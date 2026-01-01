Shot Bet — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 100% Bonus

Shot Bet App: 2.2 ★★★★★ Registration Shot Bet Shot Bet is a modern and upcoming bookie that has been successfully offering sports betting and casino gambling services. Shot Bet is fully legal, has international license No. 8048/JAZ issued by the Gaming Commission of Curacao. The bookie welcomes all new players with a generous sign up bonus of 100% up to 42,775 INR. Sign up for Shot Bet today, get a sports welcome offer to start winning today! Welcome bonus 100% up to 42,775 INR Promocode: No promo Join Shot Bet

Shot Bet Overview

Shot Bet began its history in 2014 and has an excellent reputation all over the world. During its existence, the company has gained widespread popularity due to its extensive betting options with optimized features and functions for Indian players. A huge collection of casino entertainment, an impressive bonus program and secure payment systems are among the reasons why users keep their eyes on this website. Shot Bet is especially known for its incredible sports betting services. The bookie covers all popular sports disciplines, so Indian players will find a great selection of markets for betting on IPL and other popular cricket events here. Shot Bet gets into ratings of the cricket betting sites, the best online football betting sites, the best online badminton betting sites, best kabaddi betting sites, tennis betting sites, chess betting sites and other ratings.

Quick Facts about Shot Bet

Today, Shot Bet is a legal and safe bookie with an excellent reputation and many positive reviews from bettors in India and in the world. In the table below we have listed the main details about Shot Bet in 2026:

Game types Sports and eSports Betting, Virtual sports, Slots, Live casino (roulette, blackjack, baccarat, poker), Game Shows Founder Deluxe Crescent International Group B.V. Founded Year 2014 Headquarters Willemstad, Curaçao License Curacao Antillephone (N.V. 8048/JAZ) Welcome bonus 100% up to 9750 TRY (42,775 INR) Deposit and Withdrawal Methods PayFix, Aninda, Maksipara, ShotPay Hindi language No

Shot Bet Score

We have carefully studied all aspects of Shot Bet and identified a number of features that set the bookie apart from other representatives on the betting market in India. Besides the strengths, however, the operator has some drawbacks that do not have much impact on the user experience. Shot Bet works hard on its shortcomings and strives to provide only high quality service to its players. The main advantages and disadvantages of Shot Bet India can be found in the table below:

Advantages Disadvantages Thousands of sports events to bet on every day There is no iOS app Big sports book with over 30 popular disciplines No live streaming Extensive bonus program with offers for sports and casino Does not accept rupees as an account currency Over 2,000 casino games to play, including slots, table and live games

Screenshots of Shot Bet

Shot Bet cares about the comfort of Indian users, so its site is simple and easy to use. The color scheme of the website is made in bright blue tones with elements of orange. This set of graphic elements has a positive effect on the human eye and creates a pleasant mood. Speaking of the interface elements, you'll notice that everything is evenly distributed on the page so that you can quickly move between sections, find the necessary sports match and place bets. The Shot Bet site has simplified navigation and is not overloaded with advertisements.

Video Review

Before you can start betting on sports on Shot Bet India, you need to have a personal account. We suggest you watch our full video overview with detailed instructions on how to sign up for a quick account at Shot Bet. Enjoy watching!

Shot Bet for Android and iOS

Shot Bet is keeping up with the times and for that reason has developed its own sports app for mobile users. At the moment, the operator has released the application based on Android, while Apple users can use the handy mobile version of the site. The software is highly rated and easy to use. It gathers all the basic functions and tools of the bookie and puts it in a high-tech shell. With the Shot Bet mobile app you can create an account, fund it and place bets in LIVE and LINE mode right on your phone, wherever you are!

For Android

The Android version of the Shot Bet app has low system requirements and will run on most modern devices without any delays. At the same time, it will provide you with all the options you need to successfully place a bet on any match or try your luck in a live casino.

The Shot Bet app is a free mobile resource for users from India. Use our direct instructions below to successfully install it without much effort:

Change the settings on your device. Go to the security section in your smartphone settings and allow the installation of the apps from unknown sources. You don't have to worry since the procedure is safe and won't harm your smartphone. Visit Shot Bet. Go to the official Shot Bet website through any browser on your device. To save time, follow our direct link directly to the download page. Download the apk file. At the bottom of the Shot Bet main page, find and download the apk file to your smartphone. Install Shot Bet app. Unzip the apk file and start downloading the application. After a few seconds, you will receive a notification that it has been successfully installed.

