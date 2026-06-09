Betandyou Review — Official Betting Website in India with 200% up to 159,866 INR + 150 FS Bonus

Betandyou App: 4.1 ★★★★★ Registration Betandyou Betandyou competes with the top bookmakers in India by providing several hundred new matches a week for sports betting and having several thousand games from reputable online and live casino providers. You will know how to activate a bonus boosting the first deposit by 200% up to 159,866 INR + 150 FS, benefit from the bet constructor and deposit from 55 INR with the payment systems. Welcome bonus 200% up to 159,866 INR + 150 FS Promocode: SCAFEYOU Join Betandyou

Betandyou Overview The company's history began with entering Central Asia in 2010 and offering Indian customers a Betandyou book full of up-to-date betting features and functions. Moreover, the bookmaker has ensured the availability of rupee usage on the platform to eliminate customer conversion costs and has provided efficient payment methods for quick deposit processing. The bettors who follow famous Indian championships like IPL, UEFA and so on will get unique bonuses from Betandyou to increase the chances of success. The providers constantly offer active players free spins and other features if they prefer to play casino games. Thus, due to its functionality, extensiveness of payment methods, the choice of online entertainment, bonus program and many other advantages, the company is constantly included in the ratings of the cricket betting websites, the best football betting sites, the best online badminton betting sites, chess betting sites and other ratings. Quick Facts about Betandyou With over a decade of experience researching the Indian market, Betandyou can anticipate customer preferences and incorporate sought-after options. At the time, employees with expertise in betting or playing the casino also contributed to the company's development. The table below contains the essential information about the bookie. ⭐ Founder Company Tixi Multimedia B.V. 📅 Foundation year 2010 💼 Headquarters Nikou Pattichi 108, office 201, 3070 Limassol, Cyprus ✍ License Curacao license OGL/2024/1164/0643 🎲 Game types Live and Line Virtual Sports, Esports and Traditional Sports Betting, Table Games, Slots, Lotto, Poker, Instant Games, Live Dealers 🇮🇳 Hindi language Available 🎁 Welcome bonus Sportsbook – A 200% up to 159,866 INR + 150 FS bonus on the first deposit;

Casino – 200% up to 159,866 INR + 150 FS 💸 Deposit and Withdrawal Methods Paytm, PhonePe, UPI, Skrill and others In addition, Betandyou's promotional program includes several special offers, separate cashback for bettors and players and a shop with promo codes. The platform's marketing team actively monitors customer feedback and gathers ideas for further development. Betandyou Pros and Cons Customers often comment on the bookmaker's attention to the timely reporting of accurate live match results, optimum return to player rates in games and the regular addition of new provider promotions. You will see the pros and cons in the following table to critically analyze the platform. Pros Cons Live match video broadcasts Unavailable debit/credit cards in payments Hindi interface on the official website and mobile app Requires mobile verification Strong account security Bonus games to unlock new promos Bet slip with popular events Over 35 payment methods for transactions There are no cards among payment methods, but you can choose from over 30 other options, including e-wallets and cryptocurrencies. On the other hand, mobile verification will be additional protection when someone tries to access your profile.

Betandyou App for Android and iOS The smartphone Betandyou app for Android and iOS has every feature of the desktop version in a portable format. Regular updates to the Betandyou application improve functionality and bring innovations for customer convenience. Besides, you only need 150 Mb of free device memory to install the app on your device. Download Guide For Android The bookmaker's Android app has adapted to the specifications of modern gadgets popular in India. One may receive the bookmaker's application within a few minutes by applying the below instructions: Enter the official website via a mobile browser. Click the smartphone icon and choose the Android app or press our download button. Download the installation file. Permit installing the applications from unknown sources. Await for the automatic installation to complete and test the performance. What's more, you can set the app to use Wi-Fi only to avoid getting billed for using the internet on your mobile network. You can also set the Betandyou to launch automatically when the phone turns on, so you don't waste time loading the interface elements. Download Guide For iOS The mobile app development team for iOS has optimized its product for the latest generations of iPhones and iPads to ensure stable performance. If you would like to use the bookies' options at any time, the following steps will show you how to get the application for the long term: Visit TestFlight website and download the app. Open application and find Betandyou. Start the app's installation. Open Betandyou via the new app and log in or create your account. Along with the standard sportsbook, the company offers to place bets through a separate Telegram channel so that you can chat with your friends simultaneously.

