Shot Bet Bonus Codes for India 2026

Shot Bet App: 2.2 ★★★★★ Registration Shot Bet Shot Bet is a reliable sports betting site providing legal services for sports betting and casino gambling. The operator ensures the highest level of service and gathers an audience of over a million users from all over the world, including India. Join the bookie and claim a 100% welcome bonus of up to 9,750 TRY (42,775 INR) to start your game with minimum risk! Welcome bonus 100% up to 42,775 INR Promocode: No promo Join

Shot Bet Welcome Bonus 100% Up to 9,750 TRY

One of the main reasons why players from India join Shot Bet is its extensive bonus program. The bookie strives to provide an excellent user experience and has a number of generous bonuses and promotions for all types of players. So, the first bonus you can count on when you sign up with Shot Bet is a 100% welcome bonus of up to 9,750 TRY (42,775 INR) . The offer is only for sports and gives you more options for risky betting. The sign up bonus only covers the first deposit, so we advise you to think before you decide to deposit for the first time.

If you're interested in the Shot Bet joining offer, check out its specifics below:

The minimum deposit amount to participate in the promotion is 50 TRY (220 INR);

The maximum bonus amount is 9750 TRY (42,775 INR);

Bonus applies to Sports section;

Offer is valid for 7 days from bonus activation.

How to Get Shot Bet Welcome Bonus?

If this is your first time at Shot Bet, you can expect a nice welcome bonus after registration. To qualify, players from India must be at least 18 years old. Use our step-by-step guide to get the offer in just a few clicks:

Sign up for an account. Visit Shot Bet through the official website or launch the mobile app. Click on the "Register" button and fill in the blank fields with personal information, including full name and contact details. Confirm identity. Go to your personal profile and in the "Verify Account" tab select the type of document you want to upload. Attach a photo of your document proving your identity. Make a first deposit. Go to the page with deposits and choose the payment system which suits you best. Enter the amount of the deposit, the necessary bank details and confirm the transfer.

Once your deposit is confirmed, Shot Bet will credit your account with a welcome bonus, which you can use for sports betting. Keep in mind, though, the wagering requirements must be met before you can withdraw the bonus funds.

How to Win Back the Shot Bet Welcome Bonus?

Players interested in winning must follow the basic terms and conditions of the Shot Bet welcome bonus. Please read the wagering requirements carefully, as the bonus funds can only be withdrawn if they are successfully fulfilled. Below you will find the main requirements:

The bonus is valid for 7 days from the date of its activation;

The sum of deposit and bonus must be rolled 18 times;

Only express bets with at least 3 events and odds of 1.50 and higher are eligible for wagering;

Winnings can be withdrawn only after full wagering of the bonus.

If you take into account all of the above requirements, you can easily win back the bonus money and withdraw it from your Shot Bet account.

Shot Bet Bonuses Terms and Conditions

The Shot Bet bonus has certain conditions. To be eligible for the offer, every Indian player must meet the following important requirements:

Be of legal age;

Be a new player who has never had a Shot Bet account before;

Being a verified user;

The client is entitled to receive one bonus;

The bonus cannot be used in conjunction with other promotions or special offers;

Shot bet has the right to cancel the bonus and any winnings received with the bonus, if necessary;

In case of any malice and abuse of the promotion, the player agrees that his access will be terminated.

By participating in the Shot Bet bonus program, you accept its terms and conditions. If you strictly follow them, you will avoid any difficulties in getting and wagering the sports bonus.

Another Types of Bonuses and Promotions at Shot Bet

Shot Bet has an extensive bonus program so, in addition to the welcome offer, has developed several bonuses and promotions for regular users. This motivates players to play more and benefit from their bets. Here are some of the current Shot Bet bonuses that might interest you:

Casino Welcome Package

Gambling enthusiasts can select the Shot Bet welcome offer for the casino of 325% up to 100,000 TRY + 300 free spins after registration. It consists of bonuses on the first three deposits, with a minimum amount of 50 TRY each. The bonus only applies to slot games at Shot Bet online casino. To successfully withdraw any winnings, you must wager the total amount of the deposit and bonus 30 times within 7 days.

Free Bet Offer

If you had a bad day, Shot bet is ready to back you up and add 15% of the net amount you lost to your account as a bonus freebet . To participate in the promotion, your minimum net loss in sports betting for the previous day must be 100 TRY or more. In order to use the bonus received, you must convert the bonus amount 2 times in combined bets with at least 2 events and odds of 1.3 or higher.

Free Spins

Shot Bet pleases its players every day and gives up to 80 FS for deposits with a minimum amount of 500 TRY. The bonus can be used up to 3 times a day. To get the prize, after each deposit you need to contact support via live chat within two hours. The best part is free spins do not require wagering and you can immediately withdraw your winnings from your account.

Bonuses and Promotions at the Shot Bet App

Shot Bet has its own mobile app for Android so you can bet and play casino games at any time. It has a nice and user-friendly interface and low system requirements. It retains the full set of Shot Bet features and options to manage your gaming account, deposits, bets, bonuses and promotions. To access the bookie's bonus program, simply install the Shot Bet mobile app and log in with your username and password. The iOS app is unfortunately currently unavailable, but users of Apple gadgets can take advantage of the mobile site, which is also perfectly optimized.

Shot Bet gets into ratings of the cricket betting sites, the best online football betting sites, the best online badminton betting sites, tennis betting sites, chess betting sites and other ratings.

FAQ

We've compiled answers to some of the most popular questions about Shot Bet bonuses that Indian users may have. Check them out below:

Is It Safe for Me to Use the Bonuses Offered by Shot Bet?

Shot Bet is a safe and licensed betting site in India. It offers absolute transaction security and money protection so you can use the bonuses without any risk. In addition, Shot Bet covers a wide audience and if the bonuses were fraudulent, it would affect its image.

Are These All the Bonuses and Promotions Featured on Shot Bet?

The promotions section at Shot Bet is very extensive and includes not only deposit bonuses, but also free bets, free spins, daily prizes and much more. In this review, we have presented the most popular bonuses that may interest you at the start. For more details on current offers, you can visit the promotions section of the official Shot Bet website.

Can I Cancel my Bonus if I Don't Want to Use It?

Shot Bet gives all new members the option of a first deposit bonus. However, if you change your mind about using it, the operator allows you to deactivate the bonus offer. To do this, please contact the Shot Bet support team in any way you like, regardless of whether you have started betting or not.

Can I Bet on Sports With the Bonus Money?

Bonus money received as part of the Shot Bet bonus offer can be spent on betting on any sporting event. However, it is necessary to take into account the mandatory wagering conditions for a successful withdrawal. Read more about these requirements in the "" section of this review.

Does Shot Bet Update Bonuses?

Yes, Shot Bet regularly adds new bonuses to the promotions section to give players the best possible user experience. Some of them are timed to coincide with the current season and give you the opportunity to win more on your bets. To keep up to date with new bonuses, we encourage you to check the promotions section on the site or in the Shot Bet app from time to time.

How Do I Claim the Shot Bet Welcome Bonus?

Absolutely every player who has not played at Shot Bet before can get a welcome bonus after registration. To do this, you need to create a new account and verify it. Then make a first deposit of enough money to participate in the promotion, and Shot Bet will credit your account with the bonus money.