The Shot Bet icon will appear in the menu of your Android device, through which you can open the platform at any time and start betting on sports at any time of the day or night!

For iOS

Owners of iOS devices cannot use the Shot Bet app yet, since it is still under development. The software is designed to meet the requirements of modern betting and will work fine on most modern Apple devices.

As soon as the Shot Bet app for iOS comes out, Indian players could install it completely free. Detailed instructions on how to download the application can be found below:

Visit Shot Bet. Go to the official Shot Bet website through our link via the device on which you want to install the software. Navigate to the apps section. Go to the apps page and find the file to download the iOS app. Install the Shot Bet app.Click on the file, and within a couple of minutes the Shot Bet app for iOS will be automatically installed on your device.

All done! When you want to start betting or playing casino games you can log in to the app anytime and enjoy the mobile gaming experience.

Shot Bet Mobile Website

Along with the betting app, Shot Bet has an adaptive mobile version of the site. It is handy in that unlike the application does not require additional installation and it can be opened from any browser on all types of devices. Users of the mobile site Shot Bet have the same links as in the desktop version, which effectively directs you to the sections with bets, casino games, bonuses and more. Just go to the official Shot Bet website through any smartphone or tablet and the site will automatically adjust to the screen of the device.

Shot Bet for PC

The PC version of the Shot Bet site has a modern layout and a stunning interface designed with user convenience in mind. It's perfectly optimized, so you'll have no trouble making deposits, placing bets, watching online broadcasts and more. Although the computer site contains a large amount of information, you won't encounter any delays or connectivity problems, as the loading times are very fast. The structure of the pages is simple and straightforward, which ensures a perfect gaming experience even for beginners. Overall, the Shot Bet PC site is a pleasure to use thanks to its pleasant interface, speed and functionality.

Registration

A bookie account is required for money transactions, including betting. Only Indian users who are at least 18 years old can sign up for Shot Bet. It only takes a few minutes to create an account by following the detailed instructions below:

Visit Shot Bet. Go to the bookmaker's official website by following our link, which you can find in the header of this page. Start your registration. Click the " Register" button in the top right corner of the homepage. Provide the necessary information. Give your personal information: name, last name, date of birth, phone number and email address. Make sure you have a strong password and confirm it. Create a Shot Bet account. Specify your account currency, country of residence, and if you have a promo code, enter it. Accept the company's terms and conditions and create an account by clicking the "Register" button.

Success! As soon as you become a Shot Bet customer, all the features of the bookie, including deposits and withdrawals, will be accessible to you.

Welcome Bonus

If you are new to Shot Bet, a generous welcome bonus awaits you at the beginning of your journey. The bonus is credited in the form of extra money to your account balance. In order to cater to all types of players, Shot Bet has designed deposit bonuses for both sports betting and casino entertainment enthusiasts. For a brief summary of each of these joining offers, please see below:

Sports Bonus

As part of the sports offer, Indian players can receive a 100% deposit bonus of up to 9,750 TRY (42,775 INR) into their gaming account. The bonus money can be used in betting on cricket matches and other sports to win more with less risk. The offer is only valid once, so it is important to determine its amount before making a first deposit.

The main terms and conditions of the Shot Bet welcome bonus for sports can be found below:

The offer is valid for 7 days from the activation of the bonus.

The minimum amount of the first deposit is 50 TRY (220 INR);

Maximum bonus amount is 9750 TRY (42,775 INR);

The sum of deposit and bonus must be wagered 18 times;

Only express bets with at least 3 events and odds of 1.50 and higher are eligible for wagering.

Casino Bonus

If you prefer to play online casino instead of betting, you may opt for a casino welcome package of 325% up to TRY 100,000 + 300 free spins after signing up at Shot Bet. It applies to your first three deposits and gives you the ability to learn the mechanism of the game in practice and win more money. More information about the Shot Bet welcome offer can be found below:

The bonus is valid for 7 days after activation;

The minimum deposit amount to participate in the promotion is 50 TRY;

Bonus is only valid for casino slots games;

First deposit bonus: 100% bonus + 100 FS on casino slot games (valid for “20 Super Hot” slot );

Second deposit bonus: 50% bonus + 100 FS on casino slot games (valid for “Sweet Bonanza”);

Third deposit bonus : 175% bonus + 100 FS on casino slot games (valid for “Shining Crown”);

The amount of the deposit and bonus must be wagered 30 times.