Betandyou Mobile Website The platform version in the mobile browser adapts each feature to the screen size of your device. It is suitable for technically weak gadgets to obtain access to the platform. Nonetheless, the website for smartphones has some benefits: No need to have much free memory space;

Easily accessible through a shortcut;

The same options as for PC and others. After first customizing and logging into your Betandyou account, your browser will automatically save the settings. It is also possible to put the website shortcut on the home screen for one-touch access.

Betandyou Registration in 5 Steps You must create Betandyou new account before starting any activity at Betandyou and possess all the existing gambling or betting options. The steps below will guide newbies through the procedure fast: Enter the Betandyou platform or official application. Find the sign-up option by pressing the appropriate button or proceed to register directly from our instructions. Pick your country and currency, input your mobile phone or email and create a password. Send the entered details and accept the bookie's terms and conditions. Choose a promotion depending on whether you want to visit Betandyou casino or the sportsbook more often. There is also an ability to create a profile in one click and receive login details by email. At the same time, the company recommends entering a secret question in the account options to regain access to the profile in extraordinary situations.

Welcome Bonus As a newcomer to Betandyou, you get the benefits that come with Betandyou bonuses, including with Betandyou promo code and a welcome bonus in the form of free bets or promotional balances for the casino. What's more, the terms of the chosen promo differ depending on whether you are a bettor or a player. Sports Bonus New Indian bettors can increase their profits by applying the welcome bonus to Sports, Virtual Sports and Esports betting without restrictions. You should also be aware of some of the important conditions of this special offer: Doubling the first deposit up to 159,866 Indian rupees and 150 FS;

It requires at least 10 Indian rupees top-up;

The validity period is 30 days;

It cannot trigger while using cryptocurrencies and so on. The withdrawals, in this case, only unlock after x5 wagering through accumulator bets, including a minimum of 3 events with 1.4 or higher odds each. You must also have an account balance with more money than the bonus and no unsettled bets. Casino Bonus In turn, the players at Betandyou willing to take advantage of various online casino categories will have considerable promo funds to try an extensive choice of titles. However, it is necessary to consider the following terms before applying: An average bonus of 200% for the first 4 top-ups to a total of 159,866 rupees and 150 free spins in the selected slots;

Activating the bonus depositing from 905 rupees for the first payment and 1,440 rupees for the next 3 ones;

7 days to wager the promo funds and so forth. Betandyou provides free spins for slots such as Wilds of Fortune, Lost: Mystery Chests, Rise of Triton and Big Catch Bonanza: Perfect Houl. If you play with a bonus in the Games section, your bets count double towards the wagering requirements. Lucky #8 Bonus Your 8th deposit unlocks a 40% bonus (up to 26,700 rupees) plus 100 no-wager free spins. A little magic for your bankroll, and plenty of chances to spin and win for all Betandyou players, whether they prefer casino or sports betting! A Steady Flow of Betandyou Rewards At Betandyou, rewards don’t end with the welcome package. The platform keeps the excitement alive with a constant lineup of promotions designed to please both sports bettors and casino players. Sports fans can boost their profits with “Accumulator of the Day”, which offers a 10% odds boost on selected events. There’s also the smart “Advancebet” feature, giving you the chance to use potential winnings from unsettled bets as credit for new wagers, so the action never stops. If luck isn’t on your side, Betandyou has your back with a “Consolation Bonus” after 20 consecutive losses. Birthdays get a special boost too, with an exclusive bonus just for you. Thursday 100% Deposit Bonus: a midweek top-up that mirrors the welcome offer. Supercharge Sunday: deposit just 511 rupees or more on Sundays and enjoy a 50% bonus up to 10,200 INR. Feeling cautious? The “Betting Insurance” option lets you protect your bets - either fully or partially - so even if things don’t go your way, you’ll still recover some of your stake. Happy Tuesday Special promotion for slot players increases the deposit amount from 500 INR on Tuesday by 50% with a bonus and reaches 23,500 INR. However, each bet for wagering the promo must not exceed 500 INR. You must ensure x35 turnover within 24 hours to withdraw the bonus.

