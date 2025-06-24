Casumo Online Casino — Get Your Bonus Up to 15,000 INR

Casumo App: 2.6 ★★★★★ Registration Casumo Casumo is one of the most reliable and secure gaming platforms in India. The platform is provided by a licensed bookmaker and is officially licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority (license no. 39265). In this review, we will tell you how to start playing on the Casumo platform. Join Casumo and get a 150% welcome bonus up to INR 15,000! Welcome bonus 150% up to 15,000 INR Promocode: No Promo Join Casumo

How to Start Playing at the Casumo Online Casino?

An important step when using any gambling platform, including Casumo, is that you must be over the age of 18. Also, in order to start playing you must be a registered user and have a positive balance account. We are sure that every experienced player can easily handle this process. But for new players, we have also prepared a step-by-step instruction that will help you get everything right and save you a lot of time:

1 Create an account Casumo Use the direct link to go to the bookmaker's official website to start registering. To do so, click on the "Join" button and the registration page will open for you to fill in. All the information you enter must be correct and truthful. Think of a username and a secure password and complete the registration. Go to website 2 Verify your account Go to the KYS section. You need to upload a photo of your documents to be verified by Casumo. Once your account has been successfully verified you will receive an email notifying you of this. 3 Top up your balance Once you have accessed your personal account, you need to go to the "My Accounts" section of the platform, choose your preferred payment type and top up your account with at least INR 1,000. The money you have deposited will be credited instantly. Play casino games

Successful verification will be confirmed by an email sent to you, after which you will have access to your personal account and you can start playing and using any of the services offered by the Casumo platform!

Casumo Casino Bonus 150% Up to Rs 15,000 for New Players

For all new Indian users, the Casumo platform offers to activate the Welcome Bonus for the Casino section! The bonus gives you the opportunity to make your deposit amount accordingly to win more money. The table below outlines the basic terms and conditions for using the Casumo Bonus, read it carefully:

Deposit Minimum deposit amount Bonus terms and conditions First INR 1,000 150% up to INR 15,000 Maximum bonus amount is INR 15,000; Minimum deposit amount is INR 1,000; The offer is valid for 7 days after activation. Second INR 1,500 Deposit INR 1,500. Receive INR 101 daily for 7 days! Minimum deposit amount is INR 1,500; The offer is valid for 7 days after activation.

You now know the basic terms and conditions for the Welcome Bonus, which means that you won't encounter any difficulties in activating it. As a reminder, the Casumo bonus is only available to registered users.

How to Win Back the Casumo Casino Bonus?

When using any bonus, you need to be aware that there are certain wagering conditions for each one. We will tell you the basic wagering conditions for the Casumo Welcome Bonus. Take a closer look at the information provided in the table below:

Deposit Wagering conditions First The wagering requirements for the sports bonus are 30x; The offer is valid for 7 days after activation; Deposit bonus expires 183 days. Second The wagering requirements for the sports bonus are 30x; The offer is valid for 7 days after activation; Deposit bonus expires 183 days.

If you follow all these rules and meet the wagering conditions, you can use and dispose of your bonus money to the fullest extent and in any way you like. Don't miss your chance to activate the Casumo Welcome Bonus now!

Download Casumo Casino Apk and App

As the Casumo platform is licensed, the range includes a separate Casumo mobile app for Android and iOS devices. The app can only be downloaded and used by a registered user. For beginners, we have prepared a step-by-step guide to help you download the app quickly and correctly:

Access to an official source Casumo. Use the direct link to go to the bookmaker's official website; Log in to your personal account. Enter the username and password you made up when you registered on the platform; Start to install the Casumo app. Go to the "Mobile Applications" section of your account, select the required file type (Android or iOS) and start installing all the required files; Complete the installation of the app. Go to the download section on your device and start installing the Casumo app. The app icon will automatically appear on your device's home screen.

Done! You are now a full-fledged user of the Casumo mobile app. This means that you can now make a deposit and start playing. And you can also use any of the platform's services, because the app includes the entire range of the official page.

Casumo Live Casino

In addition to the standard Casino section, the Casumo platform also offers a unique Live Casino offer. With this feature, you'll be able to experience live dealer games and a realistic feel for the game. You should agree that this will add more excitement and thrill to your experience. On the Casumo platform, the most popular Live Casino games are:

Blackjack;

Roulette;

Crazy Time;

Wonderland;

Andar Bahar and others!

Casumo Jackpot

Jackpot games are the games where you can get the biggest winnings. After all, jackpots can change every minute reaching unbelievable amounts of money. If a player hits a particular combination of numbers, they win a unique sum of money or a gift. The most popular jackpot games on the Casumo platform are:

Dracula;

Hot Hot Chill Pot;

Hammer Gods;

Beriched and much more!

