat, who holds 6 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 22.66.

East Delhi Riders Team Form

East Delhi Riders have also been in the same form in this tournament. The team holds four losses and no wins in its last five games, as it now aims to grab its first win of the season. They have players such as Suryansh Raina, who has scored 61 runs in 5 innings at an average of 12.20, and Deepak Punia, who holds 3 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 23.

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New Delhi Tigers vs East Delhi Riders Top Batters

Himmat Singh is the highest run-scorer for New Delhi Tigers this season. He has managed to score 233 runs for the team in 7 innings at an average of 33.29.

Sujal Singh is the highest run-scorer for East Delhi Riders in this tournament. He has managed to score 180 runs for the team in 5 innings at an average of 60.

New Delhi Tigers vs East Delhi Riders Top Bowlers

Laxman is now the leading wicket-taker for New Delhi Tigers in this tournament. He has managed to take 9 wickets for the team in 7 innings at an average of 27.22.

Ashish Meena is the leading wicket-taker for East Delhi Riders this season. He has been able to take 6 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 15.66.