Login One needs to enter their account to access personalized options in the sections and the ability to play games or place bets. Our instructions will help you log in to your account fast and without additional effort: Open the app or go to the site. Press the sign-in button or find the appropriate option in the application. Input your login details. Provide your email or ID and password. Accept the login information. Betandyou allows you to simultaneously sign in to your profile on your computer and mobile device to enjoy your entertainment everywhere.

Verification Process The verification is necessary to identify the profile owner and verify the data provided to qualify for all promotions and make payouts. You need to give any of the following documents to carry out the procedure: Aadhaar card, passport or driving license;

A bank statement with proof of deposit no older than 3 months;

Utility bill with the residence address and more. If you do not go through the process voluntarily, the bookmaker may restrict your access to specific options until your identity verification.

Deposit / Withdrawal Methods for Indians The platform offers clients only widespread payment methods with high processing speeds and reliability thanks to which you can make fast and efficient Betandyou deposit and withdrawal. Among the available options for performing financial transactions, you will have: PhonePe;

UPI;

Skrill;

Neteller;

JetonBank;

Sticpay;

BinancePay;

IMPS;

Astropay Cards and others. Betandyou has commission-free payment methods. The deposits take seconds to 5 minutes and cash outs are within 3 hours. You can make deposits from Rs 100 or withdraw from Rs 105 via payment systems or e-wallets.

Cashback (VIP) Beyond its bonuses, Betandyou makes sure loyal players feel valued with an eight-level VIP program packed with escalating rewards. Cashback that grows with you: Starting at 5% and going up to 11% at Diamond status, Betandyou gives players a real chance to recover part of their losses. The bookmaker's loyalty program rewards active players with new statuses bringing cashbacks. You thus get up to 11% of the bets lost during the week worth between Rs. 224,400 to Rs. 374,000 with a VIP account. However, your selections must be on markets other than totals or handicaps and contain odds of at least 1.5. Sportsbook Cashback: Every week, sports fans receive a 3% cashback on losses, helping soften unlucky streaks. VIP Monthly Bonus: On top of weekly perks, VIPs enjoy an extra 2% cashback on lost bets each month. From entry-level players to high rollers, every bet brings you closer to better rewards. Betandyou’s loyalty scheme proves they’re serious about giving back, making every step up the VIP ladder more worthwhile. From entry-level players to high rollers, every bet brings you closer to better rewards. Betandyou’s loyalty scheme proves they’re serious about giving back, making every step up the VIP ladder more worthwhile.

Official Website Betandyou is legal in India due to the license number OGL/2024/1164/0643 by the Curacao Gaming Control Board authority. For customers from this country, that factor means the following advantages: Confidence in the protection of personal data;

Regulated support department service;

A form for complaints directly to the regulator and so on. Furthermore, the board re-checks the level of service once a year. It judges the renewal of the license considering the bookie's reputation, the partners' trustworthiness and other aspects.

Betandyou Sportsbook Collection The sportsbook experts add events and options to interest professional bettors and newcomers alike. More than 1,000 events are daily in the traditional and e-sports section with fancy and ordinary markets. Cricket Cricket tournaments usually increase the number of visitors to a bookmaker by 2 to 3 times during the season of significant championships and attract hundreds of risky markets. In general, the platform publishes matches of the following leagues: ODI Series;

Indian Premier League (IPL);

ICC World Cup;

Twenty20 Series;

Commonwealth Games;

Tamil Nadu Premier League and more. The match statistics reflect the results of the teams' previous matches or help you determine different events for the opposing sides and the importance of potential winning. Kabaddi Sportsbook offers the opportunity to support Indian teams in standard and round robin kabaddi matches and that is why Betandyou platform is among the top kabaddi betting sites in India. Moreover, there are available the following championships and leagues at Betandyou: Golden Elephant Kabaddi League;

Major League Kabaddi;

Asian Games;

Super Kabaddi League;

Kabaddi Masters and so on. The sport often features Asian Handicap, SuperTotal and Double Chance markets to bring diversity to your selections and enhance betting strategy. Football The popularity of football in India is among the highest in Asia, according to attendance statistics for the 2017 FIFA World Cup, with over 1 million spectators and the country's desire to host the tournament in 2023. Among the leagues present on the platform, you will spot: UEFA Super Cup, Champions League, Europa League, Conference League;

