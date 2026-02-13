Crorebet Review – Casino and Sports Betting in India with Welcome Offer 700% up to 20,000 INR

Crorebet App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Registration Crorebet Crorebet India is a trusted online platform offering sports betting and casino gaming for Indian players with full Hindi and English language support. Crorebet is licensed and regulated by the Government of the Autonomous Island of Anjouan, Union of Comoros and operates under a license. The platform features a mobile-friendly layout specifically designed for Indian users and offers an exciting sportsbook with a large casino collection. Crorebet India also covers popular sports like cricket, football and kabaddi alongside other major state, national and international events for more than 40 sports. New players can claim huge welcome bonuses starting from a 700% up to 20,000 INR sports bonus for sports betting, a 700% up to 2,000 INR casino bonus for crash games like Aviator and a 150% Live Welcome Bonus up to ₹10,000 on eligible Evolution Live Casino games. These offers make it an excellent choice for both sports betting and online casino players in India seeking for smooth gaming experiences. Welcome bonus 700% up to 20,000 INR Promocode: No promo Join Crorebet

Short Overview Crorebet is a comprehensive online sportsbook and casino platform built specifically for the Indian market. The platform combines an international betting platform with casino entertainment and ensures there's something for every player. Crorebet focuses on Indian players by offering rupees as a deposit and withdrawal option. Crorebet provides both Android and iOS apps to access to platform at any moment with both Hindi and English language support. Payments such as UPI apps PhonePe, Paytm and GPay, and IMPS options make this platform popular among all Indian users. Here are some quick facts about Crorebet Feature Details Brand & Operator Crorebet – independent betting platform Official Website crorebet-site.com Founded GLOBAL NS TECHNOLOGY LIMITADA in 2019 Licence Anjouan Gaming Headquarters Offshore jurisdiction (Curaçao) Welcome Bonuses Sports Welcome Pack of 700% up to 20,000 INR, Casino Easiest Win Crash bonus of 700% up to 2,000 INR and Casino Live Welcome Bonus 150% up to ₹10,000 Casino Games Live Games, Slots, Local Games, Fast Games, Live Dealer, Table Games and others Sportsbook Cricket, Football, Kabaddi, Tennis, Basketball, Esports, Virtual Sports and others Languages English, Hindi Deposit Methods UPI (Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm), IMPS, E-Wallets and Cryptocurrency Min Deposit/Min Withdrawal ₹500 deposit/₹500 withdrawal Mobile Versions PC (web-based responsive), iOS (PWA shortcut), Android (app in development) Customer Support 24/7 Live Chat and Email Support

Crorebet License, Security & Trust Is Crorebet legal in India? This question really matters to the players especially after India's gaming legislation changes in August and September 2025. Crorebet holds a valid Gaming licence from the Government of the Autonomous Island of Anjouan, Union of Comoros and operates under License No. ALSI-202409041-FI2 and meets all the international standards. However, interpreting India's gambling laws for offshore platforms remains unclear and uncertain. We cannot provide a definitive answer on the legality scenario in India. Just in case you are facing any issues while accessing the website, you can consider using a VPN and crypto payments for added privacy. We have thoroughly reviewed this platform, but we advise you to independently verify local regulations before signing up.

Crorebet Registration: Full Guide Only registered users can play for real money on the official Crorebet website and mobile app. Players just have to access the platform for registration and click on the option given on its homepage. Crorebet register is quick and easy. Just have a look at the registration requirements in the sections below, which mention for step-by-step registration process and guide users on how account verification works. Registration Requirements Opening a Crorebet account requires following the general registration rules, which apply to all its users. Here's what you need to know before signing up. User must be at least 18 years old

Only one account per person is allowed

Use accurate personal information

Your email and phone must be valid and active

Indian residents can play in INR(Rupees)

You must accept the terms and conditions

Keep your phone number and email active for verification codes and offers How to Register at Crorebet in Few Steps Crorebet sign up works on both the website and mobile app. If you want to sign up through its app, first you have to download it from its official website and install it on your phone. The whole process will take just a few minutes. 1 Open Crorebet website Go to the official website given above. Go to website 2 Open the Registration Form Click the registration option on the main page (If the registration window does not appear, check the pop-up window display settings on your browser). 3 Add your details You’ll find two options on the registration page, one with phone and the other direct through mail. 4 Enter Details Choose email or phone, add a strong password and provide accurate information about you. 5 Choose bonus You can choose the bonus options while registering for your account or you can choose later while depositing. 6 Confirm Terms In the last you’ll have to confirm the terms of the user agreement by ticking it. 7 Complete Registration Verify the details once and click on the registration option. Account Verification on Crorebet Crorebet account verification is important before withdrawing your money. This helps both the user and the platform from fraudulent activity and keeps your account safe. The verification usually takes no more than a maximum 24 hours. You can easily verify your account by following these steps below Log in to your account and go to the Profile option given in the menu bar.

