Lancashire vs Derbyshire T20 Blast Match Prediction
LAN
57%
Chance of Winning
DER
43%
Parimatch
T20
Old Trafford
Who will win?
Facts:
- Lancashire has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Derbyshire.
- Liam Livingstone, from Lancashire, has scored 348 runs in 7 innings at an average of 58.
- Nick Potts, from Derbyshire, has taken 12 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 21.66.
Lancashire vs Derbyshire Chances of Winning
Lancashire will enter the next game against Derbyshire with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Derbyshire, and also take the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Liam Livingstone, who has scored 348 runs in 7 innings at an average of 58, and Tom Hartley, who holds 9 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 22.22. On the other hand, Derbyshire will be eager to secure a win in the next game. For this, the team will be relying on its player performances, to take revenge for the previous loss. They have players such as Aneurin Donald, who has scored 306 runs in 8 innings at an average of 38.25, and Nick Potts, who has taken 12 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 21.66.
- Lancashire Chances of Winning: 57%
- Derbyshire Chances of Winning: 43%
Lancashire vs Derbyshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Lancashire has positioned itself as one of the top performing teams in the North Group. After playing 9 games in this tournament, the team has managed to secure just 4 wins and lost all the remaining 5 games. With the next game being against Lancashire, it brings an opportunity for the team to have another win. Their record against Derbyshire has been strong, and they also take the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Ben McDermott, who has scored 192 runs in 9 innings at an average of 24, and Joseph Moores, who has scored 154 runs in 9 innings at an average of 22. Liam Livingstone has managed to take 9 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 23.11.
On the other hand, Derbyshire has not been able to perform well in this tournament. The team holds just 2 wins and 5 losses in the 8 matches it has played, as it now aims to secure another win. With the next game being against Lancashire, it will be quite a challenge for them. They have batsmen such as Martin Andersson, who has scored 288 runs in 8 innings at an average of 48, and Ross Whiteley, who has scored 235 runs in 8 innings at an average of 33.57. Ben Aitchison has taken 11 wickets for the team in 8 innings at an average of 26.54.
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Lancashire vs Derbyshire Match Toss Prediction
The match between Lancashire and Derbyshire will be played at Old Trafford, which means Lancashire takes the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted 21 T20Is, out of which 7 have been won by the team batting first, and 11 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 162, but it falls to 134 in the second innings. Looking at the same, it is likely that the team which wins the toss in the next game would choose to bowl first.
Weather Report
The match between Lancashire and Derbyshire won't be affected due to the weather conditions, but the skies are expected to remain cloudy.
Lancashire and Derbyshire Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Jennings Keaton
batsman
Donald Aneurin
batsman
Jones Michael
batsman
Andersson Martin
all rounder
Livingstone Liam
all rounder
Naeem Muhammed
no information yet
Hurst Matthew
wicket keeper
Madsen Wayne
batsman
Khan Shadab
all rounder
Montgomery Matthew
bowler
McDermott Ben
wicket keeper
Whiteley Ross
batsman
Moores Joe
no information yet
Singh Basra Amrit
no information yet
Blatherwick Jack
bowler
Potts Nicholas James
bowler
Hartley Tom
bowler
Morley Jack
bowler
Stanley Mitchell Terry
batsman
Muqeem Sufiyan
bowler
Anderson James
bowler
Javed Akif
bowler
Team Form
Lancashire Team Form
Lancashire got their winning momentum affected with its latest game. The team is now having three consecutive wins and just two losses in its last five games, as it aims to regain its form. They have players such as James Anderson, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 17.50, and Keaton Jennings, who has scored 154 runs in 9 innings at an average of 19.25.
Derbyshire Team Form
Derbyshire has been on a losing streak in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds three losses and just one win in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Akif Javed, who holds 10 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 27.10, and Matthew Montgomery, who has scored 209 runs in 8 innings at an average of 34.83.
Lancashire vs Derbyshire
T20
Old Trafford, null
Lancashire
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Derbyshire
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Lancashire vs Derbyshire Top Batters
Liam Livingstone is the highest run-scorer for Lancashire this season. He has managed to score 348 runs for the team in 7 innings at an average of 58.
Aneurin Donald is the highest run-scorer for Derbyshire in this tournament. He has managed to score 306 runs in 8 innings at an average of 38.25.
Lancashire vs Derbyshire Top Bowlers
Tom Hartley is the leading wicket-taker for Lancashire in this tournament. He has managed to take 9 wickets in 8 innings for the team at an average of 22.22.
Nick Potts has been the star with the ball for Derbyshire in this tournament. He has managed to take 12 wickets in 8 innings for the team at an average of 21.66.
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