Free Bet Offer

During our review, we pointed out that besides welcome bonuses, Shot Bet has several active offers for regular players. One of these is a free bet of 15% of the net amount you lost the previous day in sports betting. To take part in the promotion, check out its basic terms and conditions:

The offer is valid for all registered users;

Minimum net loss must be 100 TRY or more;

The bonus amount must be converted 2 times;

Combination bets with a minimum of two events and odds of 1.3 or higher are eligible for the promotion.

Login

Having a Shot Bet| account, you can log in to it at any time. In order to access your personal account and make any transactions at the cashier, you need to authorize. Follow the instructions below:

Go to the official Shot Bet website using our direct link; Click on the "Login" button at the top of the homepage; Enter your username and password for your game account; Click on the confirmation button.

Once you are signed in, you will be taken to the main page of the Shot Bet website. Now you can go to any section you are interested in and start winning!

Verification

Each user must confirm his identity by undergoing the verification procedure, which is one of the main requirements for the use of Shot Bet. The KYC verification process is quite standard and necessary for the full protection of the gaming account. You also won't be able to withdraw any winnings, if you don't prove your personality. For successful verification the client has to provide photos of documents confirming his identity: passport, ID card, driver's license, bank statement or others. Detailed instructions are given below:

Login to your Shot Bet account using your credentials; On the "My Profile" tab, go to "Verify Account" and select the type of the document; Upload a photo of a document proving your identity; Wait for the approval of your application.

Within a few days your verification request will be reviewed and approved and you will receive a notification about it. After that, all restrictions on withdrawals will be removed from your Shot Bet account.

Deposit / Withdrawal

There are not many popular payment systems available for users on Shot Bet, but they are all efficient and safe for deposits and withdrawals. Upon registration a player can select USD, EUR, TRY or other as the account currency. Then all your transactions and bets will be made exactly in this currency, including cryptocurrency payments will be beneficially converted.

Shot Bet offers the following payment methods:

PayFix;

Aninda;

Maksipara;

ShotPay.

Shot Bet doesn't charge any transfer fees. The minimum deposit amount is only 1 TRY and funds are instantly credited to your account. Withdrawal of winnings is possible through the same payment methods but here the waiting time depends on the amount and is from 12 hours or more.

Shot Bet Sportsbook

Shot Bet has an impressive betting section that covers over 25 sports disciplines, including cricket, football, tennis, and more. There are a great number of markets for every match here, and the odds are also competitive. At the same time, bettors can read detailed statistics and information about the teams, and watch visual reconstruction of matches in a LIVE mode. Let's take a closer look at some of the popular sports disciplines at Shot Bet, on which you can place a successful bet:

Cricket

Indian players are most interested in betting on cricket. They will find it attractive that cricket is well represented on Shot Bet. The bookie offers many markets along with competitive odds and covers all the famous competitions and tournaments, including:

Indian Premier League;

One Day International;

ICC World Cup;

Ashes Series;

Twenty20 Big Bash;

SA20 League and many more.

Football

Betting on football is one of the main activities of the bookie Shot Bet. Among the betting options players can find popular winner of the tournament, individual total, handicap, as well as other interesting variants . Shot Bet gives Indian players access to betting on leading and regional football tournaments, like::

World Cup;

UEFA Champions League;

UEFA Europa League;

Premier League;

Super League;

La Liga;

Bundesliga and many more.

Tennis

The tennis section on Shot Bet is full of interesting events and is particularly popular among Indian bettors. The bookie provides a large selection of high odds on tennis matches and all popular tournaments are available for betting:

ATP Challenger;

ITF;

Wimbledon;

Australia Open;

French Open;

US Open and others.

Baseball

If you are interested in baseball, Shot Bet provides a sufficient number of betting options. The number of outcomes for a particular match depends largely on the scale of the event and its importance, but the main ones will always be available. At Shot Bet you will find the major baseball tournaments to bet on:

MLB;

World Baseball Classic;

LMP;

LVBP and more.

Table Tennis

Table tennis is not inferior in popularity to big tennis and also occupies a high position in the betting industry. For this reason, Shot Bet offers many interesting matches with different outcomes. The bookie covers the following popular table tennis tournaments:

Challenger Series;

Masters Super League;

TT Elite Series;

ITT Cup;

Liga Pro;

TT Star Series.