Add all the details in the profile section asked by the platform. These details contain common information such as email or phone, DOB, gender and address.

Then, click on the verification option below and add your Adhaar number to verify.

You’ll get a verification text on your number associated with your Aadhaar card.

Add and confirm the otp and verify your account The verification team will review your details within 24 hours. Your account will be fully active once it's verified and you can easily withdraw from ₹500 to ₹100000 at once.

Crorebet Login via Website Crorebet login is simple and fast, whether you're using its website or mobile app. You can access your account anytime and from anywhere. Here's how to do it. Crorebet Login via Website Go to the Crorebet official site in your browser Click on the ‘Login’ option at the top right corner Enter your email or username and password Click ‘Log In’ to access your account If you forget your password, click ‘Forgot Password’ to reset it on the same login page. Verify your account with otp and set a new password. Crorebet Login via Website Open the Crorebet app on your phone Enter your login details such as email or phone and password Tap ‘Log In’ to proceed Players can also enable Face ID or Touch ID for faster login in the future, so you don’t have to log in by filling in the details again and again by turning this feature on.

Crorebet App for Android & iOS The Crorebet app is currently under development. Players can use its fully mobile optimised website, or its PWA iOS app for now. The mobile browser version of the platform is the same as its desktop website and runs smoothly on all phones. For iOS users, add a home screen icon using these steps. 1 Open Safari and visit the Crorebet website on your iPhone or iPad. Go to website 2 Tap the Share button at the bottom of your browser screen. 3 Scroll and select the ‘Add to Home Screen’ option. 4 Save the same or customize its name and tap ‘Add’. Now, you have successfully added the Crorebet PWA app and can play your favourite games in a single click.

Crorebet Casino Games Library Crorebet website casino features hundreds of games designed for entertainment and excitement. Most games use Random Number Generator (RNG) technology through advanced software that shows completely random outcomes on each spin. This ensures every result is fair and unpredictable and gives all players equal chances regardless of previous outcomes. Slots Crorebet slots are developed on spinning reels, vertical columns that show many symbols and each of them has different rewards or bonus features. Winning combinations occur when matching symbols align along the paylines, which are the specific patterns you need to hit across the reels. Every spin uses an RNG to ensure fair and unpredictable results each time. From classic three-column designs to modern five-reel or expanding setups, the reels come in different formats. Many slots that include a jackpot are either fixed large prizes or a cumulative amount that increases with each bet and adds excitement in every spin. Below are some popular slot games available on Crorebet. Juicy Fruits 27 Ways - Barbara Bang

Buffalo Bash - Gaming Corps

Book of Ancients - Game Beat

Caishen Gold: Infinity Dragon - Mancala Gaming

Fortune Stars - Endorphina Fast Games Almost similar to the slot games, Fast Games at Crorebet use an RNG to decide the outcome for each round and ensure every result is random and fair. Its volatility shows how often you win. Low volatility means frequent small wins and high volatility means rare big wins. RTP (Return to player) is basically the expected percentage of wagers that a specific game will return to the player in the long run. It's usually 95-99%, so you know what to expect on average. The multiplier grows as the game runs and multiplies your bet. You have to decide when to cash out to keep your winnings before the round ends. The timer shows how many seconds are left in the round, so you can act fast. Their statistics show what other players have won recently and help you see how the game is playing. Below are some popular fast games available on Crorebet. Blackjack BB - Barbara Bang

Plinko - Gaming Corps

Smash Game - SmartSoft Gaming

Roll the Dice - Booming Games

Crash X - Turbo Games Crorebet Game Providers Crorebet website partners with leading game developers to deliver a high-quality gaming experience on the platform. These providers are internationally recognised and regularly checked for fairness and security. Each provider offers diverse game portfolios and ensures all players find options that match their preferences. Crorebet carefully selects trusted developers to guarantee players enjoy certified, fair games with full entertainment value. Below are some Crorebet’s popular game providers and some of their games. Spribe - Aviator, Mines, Plinko, Mini Roulette

