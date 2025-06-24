Shot Bet Online Casino — Get Your Bonus Up to 42,775 INR

Shot Bet App: 2.2 ★★★★★ Registration Shot Bet Shot Bet since 2014 has attracted tens of thousands of active players from all over the world, offering high-quality features and functions for a successful gaming experience. All services are legal in India, as Shot Bet is internationally licensed by Curacao. Join Shot Bet casino today and get a guaranteed 100% welcome bonus of up to 433, 340 INR for a successful start! Welcome bonus 100% up to 42,775 INR Promocode: No promo Join Shot Bet

How to Start Playing at the Shot Bet Online Casino?

Before starting to play at Shot Bet online casino, Indian users need to create a personal account to which their balance will be linked. Any person over the age of 18 can create an account. Follow the detailed instructions below to quickly join Shot Bet:

Shot Bet registration. Visit the official Shot Bet website by clicking on our direct link in the header of this page. Click on the "Register" button and fill in the blank fields with the required information including your full name and email address. Verify your account. Prove your identity by uploading photos of your documents in the "Verify Account" tab of your personal profile. It is important that the information in the document matches the information you provided previously. Make a first deposit. In your personal profile, go to the deposits section and select the method you want to use to fund your balance. Fill in the payment method fields, enter the desired deposit amount and confirm the transaction.

Success! As soon as the money is credited to your account, you are free to visit the Shot Bet casino, choose the entertainment you like and enjoy big winnings.

Shot Bet Casino Bonus 100% Up to 42,250 Rs for New Players

For all new users from India who want to join Shot Bet, the operator has prepared a generous welcome casino package. You can get 325% up to 100,000 TRY + 300 free spins for the first three deposits on your balance to play the best slots at Shot Bet Casino. The sign up offer is designed to help new players learn the mechanics of the game at the beginning of their journey and increase potential winnings. Learn more about the offer below:

The minimum deposit amount to participate in the promotion is 50 TRY;

100% bonus on first deposit up to 9750 TRY + 100 FS;

50% bonus on your second deposit + 100 FS;

175% bonus on the third deposit + 100 FS;

Maximum amount of bonus is 100,000 TRY;

Bonus is valid for 7 days after activation.

How to Win Back the Shot Bet Casino Bonus?

Any winnings can be withdrawn after the wagering requirements of the Shot Bet welcome bonus are met.The main of them you can find below:

The bonus is active for 7 days after its receipt;

The welcome offer is only valid for slots games;

Bonus money must be rolled 30 times;

Withdrawal conditions must be met before bonus funds can be withdrawn.

Bonus funds are considered wagered if all conditions of the Shot Bet bonus are fulfilled. Keep in mind that the sign offer only covers the first three deposits, so think ahead about how much you want to spend in order to maximize your winnings.

Download Shot Bet Casino Apk and App

At the moment, Indian players cannot download and install the Shot Bet casino app for Android and iOS, as it is under development. The software will replicate the full functionality of the desktop site and will allow you to log into your account at any time, manage your balance and play casino games.

As soon as the developers finish creating the Shot Bet app, you could install it for free following the instructions below:

Navigate to the Shot Bet mobile site through any browser on your device; Open the apps section at the bottom of the home page or ask for a link from support; Choose the right version for you (Android or iOS) and start downloading it; Wait for the Shot Bet mobile app to install.

Done. The Shot Bet icon will appear in your gadget's menu. Now you can launch the application in one click and access the online casino and its entertainment wherever you are!

Shot Bet Live Casino

Shot Bet Casino features some activities in real time. In total, there are over 200 live tables with games of different genres housed here. They are conducted by real dealers, who communicate with you throughout the game and take your bets, which you make through the virtual scoreboard. The whole process can be watched via a high quality live broadcast.

Here are some of the popular Shot Bet live casino games you may encounter:

Roulette;

Blackjack;

Baccarat;

Sic Bo;

Dragon Tiger;

Andar Bahar;

Monopoly Live;

Crazy Coin Flip;

Sweet Bonanza Candyland and others.

Shot Bet Jackpot

If you prefer to play and win big, you can play slots with progressive jackpots at the Shot Bet casino. The jackpot amount increases with every bet placed by players. However, only one fortunate person can get it on his balance after a winning bet. Progressive jackpots are an interesting way to experience your luck and take a big amount of money even with a small bet.

Shot Bet casino can offer the following popular jackpot games:

Queen of Rio;

30 Spicy Fruits;

Lucky Jungle;

Thunder Struck;

Vampire Night and many more.

Other Shot Bet Casino Bonuses

When it comes to bonuses, Shot Bet strives to please not only newcomers, but also regular players. To fuel interest in playing more, the operator has prepared a number of great casino bonuses and promotions. Users can take advantage of the following offers for big winnings:

Shot Bet Free Spins

Every day Shot Bet awards free spins to players for deposits with a minimum amount of 500 TRY. You can use the extra spins to play popular slots for a nice win. Bonus can be used up to 3 times a day. Be sure to request your prize via live support within a maximum of 2 hours after confirming your deposit. After that, your free spins will be quickly transferred to your account. More terms and conditions about the Shot Bet offer below:

The promotion is valid for both current and new players;

Minimum deposit for the bonus is 500 TRY;

Bonus can be used 3 times per day;

No wagering is required for free spins;

Deposit must be rolled over once for a successful withdrawal.

