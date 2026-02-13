Betobet — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 100% up to INR 7,500 Bonus

Betobet App: 3.1 ★★★★★ Registration Betobet Betobet is a pretty new bookmaker in India, still, it provides the full set of entertainment: betting on sports, casino slots, online games, live events, etc. Betobet operates under the Curacao license #365/JAZ and offers a variety of different generous bonuses 100% up to INR 7,500 for newcomers. We collected all the information along with the pros and cons of Betobet in this detailed review. Welcome bonus 100% up to INR 7,500 Promocode: CAFEOBET Join Betobet

Betobet Overview

Betobet doesn't have a long history, as and was launched only in 2020. However, it already takes leading positions on the Indian market. Betobet book provides a wide choice of features and functions, for example, betting on IPL events, different payment methods that accept rupees, big bonuses, etc. Read our Sportscafe review of Betobet to know our honest opinion about the platform. Thus, due to its functionality, extensiveness of payment methods, the choice of online entertainment, bonus program and many other advantages, the company is constantly included in the ratings of the cricket betting websites, the best football betting sites and kabaddi betting sites in india.

Quick Facts about Betobet

Game types Sports betting, Esports, Virtual Sports, Live Betting, Casino, Slots, Tv Games, etc. Founder and Founded Year Counder B.V., 2020. Headquarters Curacao License Curacao License №365/JAZ Welcome bonus 100% up to INR 7,500 Deposit and Withdrawal Methods Visa, MasterCard, Skrill, Jeton, Neteller. Hindi language No

Betobet Score

We deeply went through all of the features of the Betobet platform to learn all the advantages and disadvantages of the bookmaker. The company has a lot of benefits that actually will be useful for the players, but it's not completely perfect either. Take a look at the table below to come to a conclusion about Betobet yourself.

Advantages Disadvantages More than 2,000 casino games The withdrawal times can be long 24/7 quick support No app for the ios system Accepts cryptocurrency Absolutely legal and safe Provides rare types of sports

Screenshots of Betobet

The Betobet website has a pretty strict design with gray tones. The graphics and icons contain a gold-like color that is truly satisfying. The interface and navigation are simple, so even new users will be highly oriented on the website.

Video Review

We prepared a detailed video review of a Betobet bookmaker, so you can get to know the platform faster and with minimum effort.

Betobet for Android and iOS

It is great news for players that Betobet developers created an absolutely free Betobet app that contains all of the features of the website. It allows you to place bets and play casino games anytime any place! The unified app was made especially for android systems, however, Betobet tries to make everything possible to create an app for iOS users also. With this app, you will have an entertainment world right in your pocket.

For Android

The application works best on android systems. The application won't take much memory, and the installation is very straightforward and quick. Follow the instruction below to successfully download the apk on your android device.

Download Betobet App. Click on the “mobile app” tab on the main page of Betobet's official website, or scroll down the page to find the application icon. Click on the download. Security Settings for Install the App. Make sure your mobile device allows the installation of applications from unknown sources. Complete the Download Process. Wait until the apk is fully downloaded. Confirm the File Installation. Click on the downloaded file. The installation process shouldn't take too long.

For iOS

Currently, the Betobet application for the iOS system is under development and not available for download. Once it appears on our website, you can install it following this instruction:

Go to the official Betobet website. Enter the website using any browser on your mobile device. Click on the “App” tab. Open the eponymous folder. Download an app for iOS. Find a link for the application that matches your device.

Betobet Mobile Website

The Betobet mobile website is ideal for anyone who likes to bet on the go or wants to use a device instead of a computer. You can bet at any time and from any place without having to download any software. Furthermore, the mobile website retains all of the features of the PC version, so you don't lose anything! Other benefits include:

The website is compatible with the majority of mobile devices;

High privacy - the browser history may be immediately cleared;

Reduced Internet traffic use when compared to Betobet's main website;

You can still access key services like sports betting, casino games, live casino, customer support, personal account, and so on.

Betobet for PC

The PC version of Betobet is regarded as the traditional form of a bookmaker. It will certainly refer to those who enjoy betting as a kind of therapy or who wish to explore the platform's full potential. Betobet's PC version will amaze you with its high-quality visuals, well-crafted design, and other benefits such as:

There is no need to download any third-party apps;

The full screen and maximum elements on one page at once;

You can play casino games and bet on sports at the same time;

The chance of accidentally clicking on the wrong button while using the site is almost zero.