English Premier League;

Indian Super League;

EURO, World Cup, Copa America, Asian Cup and others. In addition, the section is famous for containing local tournaments in more than 20 countries and extensive market selection for every event. Football matches generally dominate the accumulators of the day and popular offers for slip betting. Tennis The sport has a distinctive feature in ranking players to arrange matches with equal athletes by skill. Tennis events from major tournaments usually allow placing bets on the markets for aces, double faults and outcomes within sets. You will find the following leagues for betting in this category: ITF;

Wimbledon;

UTR;

Challenger;

WTA and more. Some selections such as Correct Score include sliders to conveniently determine the correct score of both players in the match. Horse Racing Depending on the event format, flat, harness, endurance and jump races regularly appear on the platform having different outcomes of applying bet. The bookmaker has the below popular betting markets for horse racing: Winner;

In Top 2;

In Top 3

What Place Will A Runner Take;

Finishing Position. The pre-match statistics show the competitors' age, gender and other characteristics and consider the weather forecast for the day of the events. Baseball Some will note that this sport is a bat-and-ball game, just like cricket. Still, baseball forces teams to develop aggressive strategies because of the rule about winning only after getting the last batter. The following baseball leagues wait for your bets: MLB;

NPB;

LMB;

KBO;

Minor League and so on. Analyzing the teams before a match helps you quickly assess the significance of a potential win and identify the squads in better shape for the upcoming events in the standings. Table Tennis The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) organizes international events. The organization also updates unified players ranking according to their latest results. The bookmaker follows some of the sport's tournaments, including: ART Cup;

Pro Spin Series;

CTT;

Win Cup;

Masters and others. Some competitions occur on the same day, so you can pick prospective players to follow, watching the different performances in real time without wasting much time. Boxing Boxing has always been a risky sport for betting at any time. There is always a chance of an instant loss or victory by knockout. However, this specificity positively affects the odds, and you'll be able to earn money from the fights within the below championships: World Boxing Council (WBC);

International Boxing Organization (IBO);

World Boxing Association (WBA);

World Boxing Organization (WBO) and so forth. As well as the standard choice of winner, you can place bets on the winning method and in which round the encounter will end. UFC The UFC is one of the leading mixed martial arts organizations with athletes from all martial arts disciplines in a wide range of weight classes. The champion titles amongst male and female fighters split as follows: Flyweight;

Featherweight;

Welterweight;

Middleweight;

Heavyweight and some others. The sport has more ways of ending fights early, but you can insure up to 130% of your bets for a fee depending on the odds if you are in doubt and want to cover the risks.

eSports The eSports matches section shows you the matches of professional teams or players in your favorite games. It allows you to apply your expertise from personal experience when predicting the outcome. Betandyou currently contains events in the following disciplines: Dota 2;

League of Legends;

CS:GO;

Starcraft 2;

Mortal Kombat;

Apex Legends and so on. Moreover, it is possible to place live streams of matches anywhere on the screen, so you can continue betting comfortably. Dota 2 A high-profile Dota 2 tournament, The International, generated over 3 billion rupees in prize money last year. Hence, you may note the unrelenting enthusiasm of new teams in this cyber sports discipline. You will have access to the following international leagues: Champions League;

DPC;

PGL;

ESL One;

Thunderpick and more. You will often come across Dota 2 events with at least 50 markets in such categories as Goals, Totals and Handicaps. LOL Riot Games has recorded unprecedented interest in League of Legends (LoL) over the past few years, peaking at 45 million concurrent viewers of events. The bookie obtains the below leagues of the game: LCK;

CBLOL;

EL;

Elite Series;

Prime League and others. Sometimes the Esports bonus calendar provides about 10% cashback on a list of specific LoL markets on particular terms. CS:GO The team shooter has periodically updated the balance of weapons over about 10 years, pushing professional teams to change strategies completely and giving new lineups a chance to win. The bettors on the Betandyou platform choose the following competitions for their CS:GO betting: IEM Cologne;

ESEA;

Dreamhack;

ESL Challenger;

Y-Games Pro Series and many more. You can also become an in-game viewer of significant events with up to 60 FPS performance and low latency on a stable internet connection. StarCraft 2 The game was among the top real-time strategies at the release time, with a rating of 9 to 10 from critics. Now, Starcraft 2 continues to maintain its popularity as an eSports. The markets for placing bets on this cyber discipline have categories such as: Correct score;

1x2;

Total Maps;

Handicap, etc. The bookmaker will also back you up with a bonus if 20 of your bets from 150 INR in a row fail. In that case, one must make the selections within 30 days and have single or accumulator types.