Gaming Corps - Mining Madness, Shootout Champion, Skyliner

NetGame - Wild Buffalo Hold 'N' Link, Miriya, Elephant's Gold Bonus Combo

NetEnt - Jumanji, Twin Spin, Big Money Wheel

Crorebet Exclusives - Chicken Road, Diver, Lucky mines

Booming Games - Vegas Wins, Burning Classics, Boogie Boom

Barbarabang - Football Champions BB, Sweet Dream Bonanza, Mad Monkey

Ezugi - Live dealer games, Teen Patti, Andar Bahar

Evolution Gaming - Crazy Time, Lightning Roulette, Live Roulette

Endorphina - Various slots and instant games

Live Dealer Casino In a Crorebet live casino a real dealer sits with you at the table, and plays games with you in real-time. The lobby is a virtual room where players can pick the table they want to join and see how much they can bet on that table. Its cameras show you everything happening at the table from different-different angles and give users a feeling like a real casino. Some results use RNG to keep things fair, but all the dealer's actions are real. Dealers actually deal with cards and spin wheels. You can type your messages to the dealer and can also talk to other players through the chat window. The betting area shows all the bets you can make and a timer counts down how many seconds player have left to place their bet before the game starts. Here are some of the popular games and their providers in the Crorebet Live Dealers section. Auto Roulette, Crazy Time, Hindi Roulette - Evolution Gaming

Andar Bahar, Teen Patti - Ezugi

Top Card, Gravity Roulette - ICONIC21

D Dragon Tiger, Carnival Treasure - SAGAMING

Russian Poker, Keno.LIVE - CreedRoomz

How to Play at Crorebet Casino Games? Playing casino games at Crorebet is easy for beginners. Player just have to log in to their account and click on the Casino option in the main menu. Check the available games and choose a slot machine or game you want to play. Click on your favourite game to play it. It will open in any web browser or app. Once the game loads, you'll see a betting panel at the bottom. Select your bet size by clicking the plus or minus buttons to choose how much you want to bet per spin. After you set your bet, click the Spin button to play. The reels will spin automatically and you win if matching symbols line up. You can adjust your bet anytime between spins. Do not start with anything huge. Just learn with small bets first to understand the game properly.

Sports Betting Options at Crorebet Crorebet offers a wide range of sports and eSports events for betting. Popular options include Cricket, Soccer, Tennis, Basketball, Ice Hockey, Kabaddi and many more. Users who are 18 years or older and have registered an account can place bets. New members receive a Crorebet sports welcome bonus pack for sports betting. Make sure to always check the bonus terms before placing your first bet to maximize your winnings. Sports Categories that We Find at Crorebet Players can bet on more than 35 popular sports available on its official website. The platform offers diverse betting options across real sports and virtual sports. Below, we have mentioned some of the popular Crorebet sports and their tournament available on the platform. Cricket - IPL, T20 World Cup, ODI Series, Test Matches, Domestic Leagues. If you want to compare options, you can check our guide on cricket betting websites. Football (Soccer) - Premier League, La Liga, Champions League, World Cup, Indian Super League (ISL and more. Read our review of the best football betting sites for more options.

Kabaddi - Pro Kabaddi League, International Tournaments

Tennis - Grand Slams, ATP Tour, WTA Tour. Check out the best tennis betting sites for detailed comparisons.

Basketball - NBA, Eurobasket, Olympic Games

Esports - Professional video game tournaments like Dota 2, CS:GO, League of Legends and Valorant with organized teams.

Virtual Sports - It’s a computer generated sports simulation and provides options to play games like eHorse Racing, eFootball and eBasketball, eTennis and others with instant results. How to Place 1st Bet at Crorebet? Betting on Crorobet sports is easy even for beginners. The platform’s simple UI/UX helps you to place your bet with just a few clicks. Check the process in detail below to bet on sports at Crorebet. 1 Log in to your Crorebet account or create a new one if you haven't already Go to website 2 Go to the Sports category from the main menu 3 Select your favourite sports and choose their match or event you want to bet on 4 Choose the outcome you want to predict and click on it 5 The outcome will be added to your bet slip on the right side 6 Select your bet type (single, multiple or system bet) 7 Enter your bet amount in the betting box 8 Cross-check your selection and odds one final time 9 Click ‘Confirm Bet’ to place your wager 10 Your bet is now active and you'll see your bet confirmation Betting Types Crorebet offers several betting types for different strategies and preferences of its players. Check the detailed explanation of all bets that will help you place your bet. Single Bet - In the single bet, players can pick or choose only one option or its outcome from one match. If your prediction is correct, you win. For example, you place a bet on the India vs Australia match for winnings only.

Combo Bet or Parlay Bet - In simple terms Combo Bet is a two-bet option that helps you to place your bet on different choices. For example, you have selected a toss winner for a cricket match of IND vs AUS and then you can also select your second bet in the same match or another match or sport at the same time before placing your bet.