Boxing

At Shot Bet, you'll find an extensive selection of boxing matches. Here are some of the most popular tournaments that players can bet on. These include:

WBA;

PFL;

International matches;

UFC Fight Night.

eSports

Esports are gaining more and more attention and for that reason, interest in betting on them is also growing. Shot Bet strives to provide the best gaming experience and covers popular online games and all their big tournaments. You can also choose from a wide range of markets and watch live matches. The following sports disciplines are featured on Shot Bet:

Dota 2;

League of Legend;

CS:GO;

Valorant;

Rainbow Six and others.

Dota 2

Dota 2 is the hottest multiplayer video game in which two teams battle against each other with the goal of destroying the opponent. Every day millions of players around the world enter the battle as one of over a hundred heroes in the thrilling action and Shot Bet makes it possible to bet on it. The bookie covers the following popular Dota 2 tournaments:

EPL World Series.

Dota Pro Circuit.

The International;

Major Series;

MDL and many others.

LOL

League of Legends is one of the most successful esports disciplines and occupies a significant place in betting activity. It is a MOBA game released by Riot, in which two teams fight against each other and pursue the goal of destroying the enemy base. There are over 100 characters with different skills, and teams can combine them in any way they want, which makes each match completely unique and exciting. At Shot Bet you can bet on all official League of Legends tournaments, including:

LPL;

European Championship Winter;

Challengers Korea Spring;

LLA;

LCO;

LVP and others.

CS:GO

CS:GO is the world's most popular first-person shooter. It is an exciting contemporary battle between two teams (terrorists and counter-terrorists) with many different elements on which Shot Bet users can place bets. There are many exciting tournaments and matches in this discipline, including:

Icelandic Esports League;

BLAST Premier;

IEM Katowice;

ESL Challenger;

CCT South Europe and others.

Valorant

Valorant is a 5 on 5 tactical shooter from Riot Games. Each agent has a unique set of abilities and skills for diversifying the gameplay, and all of the maps are designed for a variety of team strategies and exciting battles. Valorant tournaments are held regularly all over the world and Shot Bet offers betting on popular ones:

Challengers League;

Valorant Champions Tour;

TLF Series Cup.

Virtual Sports

Virtual sports is a relatively new and rapidly gaining trend in the sports betting industry. It is a great way for bettors to take a break from live events and get quick winnings. Shot Bet offers a diverse selection of virtual sports betting. A distinctive feature of this type of betting is that the matches are held in a computer simulation every 5 minutes. The computer program can run non-stop, so the virtual matches always continue.

Shot Bet covers the following disciplines of virtual sports:

Virtual Tennis;

Virtual Football;

Virtual Cycling;

Virtual Horse Racing;

Virtual Greyhounds;

Marble Racing.

Regardless of the sport you choose, each match has high-quality graphics, and a handy interface makes betting fast and comfortable.

Popular Betting Options at Shot Bet

The interface of the sports betting tab on Shot Bet is extremely simple and straightforward. All sports and tournaments are intelligently divided into sections, so you won't have any trouble finding the match you need. In addition to the extensive sportsbook, Shot Bet offers a number of sports products and features to help you get the most out of your bets. Here are some of the popular betting options at Shot Bet to look out for:

Live Betting

Shot Bet provides players with the option to bet on during sporting events in real time. In this betting format, the odds are constantly changing and you can follow the stats of the opposition to catch the best moment and predict a favorable outcome for your bet. You can find out the current betting options by visiting the LIVE sports section of Shot Bet. The site is easy to navigate and provides a reliable live betting service.

Line (Prematch)

Line betting is classic betting, which means that players can bet money on the outcome of a match only before the start of a sports tournament or event. Bettors have a few hours, days or even months to study the statistics, the current form of the teams and make the best choice. The odds during pre-match betting are fixed and are developed by the bookie's analysts.

Types of Bets

In addition to a large selection of betting disciplines, tournaments and matches, Shot Bet has a number of other tools to give every Indian bettor maximum variability. So, the bookie can offer the following interesting types of bets:

Single. It is the most simple type of bet with the least risk and is great for novice bettors. You can bet on a one outcome in a one match, and if your prediction turns out to be correct, you will receive a payout according to the odds.

Multiple. It is a complicated type of cash investment that can include single bets and expresses. Such bets are high risk on par with high payout and are recommended for more experienced bettors.