Virtual Sports New technology has opened virtual sports for bettors with simulated races or matches with the random winner generator. The bettors discover the following categories of traditional sports in the section: Virtual Football;

Virtual Horse Racing;

Car Races Simulations;

Virtual Greyhound Races and others. The partners' interface for virtual sports betting reflects the results of past simulations. Rounds can last several minutes, increasing the number of options.

Usefull Betting Options at Betandyou Despite a broader range of betting options than competitors, customers prefer to focus on cricket, kabaddi and football. Furthermore, some Indian customers regularly visit Muay Thai, Badminton and Futsal categories. One will also obtain different tools for live or line betting. Live Betting Betandyou's live events are notable for their visualizations in the form of a virtual field reflecting the in-game actions. It is also possible to pin essential matches to the sportsbook's top to monitor the game's flow. Multi Live The option is suitable for experienced bettors willing to benefit from instantly changing odds in response to the situations within events. At the same time, you may open and reduce the size of several video streams. Live Previews Live previews are a handy tool to view matches from several leagues and examine score changes simultaneously. Besides, you can place instant bets on 1x2, over/under, and other markets of your choice in a single click. Line (Prematch) Line bets fix the odds irrespective of further changes and allow you to sort events by date. The clients may only follow the kick-off countdown and view options with the Indian teams.

Types of Bets Betandyou betting functionality has all the necessary tools for professional and amateur bettors to make a profit. Thus, you get the opportunity to combine bets to your liking, determining winnings and an acceptable level of risk. Single If you only care about specific events and are unwilling to take any risks, then singles would be the optimal type of bet. It is possible to add several singles to a bet slip to assign an individual amount to each outcome. Moreover, you may set the rupees amount for instant bets to get favorable odds. Combo Combo bets mix the odds of all outcomes in a parlay and, if successful, award a significant total multiplier. The accumulators of the day give you additional odds increase when you apply the offered options. However, all selections must be successful, or you lose the accumulator bet completely. System (Express) Systems are a complex type of compound bet and enable you to choose the necessary proportion of winning selections. That way, a bettor can lose most of the amount but retain a particular share depending on the odds. Nonetheless, the variability of such bets requires experience to make profitable decisions.

How to Place the First Bet on Betandyou? The multitude of options when selecting and setting up bets requires understanding the process to avoid costly mistakes. We will then provide you with step-by-step instructions for betting: 1 Access Betandyou Launch the platform, log in to your account, or create a new profile. Go to website 2 Find the necessary category Go to the sportsbook and choose the desired sport. 3 Make a selection Predict one of the matches by picking a correct prediction. 4 Apply your settings Set the amount and type of the bet. 5 Confirm the placement Accept your settings to place the bet. Create your own bet The minimum bet is 10 Indian rupees, and one may apply the maximum available bet with the option if desired. You can also buy promo codes and activate free bets with your loyalty points.

Betting Odds A helpful option in the bet slip helps you set a limit on the odds at which the bookmaker will accept your bet. The sports betting interface marks lowering odds within events in red and raising odds in green. Betandyou customers can also study charts with bet multiplier movements on the market, such as 1x2.

Betandyou Live Streaming The video streams adjust your internet speed by switching the quality from 144p to 1080p. If you connect your computer or phone to your TV via Bluetooth, you can watch the events on the big screen and use the platform without any problems.

Betandyou Casino At the Betandyou casino you will meet more than 50 selected casino providers with certified games to ensure that the random number generator works correctly. Some features are particularly popular with players, like: Own bonus games to draw unique promotions;

Cashback of 3% on 3 titles of your choice;

Optimization of games for mobile devices, etc. Especially for the Indian market, the casino has Hindi-style table games and some slots with cricket as the central theme.