Popular Shot Bet Casino Games

Shot Bet online casino features a huge collection of thousands of games from licensed providers, where you will always find something interesting to play. All popular slots and table games are presented here and the operator is constantly working on adding new entertainment. Casino games are competently arranged by sections, which are easy and convenient to navigate. Check out the main sections of games you may come across at Shot Bet casino:

Slots

The quantity of slots presented in Shot Bet casino is huge. Here you'll find a range from classic positions to jackpots, where the possibility of winning a big payout is increasing. Each slot is unique, with its own theme and free spins conditions, making the game perfect for any gambler. To find the slot game you want, you can find it using the handy search bar or on the provider's page.

The following slots at Shot Bet casino are of great interest to Indian players:

Gates of Olympus;

Sweet Bonanza;

Starlight Princess;

7 Fruit Million;

Shining Crown;

Treasure Vault;

Big Bass Splash;

Ocrobeer Fortunes and many more!

Poker

Poker is a popular casino activity of all times, as it is a perfect combination of mathematical calculation and an element of luck. The rules of the game are simple - make a winning combination of cards or get your opponent to quit the game. To succeed at poker, it is not enough to learn the simple rules and memorize the basic combinations, it is also important to know when strategies, tricks and bluffs are appropriate. The most popular variations of entertainment on Shot Bet are:

Texas Hold'em;

Three Card Poker;

Caribbean Stud Poker;

Russian Poker and others.

Baccarat

Another card game that deserves the attention of Indian players is baccarat. The aim of the game is to make a combination of two or three cards, which together will give a number of points close to or equal to 9. In this game, you can bet on three possible outcomes: the Player wins, the Banker wins and a draw. There are many variations of baccarat, which differ in the number of decks involved, the size and order of payouts, but the essence of the game remains the same. Here are some of the baccarat variations that Shot Bet casino can offer:

External Baccarat;

Super 8 Baccarat;

Peek Baccarat;

Asian Baccarat and others.

Blackjack

A classic of any casino is the card game blackjack. The secret of its success lies in the fast and exciting process of the game. The main goal of blackjack is to score more points than the dealer's hand, but less than 21. If a player scores higher than 21 points, his bet loses. Most often, Shot Bet users choose the following variations of blackjack:

Classic Blackjack;

Persian Blackjack;

Azure Blackjack;

Power Blackjack and many more.

Roulette

Large variation and uncomplicated rules have made roulette one of the favorite online casino entertainment for Indian players. The goal of the game is simple - to guess which sector the ball launched by the dealer will fall into. There are two types of bets: inside and outside. Based on the chosen bet, the probability and size of the winnings are determined. Most often, players bet on a certain number or sector of numbers, even/odd, red/black. At Shot Bet you can try your luck by playing the following types of roulette:

European Roulette;

Gold Bar Roulette;

Lightning Roulette;

Dragonara Roulette and others.

Bingo

Bingo is a simple and interesting casino pastime in which the player must fill his card with numbers. It can take different forms and be conducted in different ways, but the principle is the same: the fields on the card must match the numbers that fall out. All numbers are chosen by a random number generator, so the result of the game hinges on your luck. In Shot Bet you are given a choice of playing such games as:

Cryptomania Bingo;

Neptune Treasure Bingo;

Boto Bingo;

Bingo Tornado and many more.

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods at Shot Bet Casino

Shot Bet has added a number of convenient payment methods to provide the highest level of comfort and security in terms of transactions for its users. Indian rupee is not listed as an available currency, but you can choose USD, EUR, TRY and others as your account currency during registration.

The following payment options are implemented on Shot Bet:

PayFix;

Aninda;

Maksipara;

ShotPay.

Regardless of the method you choose, all Shot Bet deposits are processed instantly and do not include any service fees. As for withdrawals, it can take from one to several days, and you will be asked to verify your profile beforehand.

Sportscafe Verdict

To summarize, we can safely say that Shot Bet is a good online casino for Indian players with a high level of service. Choosing it, you get a full set of features and options necessary for a comfortable game. The online casino provides a huge collection of entertainment with popular slots and live dealer games for all tastes. In addition, Shot Bet features lucrative bonuses to diversify your gaming experience, and provides excellent payment systems for you to make effective deposits and withdrawals. After comparing the positives and negatives, we decided to give Sportscafe Shot Bet the seal of approval and recommend it as a legal and safe place with an international license for gambling in India!

The Shot Bet casino site gets into ratings of the cricket betting sites, the best football betting sites, the best badminton betting sites, chess betting sites, tennis betting sites and other ratings.

FAQ

We've compiled a few of the most common questions Indian gamblers ask about Shot Bet Casino. Take a look at the answers below, as they may contain the kind of information you're seeking.

Is Shot Bet Casino Legal in India?

Yes, Shot Bet is a legal online casino in India. Since its inception in 2014, the company has operated strictly on the principles of legality. Shot Bet has Curacao international license (No. 8048/JAZ), which confirms that the operator adheres to the local laws of the regions where it offers its services.

Is Shot Bet Casino Safe in India?

Yes, it is. Shot Bet is serious about protecting its customers and has implemented an excellent security system. Firstly, the casino provides only games from licensed software providers. Secondly, the operator uses high-quality SSL servers with internal encryption to protect players' personal data and bank details from fraudsters.

How to Download Shot Bet Casino App?

As soon as the Shot Bet casino app for Android and iOS is realized, you could install it for free from the official website. To download it correctly, please follow the detailed instructions on this page.

Is Shot Bet Casino Reliable for Playing?

Yes, it is. The official site of Shot Bet is recognized as a reliable and safe online casino in India. Over the years, the platform has managed to gain the trust and respect of more than tens of thousands of players. In addition, Shot Bet is internationally licensed by Curacao, which guarantees the site's legitimacy and compliance with local laws.