How to Place a Bet?

Thanks to the simple interface and mechanisms of Shot Bet, even a beginner won't encounter any difficulties in betting on various sports. We have prepared a clear instruction for you, following which you can quickly and correctly place a bet:

Login to your account at Shot Bet. Go to the bookie's website through our direct link, click on the login button, enter your details and sign in. Fund your betting account. Deposit money into your betting account, choosing any convenient payment method for you in the section with deposits; Choose a match. On the main page, select a sport discipline, then click on the match you are interested in. Decide on the market. Read the table of available markets for betting, and then click on the one you are interested in. If you wish, you can also combine several markets to form a multi bet. Confirm bet placement. On the bet slip, enter the amount and confirm your bet by clicking on "Accept changes and place bet".

Your bet will be successfully placed as soon as you do this. Wait until the sport event is over and in case you win, the winnings will be credited to your account. After that you may continue betting or withdraw money from Shot Bet.

Betting Odds

Each sports market has its own odds, which directly affect the size of your winnings in case of a successful outcome. The odds at Shot Bet are compiled by a team of the best analysts. The bookie tries to offer its players high odds for both major and regional sporting events, which can go up to 50.00 and even higher. In addition, for the convenience of bettors, Shot Bet has several odds formats, from decimal to American and other odds.

Shot Bet Live Streaming

Live streaming gives bettors not only a source of entertainment, but also the ability to closely monitor the match during live betting. Unfortunately, Shot Bet does not currently have a live broadcast option, but is working hard to implement it. Nevertheless, it is partly compensated by the summary access to statistics and visual reconstruction of matches. It provides all the information you need to place accurate live bets and collect your winnings.

Shot Bet Casino

In addition to sports betting Shot Bet provides a great gaming experience in gambling entertainment. Shot Bet online casino features thousands of gaming activities that are cleverly divided into categories according to their specificities. Indian bettors will find plenty of slots, table games, live dealer games and even game shows to be entertained in all directions. Here is a brief list of the advantages of Shot Bet casino, which is worth looking into:

Only licensed software providers;

Separate Live Casino section;

All casino games are conveniently divided into categories;

Constant rewards and bonuses for casino fans;

The presence of a convenient search bar.

Popular Shot Bet Games

All Shot Bet casino games are perfectly optimized, ensuring maximum comfort while playing and winning in a few clicks. To give you a better understanding of what you can find here, we've compiled a list of the hottest gaming activities featured on Shot Bet:

Slots

An extensive collection of slot machines, from classic to progressive with jackpots, awaits every player who visits Shot Bet casino. All of them are perfectly optimized and interesting in their own way. Slots differ stylistically, have different game conditions, but are similar in that they can bring big winnings. Here are some of the best slots that are particularly popular at Shot Bet:

Gates of Olympus;

Sweet Bonanza;

Shining Crown;

Big Bass Splash;

Ocrobeer Fortunes;

Fire Hot 100 and many more!

Poker

Poker is a classic card game with many variations. Despite this, the goal is always the same: to make the hand with the highest card value, or to force your opponent to leave the table. Unlike other games, poker requires not only luck, but also skills and mastery. At Shot Bet you are presented with the following options of poker:

Texas Hold'em;

Three Card Poker;

Russian Poker;

Royal Poker;

Caribbean Stud Poker and others.

Baccarat

Baccarat is a classic casino pastime with two players on the playing field: the Player and the Banker. Each of them is dealt two cards, each of which has its own value. The winner is the one with a combination of cards closest to 9. The user can bet on the Player, Banker or draw. Shot Bet offers the following variations of the game of baccarat:

ROBA Baccarat;

External Baccarat;

Super 8 Baccarat;

Peek Baccarat;

Asian Baccarat and others.

Blackjack

During blackjack, the player's goal is to get a combination of cards equal to 21 or as close to this number as possible.. Each card has its own value. At the same time, if the player gets a sum of points greater than 21, then his bet loses. Shot Bet has several blackjack tables where you can choose your bet size and dealer. Some of the popular ones include:

Classic Blackjack;

Persian Blackjack;

Free Bet Blackjack;

Azure Blackjack;

Power Blackjack and many more.