Registration

Betobet registration is very quick and straightforward. New users will be able to complete it with no effort. Moreover, it allows access to some additional features that are not available to unregistered users. Follow the instruction below to complete Betobet registration in a few steps:

Go to the site. Go to the Betobet official website. Click on “Sign Up”. Click on a tab located in the top right corner. Fill in all the information. Fill in all the required information in a suggested form. Confirm. Click on the “Sign Up” button. Complete the verification process. You can do it via SMS and email messages. Usually, you will be asked to enter a code that is sent to you.

Congratulations, you registered an account! Now you can log in to your Betobet personal account.

Welcome Bonus

When it comes to the Betobet bonus program, players are most interested in the welcome bonus and Betobet promo code. The Betobet company was generous enough to provide players with a big welcome bonus There are two types of welcome bonuses that can be used for both the casino and sports betting categories. It's an amazing opportunity for all newcomers who are just getting into the betting and gambling world.

Sports Bonus

Betobet provides a good offer on sports betting. The sports bonus will be appreciated by all fans who love sports events. Using this bonus, players can bet on football, boxing, tennis and other categories. It is also a great option for those who have never placed bets before or don't want to risk too much! Betobet will reward you with a welcome bonus for sports if you follow all the requirements:

Bonus amount 100% up to INR 7,500 Minimum deposit 1,000 INR What can be used for Betting on different kinds of sports, for example, football, cricket, boxing, tennis, etc.

There are also some additional regulations for claiming a sports welcome bonus. In order to get the bonus, the player must follow all of them:

Strictly one account per person, residence, or IP address is eligible to use the bonus;

Bonus requirements must be met within 21 days;

The free bet can be used for betting on events with odds not less than 1.5;

Betobet can analyze transaction records at any time and for any reason. The company is allowed to suspend a player's right to further participation if they are acting spitefully;

The customer accepts all of Betobet's terms and conditions by accepting the bonus.

Casino Bonus

A Betobet casino welcome bonus comes with a higher amount. Although, players can use the bonus for games in the slots category only. We made a table that contains all the important information about the terms and conditions of wagering the Casino Welcome bonus.

Bonus amount 100% up to INR 35,000 Minimum deposit 1,000 INR What can be used for Slots only

There are some additional regulations for claiming a casino welcome bonus. The player must follow all of them:

Only one betting account per person, residence, or IP address is eligible to use the bonus;

Bonus requirements must be met within 21 days;

Betobet can analyze transaction records at any time and for any reason. The company is allowed to suspend a player's right to further participation if they are acting spitefully;

The customer accepts all of Betobet's terms and conditions by accepting the bonus.

Bob Is Here

There is very good news for sports betting lovers. Bob the rhino gives a 100% bonus of up to 16,000 INR to bet on sports every Monday. To claim this offer enter Betobet promo code: BOB100S. There are some additional regulations for getting this bonus. The player must follow all of them:

Promotion is available only on Mondays for all players from 15.03.2022 to 31.12.2022;

It's not possible to cancel the bonus after it has been awarded and no withdrawal is possible until the rollover has been completed;

Only bets on odds higher than 1.5 are eligible to use the bonus;

The maximum bonus conversion is 5x the awarded bonus.

Betobet Casino No Deposit Bonus

Betobet provides Indian players with the exclusive Betobet bonus code that allows them to get 20 free spins that can be used for the best casino slot machines. This is a great benefit for all newcomers who are just getting into gambling. To claim the bonus enter Betobet promo code: FS20T.

Login

To have access to your Betobet profile, you need to log in first. It is a quick process, simply follow the instruction below to complete it in a few steps:

Open the login page. Click on the eponymous tab. Fill in all the gaps. Type in all the required information, such as email and password in the empty fields. Login. Click the login button and enjoy the Betobet platform.

After this, you will be an authorized user. From now on, you can start making deposits, bet on different sports, try your luck at casino games, and watch live streams right away!