System Bet - You bet on multiple choices no matter if it's just cricket or football, you can choose multiple options from your favourite sports or matches. Even if one prediction is wrong, you can still win money from the other combinations. For example, if you select 4 matches, a system bet creates multiple smaller parlay combinations automatically.

Live Betting - You place bets on live matches that are already happening. Odds change instantly as the game progresses. For example, betting on the next goal scorer while a football match is being played or betting on the next over or wicket in cricket.

Handicap Bet - One team or player gets a virtual advantage or disadvantage before the match starts. For example, India starts with a +1 goal advantage against Pakistan in a football match.

Over/Under Bet - You predict whether the total will be above or below the mentioned specific number. For example, total runs of the team in the next over or under 300?

Sports Welcome Bonus – What Attracts? Crorebet welcome bonus is to attract new players with huge rewards. Its new offers give a 700% up to 20,000 INR sports welcome bonus and are spread across four deposits. The maximum bonus on your first deposit is up to ₹5,000 with and it gives additional bonuses subsequent 3 deposits. Player must meet wagering requirements (x7 multiplier) to use this, which means you need to bet 7 times the bonus amount before converting it to real money. The bonus is valid for 7 days after activation and can only be used for sports betting. Crorebet gives you instant deposits and makes it easy to start playing right away.

Casino Welcome Bonus Crorebet gambling offers multiple welcome bonus packages for casino players. New members can choose from two bonus options. Easiest Win Crash 700% for crash games and Live Welcome Bonus 150% for live dealer games. Each bonus has different wagering requirements, x20 for crash games and x45 for live games. Players must complete before withdrawing winnings. The maximum bonus amount varies by package, with crash game bonuses up to ₹2,000 and live bonuses up to ₹10,000. All bonuses are activated instantly after making your first deposit. These offers are available for new players only with a minimum deposit of ₹300.

Crorebet Payment Methods & Withdrawals for India Crorebet withdrawal and Crorebet deposit options are specially designed for Indian players with multiple secure methods. The platform supports popular payment systems including UPI and other apps like PhonePe, PayTM, GPay, and IMPS. All deposits are instant and withdrawals are fast. IMPS is available for withdrawals, which directly transfers money to your bank account. Payment Method Minimum Deposit Deposit Time Minimum Withdrawal Withdrawal Time UPI ₹500 Instant Rs 500 1-24 hours PhonePe ₹500 Instant Rs 500 1-24 hours PayTM ₹500 Instant Rs 500 1-24 hours Google Pay ₹500 Instant Rs 500 1-24 hours IMPS ₹500 10-30 minutes Varies 1-24 hours Deposit and withdrawal times differ due to bank server delays, network issues or peak transaction hours. Different payment methods have different processing speeds. UPI and are typically faster than IMPS bank transfers. Withdrawal amounts can vary as per the method used to banking limits. Most withdrawals are complete within mostly in an hour using IMPS. Consider avoiding the weekend time as IMPS processing may take longer. Always verify transaction details before confirming your withdrawal.

Support & Customer Service The platform offers multiple quick support channels for Indian players. Crorebet's customer phone number is not available on the site. The primary support method is 24/7 Live Chat available on the website and via email at support@crorebet.com. Users can talk to the customer on the chat in Hindi and English both languages, which makes it easy for Indian users to communicate in their preferred language. Response times are typically within minutes and ensure quick resolution of issues. Players can contact support for deposit problems, bonus queries, account verification, wagering requirement clarifications, or technical issues. Crorebet's support team is a well-trained executive to handle all player concerns professionally and quickly.

Crorebet Security & Trust Crorebet uses SSL encryption to protect all its player data and transactions. The platform implements advanced secure payment processing with multiple verification layers to prevent fraud with you and your account. All games feature certified RNG and ensure fair and unpredictable outcomes. Personal information is encrypted and stored securely, never shared with third parties. Crorebet promotes responsible gambling with deposit limits, self-exclusion options, and betting limits. The platform adheres to international gaming standards and security protocols. Independent audits regularly verify game fairness. Players can enjoy games with confidence knowing their wallet and data are protected by industry-leading security measures.

Final Opinion by SportsCafe After going through Crorebet’s features, offers, categories, payment options and overall platform performance. Crorebet stands out as a reliable platform for Indian players and offers generous welcome bonuses up to 700% across sports and casino sections. The user-friendly mobile app and optimised website provide access to thousands of games. Fast deposit and withdrawal process, 24/7 live agent support in Hindi and English and multiple payment methods make it easily accessible for its users. The platform's focus on security, fair gaming and responsible gambling practices ensures a trustworthy experience. Whether you're interested in sports betting or casino games, Crorebet provides value and entertainment.