Roulette

Another classic form of casino entertainment is roulette. The game doesn't require much knowledge, and is full of intrigue and fun, so it is suitable even for beginners. Roulette consists of a spinning wheel with 36 numerical red and black sectors and one green "zero" sector. The advantage of the game is the variability of bets, as you can bet on a certain number, range of numbers, even or odd, black or red, and others. Here are some of the roulette variations you will encounter at Shot Bet casino:

Richie Roulette;

Gold Bar Roulette;

Lightning Roulette;

Power Up Roulette;

Dragonara Roulette and others.

Jackpot Games

If you want to play and win big, take a look at slots with jackpots. Progressive jackpots are an interesting way to relax, pass the time and play for fun. The amount you can potentially win from these slots often starts at zero and can be worth a hefty sum. At Shot Bet, you can test your luck by playing the following jackpots:

Queen of Rio;

30 Spicy Fruits;

Thunder Struck;

Lucky Jungle;

Vampire Night and many more.

Bingo

Bingo is a fun casino pastime that needs no skills and is great for beginners and experienced gamblers alike. Before you start the game, a card with numbers appears on the screen. As the numbers randomly fall out, you can mark them on your virtual card. If a winning combination occurs, you are awarded a payout. Shot Bet casino offers a number of bingo games with different themes and gameplay, among them:

Neptune Treasure Bingo;

Cryptomania Bingo;

Boto Bingo;

Bingo Tornado;

Bingolaco and many more.

TV Games

Game shows are a new type of casino entertainment, similar in form to a television show, where you are not a spectator, but one of the participants. All games are unique and take place in real time with live presenters who interact with the players and create the atmosphere. Along with fun, they can also bring big cash prizes and good vibes. Here is a list of the best game shows on Shot Bet:

Monopoly Big Baller;

Crazy Coin Flip;

Sweet Bonanza Candyland;

Boom City;

Mega Wheel.

Results and Statistics

When betting on live events on Shot Bet, you can view statistics. By keeping track of the teams' results in recent matches, intermediate results of the game and the current score, you increase your chances of better predicting the outcome of the game and placing a winning bet.

Bet Constructor

At Shot Bet you can use such a unique tool as bet constructor. With it, players can create their own unique odds and get more options for betting, both before the match and in real time.

Support

If you have any difficulties with Shot Bet, you can always ask a highly qualified specialist from the bookie's support service. The support team here works around the clock, so you will get the clearest possible answer at any time of the day or night. Currently, there are the following main ways to contact the Shot Bet customer service:

Live Chat - Available on the Shot Bet website and in the mobile app;

Email -support@shotbet.comandnews@shotbet.info.

Unfortunately, Shot Bet has no contact number for a phone call. Nevertheless, all of the presented methods work perfectly and you can expect an answer within a few minutes.

SportsCafe Verdict

To sum up, we can confidently say that Shot Bet has everything that a potential player from India may need. The bookmaker has an excellent reputation and provides only legal services, which is confirmed by the presence of an international license Curacao. At Shot Bet, players will find dozens of sports, sportsbooks and thousands of matches available for betting daily in LINE or LIVE. Each match will be filled with interesting markets and great odds. One can certainly mention the Shot Bet online casino, which contains thousands of entertainments and over a hundred providers host their slots or live tables here. Some minor things we would like to improve is the introduction of rupees as an account currency. Nevertheless, along with the slight drawbacks, we can point out a number of merits of Shot Bet and for that reason give it the Sportscafe seal of approval.

The Most Common Questions about the Shot Bet

We've put together the most popular questions Indian players have about Shot Bet. Check out the answers below, as they may contain the information you're looking for.

Is Shot Bet Legal in India?

Yes, Shot Bet is fully legal in India. The bookie offers its users to bet on sports online, which is not prohibited by the laws of India. In addition, Shot Bet is safe and has an international gambling license from Curacao ( No. 8048/JAZ). It confirms that the operator does not violate local jurisdictions and adhere to the rules of fair play.

Is Shot Bet Safe for Betting in India?

Shot Bet is a licensed and secure sports betting site with the Sportscafe seal of approval, indicating that it is a reputable and reliable platform for Indian players. In addition, users are guaranteed to stay safe thanks to SSL encryption technology. The system encrypts player information on the site, ensuring complete security of bank accounts and players' personal data.

Can I Create a Second Account to Get the Bonus?

Creating a new Shot Bet account if you already have one is against the platform's terms of use. Shot Bet is a licensed site and this account policy protects it from intruders and no one but you can use your cash. Nevertheless, one account is enough to enjoy generous bonuses and bet on all the bookie's platforms.