Verification

On Betobet only verified users can withdraw their winnings. It's a simple procedure that is required to keep both users and the system safe on the platform. Follow the steps below to verify your account:

Go to the "Personal Information" tab by clicking on your account icon. Pick the "Account confirmation" option. Next, submit copies of your documents (passport, driver's license, birth certificate, or other types of document). Don't worry about your safety. Betobet takes care of the security of your personal information. It is protected by highly advanced encryption systems. Wait for Betobet to confirm the validity of your documents. Normally, It shouldn't take long.

Betobet Video Review

We prepared a detailed video review of a Betobet bookmaker, so you can get to know the platform faster and with minimum effort.

Deposit / Withdrawal

Betobet platform provides a large list of comfortable and fast Betobet deposit and withdrawal methods, such as:

Minimum deposit on Betobet is 1,000 INR. Usually, providers don't take any commissions. Although, some cryptocurrencies might request it optionally. The minimum withdrawal amount is 800 INR. Most withdrawals are immediate, however, some methods may cause funds to be delayed by up to three days. Read the terms and conditions of the chosen provider before withdrawing your money. The maximum withdrawal is 242,000 INR.

Cashback (VIP)

There is a special VIP bonus for those players who invited more than 5 friends to join the platform. Contact the bookmaker directly via email, live chat, or hotline to know more about this program.

Official Website

We represent the official Betobet website in India. We operate strictly under license #365/JAZ of Curacao gaming and work fully on a legal basis. Here are the reasons why you should trust our company:

We operate strictly under the official license of Curacao Gaming;

We have an actual registered office;

The platform has an SSL certificate that protects the data from leakage.

Betobet Sportsbook

Betobet`s sportsbook is large and includes the sports that other providers don't have, for example, horse racing. This puts the bookmaker in a higher place in the rating. Moreover, there are a lot of different betting options in each category. We prepared the most popular sports that Indian players love to bet on below.

Cricket

Cricket is a very popular sport in India. Betobet cricket comes with many competitions and betting options, including:

One Day International;

One day International Women;

T20 World Cup;

World Cup;

The Hundred;

India Premier League.

Players can bet on the winner, total runs in a match, top batsman, top bowler, total ducks and other types of bets.

Football

Football is considered the main sport on the Betobet website. There are more than 1,000 events in the category. It's no wonder that Betobet combined as many games as possible for the fans who love this type of sport. There are such leagues and championships available:

UEFA Super Cup;

UEFA Champions League;

European Championship;

Bundesliga;

England. Premier League.

Players can bet on the winner, exact total goals, handicap, total corners, half-time result, and more.

Tennis

A tennis category includes such championships as:

WTA - US Open;

ATP - US Open;

WTA - Wimbledon;

ATP - Wimbledon;

WTA - Roland Garros;

ATP - Roland Garros.

There is a wide selection of betting options such as Winner, First set winner, Sets Handicap, Games Handicap, Total Sets Odd/Even, Exact Total Sets, Sets Correct Score, etc.

Horse Racing

Betobet offers a rare option of betting on horse racing. If you read our reviews, you know that not many providers include this sport. Take a look on the suggested competitions:

Woodbine Tb;

Dubbo;

Curragh;

Scone;

Mackay;

Haydock.

Players can bet on the winner of the match.

Baseball

Betobet also offers players to bet on Baseball. There is an impressive choice of betting options. Indian players can choose between different tournaments and leagues:

MLB;

USA Triple-A Minor League;

Japanese Baseball;

Mexican League;

Taiwan League.

There are such betting options available: Winner, Total Runs, Team Total Runs, Handicap Runs, Total Runs Odd / Even, Innings and much more!

Table Tennis

Table tennis is another category available in the Betobet sportsbook. There are also a lot of tournaments to choose from:

World Table Tennis - Doubles;

World Table Tennis Women - Doubles;

World Table Tennis - Mixed Doubles;

TT-CUP;

Czech Liga Pro;

Russia Moscow Liga Pro.

Usually, there are such betting options as Winner, Point Handicap, and Total points.

Boxing

Betobet made it possible for Indian players to bet on boxing, which is a rare option for Indian bookmakers. However, there is not much of a choice when it comes to tournaments. There is just one unified category that contains different games:

Boxing Matches.

Players can bet on the winner of the match.

eSports

Indian gamers are becoming more and more interested in esports. On the Betobet platform, you can bet on so many esports, including the most popular ones:

Dota 2;

LOL;

CS:GO;

King of Glory.