Other Casumo Casino Bonuses

In addition to the Welcome Bonus, which is available to every new user upon registration, the Casumo platform offers you a whole section of bonuses. You will be able to find the right one for you and enjoy the platform on special conditions. In this review, we are going to tell you about the most popular and beneficial offers in the Casumo range of promotional offers.

Cashback at the Casumo Casino

The Casumo team has developed a unique loyalty system for its customers. Each new level provides free Casumo spins and other unique gifts. VIP clients are dealt with by personal managers, VIP clients are players who have reached the latest levels. Every month you will receive a cashback, which is calculated individually depending on your activity and level. The more active you are, the bigger your cashback will be!

Popular Casumo Casino Games

The Casumo platform has one of the largest Casino sections with games. You can try out the most popular games among Indian users. In the review, we will tell you about the popular games featured on the platform according to Indian users.

Slots

The Slots section is the biggest in the online casino. Here, each slot is unique and has an exciting scenario. This is what attracts users. The slots have no rules and you don't have to comply with anything, just enjoy the game. The most popular slots on Casumo are:

Sweet Power Nudge;

Wild Falis;

Casumo Bonanza;

Super Lion and others!

Poker

Poker is standard entertainment at online casinos. Every player is sure to have played it at least once, and if not, they've definitely heard of it. The aim of the game is to get the strongest combination of cards than the other players. This game requires the most concentration and is one of the most exciting and gambling games. On the Casumo platform there are the following varieties of poker games:

Three Card Poker;

Caribbean Stud Poker;

Texas Hold’Em Bonus and others!

Baccarat

Baccarat is one of the famous card games in India. The rules of the game are very simple. The aim of the game is for you to get the highest card combination of two or three cards equal to 9. Whoever scores first wins. There are several variations of this game available on the Casumo platform:

Lightning Baccarat;

Baccarat Cricket War;

No Comission Baccarat;

Prestige Baccarat and much more!

Blackjack

Blackjack is another of the popular games among Indian users. The rules of the game are very simple, which is what attracts users. The aim is to be the first to get a combination of cards equal to 21. Whoever draws it first wins the game. Casumo offers the following variants of the game:

Freebet Blackjack;

Infinite Blackjack;

Grand Blackjack;

Power Blackjack;

Lightning Blackjack and others!

Roulette

Roulette is a classic form of entertainment for the online casino section of the world, including India. here, it all depends on your luck. The aim of the game is to guess which cell the ball thrown by the banker will hit (red or green, even or odd). The following game options are available on the Casumo platform:

Lightning Roulette;

Roulette Azure;

Indian Roulette;

Gold Bar Roulette;

American Roulette and much more!

Bingo

Bingo is a game in which you can test your luck perfectly, as the outcome of the game is determined by artificial intelligence. You have to be the first to get the highest number of matches from the numbers presented earlier. Everything will be decided by luck, because the random number generator is the main thing in the game. The most popular games on Casumo are:

Rio Bingo.

Extra Bingo;

Hot Bingo;

Park Bingo and others!AC

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods at Casumo Casino

The Casumo team provides a great choice of different methods of deposit and withdrawal for Indian users. The deposit process is instant, and the withdrawal takes only 1-2 days. In the Casumo you will find the most popular payment systems such as:

UPI;

PhonePe;

Visa;

Skrill;

Neteller;

AstroPay;

Google Pay and others!

All of the presented payment systems on the Casumo platform are safe and verified, which means that you can now choose any payment system that suits you and start playing with Casumo!

Sportscafe Verdict

At the end of the review, we would like to confidently award the Casumo platform the Sportscafe badge. This means that the platform is fully compliant with all standards and provides a seamless experience for its users. Casumo has also proven to be a safe and reliable platform for its clients. We recommend Casumo to every Indian user!

The Casumo casino site gets into ratings of the betting sites for cricket, the best football betting sites, the best badminton betting sites, chess betting sites, tennis betting sites and other ratings.

FAQ

If you still have any questions regarding the Casino section or basic information about the Casumo platform, check out the questions below. There, we have compiled popular questions from Indian users and answered them in detail. Read the answers below carefully and you will be sure to have no more questions!

Is Casumo Casino Legal in India?

The Casumo platform is officially licensed by Malta Gaming Authority (licensed № 39265), so it is legal and safe for use all over the world, including India.

Is Casumo Casino Safe in India?

Yes, of course. After all, the Casumo platform is presented by a licensed bookmaker and implements the latest technology in providing security for its users. With this platform, you don't have to worry about the security of your data as all information is stored on encrypted hard drives.

How to Download the Casumo Casino App?

Detailed step-by-step instructions on how to download the Casumo app can be found in the review section "Download Casumo Casino Apk and App", please use it to save time. As a reminder, you must be at least 18 years old to use the app.

Is Casumo Casino Reliable for Playing?

Yes, the Casumo platform is reliable to play on. As the platform operates legally, openly and securely all over the world, including India. If any situation arises, you can contact the 24/7 support team and feel safe and secure.