Popular Betandyou Casino Games According to the Betandyou casino review results, a large part of the attention among all the games draws to slots with impressive jackpots, dragon tiger and baccarat. Some customers also enjoy instant games such as Aviator, Crash, etc. Slots The titles in this category contain free spins to allow you to test the mechanics and choose your favorite spins. The slots' design references films, computer games, cyberpunk and other themes. Each game varies in the number of reels and features, adjusting the spin speed and selecting the necessary lines for combinations. Poker Poker players can choose between game versions such as Texas Hold 'em, Caribbean and Joker, with hands from 1 to over 100. You'll also find a poker table that combines the original rules with the Teen Patti's ones and has a pleasant virtual table layout with relaxing background music. Baccarat A dozen live baccarat tables include options with a language change to Hindi, speed types of the game and a full-screen mode. One can zoom in on the dealer cards and communicate with other players using the in-built live chat. Some dealers show the clients statistically correct options in the current round by analyzing statistics from previous hands. Blackjack The blackjack game providers possess enhancing features like insurance, saving part of your stake if the dealer's first card is an ace. A pop-up window with the game rules clarifies the nuances of a particular variety and displays payouts depending on the combinations. Roulette Roulette has many options for choosing the sectors to gain the desired profitability and often provides statistics on the probabilities. The players may enable automatic quality changes to match their internet connection and allow the dealer to make decisions with pre-set bet amounts. Jackpot Games Betandyou contains in the casino jackpot slots drawing when special symbols appear in a specific order on the reels and allow applying no deposit bonus. If you use automatic spins, the loss and win limit will insure you against the risk of losing profits for withdrawing the winning to your bank account. Lotteries You may buy over 20 cards in the lotto, increasing your success probability. The host draws 30 barrels with numbers from 1 to 90 on them, and you will need to tick the values on the cards and look for complete lines to win. Bingo Like in the lotto, you buy cards and draw the barrels, but in this game, you have to look for specific patterns that affect the multiplier value. Moreover, some titles consider the number of rounds you have played and increase the jackpot probability accordingly. TOTO If you are a bettor looking for adrenaline and competition in your hobby, TOTO will give you a chance to share in a prize pool worth more than 100,000,000 INR. It is also possible to try your luck by selecting random options. TV Games With real dealers and hashing every round, you can be sure of the reliability of the TV games. The providers display all previous winners so that you can make sure the significant winnings are real. Among the categories of these games, you will find: Lotto;

Andar Bahar;

Teen Patti;

Poker;

Roulette and others. The possible outcomes of the entertainment include winning combinations, the number of cards dealt, the drawing of specific points and so on.

Results and Statistics The Betandyou stats section shows the results of all previous matches, detailing the critical stats in each event phase. The bettors also can see the performance of separate players and the teams' lineups. At the same time, the bookmaker team publishes independent rankings of professional teams to make decisions.

Bet Constructor The constructor allows you to combine predictions from different sports categories and place handicap, multi-goal or exact number bets on all at once. Any customer may also turn on the betting generator in the account options to make random selections for an amount you have defined.

Support 24/7 The team of experts in solving clients' problems has clear standards and practical tools to deal with every issue. In addition, the fundamental moral values of the company's support staff are benevolence and courtesy. You may use the information in the list below to contact the support department. Email: support-en@betandyou.com;

Contact form;

Address for complaints: Perseusweg 27 A, Curacao;

Telegram: @betandyouofficial;

Facebook: facebook.com/betandyouofficial; The use of English in messages and screenshots to describe the problems will speed up the processing of reviewing your query. Betandyou also has official accounts on Facebook and Telegram, posting answers to popular questions and new special offers.

SportsCafe Verdict Sportscafe, in conclusion, unanimously gives Betandyou the seal of approval and marks a high rating in aspects such as account security, fully legal status in India and each partner having a license. Besides, Sportscafe appreciated the diversity of the bonus program, demo modes in titles and two-factor authentication. As a final word, we recommend that you try playing the casino or betting on the platform for at least a few hours to enjoy the pleasant atmosphere.