Dota 2

Dota 2 is an extremely popular game all over the world. Thousands of Indian players watch the tournaments and bet on it every time the game is being held. The prize pool here is large, which means that the odds are high. The biggest Dota 2 tournaments are:

DPC;

Dota 2 Champions League.

Players can bet on the winner, map handicap, total maps, map winner, etc.

LOL

The League of Legends is a well-known esport in India. There are a lot of regular tournaments such as:

LCK;

LCK Challengers League;

LPL;

LCS.

The types of bets available: Winner, Maps Handicap, Total Maps, and Map Winner.

CS:GO

CS:GO is also an esport that many Indian players love to bet on. Betobet offers so many championships, tournaments, and betting options to choose from. Some of the available to bet disciplines are:

CS:GO - Intel Extreme Masters;

CS:GO - ESEA;

CS:GO - Fire League;

CS:GO - La Liga.

Betting options available: Winner, Map Handicap, Round Handicap, Total Maps, Total Rounds, Map Winner, etc.

King Of Glory

King Of Glory may not be as popular as the previous esports, but still, Indian players love it. There are a couple of leagues and tournaments, such as:

World Team League;

GSL Season 2.

Nation wars.

There are such betting options available for players: Winner, Map handicap, Total maps, Correct score, etc.

Virtual Sports

Virtual sports are becoming more and more popular. It's really impressive how Betobet offers many sports in this category. Take a look at the example of available options:

Virtual Football;

Virtual Racing;

Virtual Horse Racing;

Virtual Dog Racing;

Virtual Velodrome;

Virtual Table Tennis;

Virtual Golf;

Virtual Tennis.

Popular Betting Options at Betobet

Betobet offers different betting options for every customer depending on their demands and preferences.

Live Betting. Players can place a bet right during the event. In addition, you can watch the exciting live streams while winning at the same time! It's a very popular betting option on Betobet.

Live Previews. Follow the odds movement for more than one event at once to make the right decision. It can increase your chances of winning.

Line (Prematch). With this option, you won't miss the most important events! Prepare for the tournaments and leagues by filtering the upcoming events.

Types of Bets

The types of bets are determined by the odds, risks, processing time, and user experience. Betobet offers classic types of bets that will suit every user.

Single. It is the most popular and simple bet. It's quick, but the odds, as well as the risks, are low. This is a great option for beginners or those who don't want to risk much.

Combo. A combo bet multiplies the odds several times. If one of the included events fails, you lose the whole bet. This is a dangerous bet, but it comes with extremely high odds. It is best suited to experienced players.

System (Express). In a system or express bet, players need to make the correct prediction in several combined events at once. This is the most advanced type of bet that also goes along with the high odds. The best options for players who love to risk and win big payouts.

How to Place a Bet?

Placing a bet on the Betobet platform is very straightforward and quick. Here's the instruction on how you can do it in just a few steps:

1 Open sportsbook Select the desired discipline to bet. Go to website 2 Search for sports tab Pick the discipline and click on it. 3 Open group of events Choose the desired league to bet. 4 Select prefered match Next, click on the match that you are interested in the most. 5 Make your bet Select the stake, and input the bet amount. 6 Your bet is ready! Confirm its placement. Make your own bet

Betting Odds

The players must remember that odds might change based on the particular event type and league. Betobet offers pretty high odds compared to other companies.

Betobet Casino

The Betobet casino library contains more than 2,000 games from various providers. That includes the most favorite games of Indians, such as Roulette, Blackjack, Poker, Baccarat, etc. The Casino divides games by the provider and types of games. There are also additional bonuses for the players and fair algorithms that make the winnings possible. We prepared a Betobet casino review to show all the amazing games and features it contains.

Popular Betobet Games

Betobet is a gold mine of different games. We collected the most popular ones on the Betobet platform below. Check them out to see if the list contains your favorite game.

Slots

Betobet offers so many slots to choose from, including games from very popular Indian providers. Players can select hundreds of different online slot machines. These are the games that we recommend players start from:

Noble Sky;

6 Tokens of Gold;

Agent Jane Blonde;

Hyper Gold;

9 Blazing Diamonds;

Crystal Hot 40.

