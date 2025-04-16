Shot Bet Deposit: Methods, Limits, Bonus, How to Make, Step by Step Guide

Shot Bet App: 2.2 ★★★★★ Registration Shot Bet Shot Bet has modern features and functions that provide a consistently positive betting experience. Along with an extensive sportsbook, a great bonus program and a large casino section, Shot Bet has an excellent deposit system. Make your first deposit on Shot Bet and receive up to 42,295 INR in your account as a welcome bonus today! Welcome bonus 100% up to 42,775 INR Promocode: No promo Join Shot Bet

Shot Bet Deposit Methods for India

To ensure the convenience of deposits for its Indian users, Shot Bet has added several secure payment systems. The operator has tried to include only reliable payment methods that work in the country and are suitable for instant deposits. Unfortunately at the moment Shot Bet doesn't accept payments in INR, however you can choose TRY, USD, EUR and others as your account currency during the registration process.

Check out the list of current deposit options available at Shot Bet:

PayFix;

Aninda;

Maksipara;

ShotPay.

Regardless of the method you choose, your deposit will be processed instantly and money will be credited to your account within minutes. There are no service fees charged by the operator, but there may be commission from the payment system. To ensure security during money transfers, Shot Bet has implemented modern SSL encryption technology to store and protect users' personal data and bank details.

What Is the Minimum Deposit at Shot Bet?

When it comes to funding an account, you cannot deposit less than 1 TRY on Shot Bet. It is fixed for all payments supported by the bookie. Before making a successful transaction, make sure the deposit amount you entered is correct. The minimum amount is relatively small, which means users can make a deposit and start betting even with a limited budget.

Minimum Deposit Amount at the Shot Bet App

Shot Bet's technical team is working hard to create a modern betting app based on Android and iOS. As soon as it is released, Indian users will have the option to install it for free on their smartphone from the official website. The software will contain the full functionality of the bookie, so you can also manage your balance and bet on sports anytime, no matter where you are. This also means that the Shot Bet app will accept all payment systems featured on the site and keep deposit limits. The minimum deposit to make a successful transfer through the app is set at 1 TRY.

First Deposit Bonus

To encourage users from India to join Shot Bet, the bookie has prepared an exclusive welcome bonus. First-time players may opt for one of the two welcome offers and activate it after registration to get extra opportunities for winning big money. Let's look at each of them in more detail below:

Sport Welcome Bonus

New bettors can count on a 100% Shot Bet bonus of up to TRY 9,750 after signing up. The offer covers only the first deposit, the minimum amount of which is 50 TRY. You can use the bonus money to bet on your favorite sporting events for additional winnings. Keep in mind that the amount of deposit and sports bonus requires wagering 18x within 7 days. Only express bets with a minimum of three events and odds of 1.50 and above are eligible for wagering.

Casino Welcome Package

If you'd rather spend your time playing online casino games instead of betting on sports, take advantage of the Shot Bet casino welcome offer. It consists of three deposit bonuses totaling up to 100,000 TRY + 300 free spins in the best casino slots. The minimum deposit amount to participate in the promotion is 50 TRY. Before you can withdraw any winnings from your account, the total amount of the deposit and the bonus must be rolled over 30 times within 7 days.

How to Deposit Money to the Shot Bet Account?

The first step on the way to get the welcome bonus and bet on sports is depositing. Shot Bet has made the payment process as simple as possible, so even a beginner can handle it. To ensure you do not get stuck and replenish your account quickly, we have prepared for you the step-by-step instructions below:

Login Shot Bet. Open the Shot Bet website through our direct link in the header of this page and sign into your account using your username and password. If you don't already have an account, create one by clicking on the "Register" button. Press the "Deposit" button. In your personal profile, click on the tab with deposits and you'll see a table with all the ways to deposit into your account. Select the payment method. Among offered payment options select the one you want to use to make a money transaction. Fill in the required fields. You will be taken to an empty field where you must enter the amount of deposit you wish to make, as well as fields with other data, if required by the selected payment method. Confirm the deposit. Go to the payment system page and confirm your deposit at Shot Bet.

Success! As soon as your deposit request is processed, your game balance will be updated and the money will be credited to it. Now, you can navigate to the sports or casino section and start playing at your own pleasure.

What Is the Standard Deposit Time at Shot Bet?

Shot Bet deposits are processed instantly, no matter which payment system you choose. Once your transaction is approved, the money will be credited to your account within 15 minutes, and you can start betting on sports without delay.

Shot Bet Deposit Limits

At Shot Bet, some deposit methods may have restrictions on transactions. Maximum limits are set individually for each payment method and are held depending on the current exchange rate. You should familiarize yourself with deposit limits before funding your account, as they may vary depending on the payment system you choose. In addition, regardless of the amount you deposit, Shot Bet does not charge any transfer fees.

Shot Bet Deposit Summary

In conclusion of our Sportscafe review, we can say that despite the fact that Shot Bet presents a not large selection of payment systems, all of them are safe and reliable for Indian players. The bookie's deposit system has many advantages, like, speed of processing, lack of commissions and simplicity of the process. The minimum deposit is 1 TRY for all payment methods. In addition, Shot Bet takes the security of its customers seriously, so all deposit transfers are secure and customers' personal data remains confidential thanks to modern encryption.

FAQ

Here are some common questions Indian players may have about Shot Bet deposits. Check out the answers below, as they may provide the information you're looking for. Contact Shot Bet customer service for assistance with any deposit issues.

Can I Use the Shot Bet Deposit Bonus Twice?

No, you can't. The Shot Bet welcome bonus is eligible for all new users from India. As stated in the Terms and Conditions, the bonus can only be applied once. To do so, you need to register a new account, select one of the offered bonuses and make your first deposit of at least TRY 50.

Can I Make Deposits in Rupees in Shot Bet?

Unfortunately, Shot Bet does not support rupees as an account currency. However, you can make deposits in currencies such as TRY, USD, EUR and others, which you need to choose when registering an account. After selecting the currency , all you have to do is to choose the payment method, enter all the necessary transaction details and complete the deposit.

Can I Make Deposits in Any Currency and Then Convert It to Rupees in My Shot Bet Account?

As an international bookie, Shot Bet accepts various currencies, but currently does not accept rupees. However, players have the option to make deposits in other currencies. It is worth remembering that the currency you choose when registering cannot be changed. otherwise, you may lose some money due to changes in exchange rates.

Do I Need to Use the Deposit Method Only In My Own Name at the Shot Bet Account?Can I Add More Than One Debit Card at Shot Bet?

For security reasons, at Shot Bet it is only permitted to use deposit methods registered to the account owner, otherwise the operator reserves the right to block the user. You do not have to worry about the privacy of personal data and bank details, as Shot Bet processes and securely protects them thanks to modern encryption technology.

Can I Add More Than One Debit Card at Shot Bet?

Yes, you can. Shot Bet accepts debit cards, as long as they are in the name of the account holder. Simply select the debit card of your choice when you make a deposit and complete the transaction.