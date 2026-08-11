East Delhi Riders vs South Delhi Superstarz Delhi Premier League Match Prediction
EAS
44%
Chance of Winning
SOU
56%
Parimatch
T20
Arun Jaitley Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- East Delhi Riders lost their previous match against South Delhi Superstarz by 4 wickets.
- Arpit Rana, from East Delhi Riders, has scored 135 runs in 4 innings at an average of 33.75.
- Anshuman Hooda, from South Delhi Superstarz, has taken 8 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 10.37.
East Delhi Riders vs South Delhi Superstarz Chances of Winning
South Delhi Superstarz will enter the next game against East Delhi Riders with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against them, which could help them to secure a win. They have players such as Tejasvi Singh, who has scored 93 runs in 4 innings at an average of 23.25, and Anshuman Hooda, who holds 8 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 10.37. On the other hand, East Delhi Riders will be keen to secure a win in the next game. For this, the team will have to rely on its player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Arpit Rana, who has scored 135 runs in 4 innings at an average of 33.75, and Ashish Meena, who holds 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 11.
- East Delhi Riders Chances of Winning: 44%
- South Delhi Superstarz Chances of Winning: 56%
East Delhi Riders vs South Delhi Superstarz Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
East Delhi Riders have not been able to perform well in this tournament. The team has played a total of five games, where they have secured no wins but four losses, which puts them at the bottom of the table. In the upcoming match against South Delhi Superstarz, the team will be keen to take revenge for the previous loss. They have batsmen such as Sujal Singh, who has scored 117 runs in 4 innings at an average of 39, and Mayank Rawat, who has scored 62 runs in 4 innings at an average of 20.67. Simarjeet Singh has been able to take 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 30.
On the other hand, South Delhi Superstarz have also not been able to do much well in this tournament. The team has played a total of five games, out of which they have managed to win one and lost three of them. Against East Delhi Riders, they have been strong in recent games, which could help them to win. They have batsmen such as Ayush Badoni, who has scored 90 runs in 4 innings at an average of 22.50, and Anmol Sharma, who has scored 83 runs in 4 innings at an average of 20.75. Aman Bharti has been able to take 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 28.66.
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East Delhi Riders vs South Delhi Superstarz Match Toss Prediction
The match between East Delhi Riders and South Delhi Superstarz will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium. This venue has already hosted a total of 20 T20Is, out of which 6 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 14 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 149, but it falls to just 136 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.
Weather Report
The match between East Delhi Riders and South Delhi Superstarz could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 15% chance of rain.
East Delhi Riders and South Delhi Superstarz Player List
Team Form
East Delhi Riders Team Form
East Delhi Riders have been on a losing streak in this tournament so far. The team holds no wins and four losses in its last five games, as it now aims to secure a win in the next match. They have players such as Kavya Gupta, who has scored 58 runs in 3 innings at an average of 19.33, and Deepak Punia, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 16.
South Delhi Superstarz Team Form
South Delhi Superstarz has not been able to do well in this tournament. The team holds just one win and three losses in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Pranav Pant, who has scored 73 runs in 4 innings at an average of 18.25, and Ayush Badoni, who holds 2 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 33.50.
East Delhi Riders vs South Delhi Superstarz Head to Head
East Delhi Riders vs South Delhi Superstarz
T20
Arun Jaitley Stadium, null
East Delhi Riders
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South Delhi Superstarz
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East Delhi Riders vs South Delhi Superstarz Top Batters
Arpit Rana is the highest run-scorer for East Delhi Riders this season. He has managed to score 135 runs for the team in 4 innings at an average of 33.75.
Tejasvi Singh is the highest run-scorer for South Delhi Superstarz this season. He has managed to score 93 runs for the team in 4 innings at an average of 23.25.
East Delhi Riders vs South Delhi Superstarz Top Bowlers
Ashish Meena is still the leading wicket-taker for East Delhi Riders this season. He has managed to take 6 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 11.
Anshuman Hooda is the leading wicket-taker for South Delhi Superstarz this season. He has been able to take 8 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 10.37.
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