Poker

Players around the world love playing online poker as it is a very exciting and fun game. Bettilt provides different versions of poker for true gamblers. Although Betobet poker comes with many varieties on the site, we advise you to start with following ones:

Joker Poker;

All American Poker;

Jacks or Better;

Caribbean Poker;

All Aces Poker;

Bonus Deuces Wild Poker;

Three Card Poker.

Baccarat

Baccarat is an extremely popular table game in India that comes in a variety of versions on Betobet:

Live Baccarat;

Baccarat Lobby;

Speed Baccarat;

3D Baccarat.

Blackjack

Betobet offers players to enjoy different blackjack versions. This is a short example of what games you can choose in this category:

Free Bet Blackjack;

Blackjack Party;

Power Blackjack;

One Blackjack;

Lightning Blackjack;

Turkish Blackjack.

Roulette or European Roulette

Roulette is one of the most visited game categories. With online roulette, players don't have to go to the actual casino to enjoy the game. Betobet roulettes will be as real as possible. Furthermore, Betobet provides roulette with and without zeros, as well as games that offer black and red wagers. There are a lot of different roulette versions:

Mega Roulette;

Lightning Roulette;

Real Roulette with Sarati;

Oracle Blaze;

Portomaso Roulette;

American Roulette;

European Roulette;

Indian Roulette.

Jackpot Games

Jackpot games are the best chance to win a large amount of money. This category comes with very large payouts, that's why it's extremely popular among Indian players. There are many varieties of this rewarding entertainment available on Betobet:

Sisters Oz Jackpots;

Jackpot Giant;

Diamond King Jackpots;

Jackpot 3x3;

Carnaval Jackpot;

Jackpot Quest;

Rainbow Jackpots;

Jackpot Poker.

Bingo

Bingo is a very rare guest on betting platforms. Betobet made it possible for its customers to play these games. This is the example of which games players can wager on:

My Bingo Hall;

Mayan Bingo;

Rainforest Magic Bingo;

Sweet Alchemy Bingo;

Neptune Bingo;

Cryptomania Bingo;

Bingo 90.

TV Games

TV games allow users to get an exclusive experience playing with live dealers online. Bettilt offers a variety of different games and options for this exciting entertainment that includes the participation of real people. Betobet offers many providers and games to choose from:

Dice Duel;

Poker Bet;

Mega 6;

War of Bets;

7 Bet;

Wheel of Fortune.

Results and Statistics

Betobet offers players to track the results and statistics of all events in real-time. This feature multiplies the chances of winning, as you may immediately adjust to any potential changes by placing a bet or adding more options.

Support

Betobet offers 24/7 support. Also, there is a FAQ section that contains a pretty large list of answered questions. From our experience, Betobet is usually quick with answers, especially if you approach them through the Betobet helpline number. We prepared a tablet that contains all the Betobet contact methods.

Ways to contact Details Live Chat Discuss your question directly with the agent in live mode Email support@betobet.com Hotline number +44 7588 707847

There is also Betobet Instagram www.instagram.com/betobet_bob and Betobet twitter www.twitter.com/betobetb, where players can follow all the news and updates about the bookmaker.

SportsCafe Verdict

After a deep analysis of the Betobet platform, we decided to give it the Sportscafe seal of approval and a high rating. Betobet has a lot of advantages for Indian players along with a large sportsbook and list of casino games. The bookmaker provides rare sports for betting along with big welcome bonuses and high odds. We confirm that Betobet is a safe, secure and legal betting platform in India.

The Most Common Questions about the Betobet

From our experience, these are the most popular questions about the Betobet platform. Take a look at them as they may contain the answers you are looking for.

Is Betobet Legal in India?

Some players might be concerned about is Betobet legit or not. All Betobet services are provided under the license of Curacao #365/JAZ, the bookmaker also has an actual physical office. The company is fully legal and doesn’t violate any laws of India.

Is Betobet Safe for Betting in India?

Many users wonder if Betobet is legit and safe or not. Betobet is an absolutely safe platform for betting. All user personal data is encrypted and protected by advanced security services.

Can I Create a Second Account to Get the Bonus?

No, because this violates the terms and conditions of Betobet. Only one account per person, computer, home, or IP address is eligible to use the bonus.