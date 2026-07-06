Lancashire vs Derbyshire T20 Blast Match Prediction LAN 57 % Chance of Winning DER 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The North Group of the T20 Blast is about to feature an intense clash between Lancashire and Derbyshire. This match will be played on 6 July at 11:00 PM IST at Old Trafford in Manchester. Lancashire is heading to this game after losing its previous match to Nottinghamshire by just one run. On the other hand, Derbyshire is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Lancashire by 4 runs. Can Derbyshire take revenge for its previous loss, or will it be Lancashire getting another win?

Who will win? Lancashire Derbyshire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Lancashire has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Derbyshire.

Liam Livingstone, from Lancashire, has scored 348 runs in 7 innings at an average of 58.

Nick Potts, from Derbyshire, has taken 12 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 21.66.

Lancashire vs Derbyshire Chances of Winning

Lancashire will enter the next game against Derbyshire with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Derbyshire, and also take the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Liam Livingstone, who has scored 348 runs in 7 innings at an average of 58, and Tom Hartley, who holds 9 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 22.22. On the other hand, Derbyshire will be eager to secure a win in the next game. For this, the team will be relying on its player performances, to take revenge for the previous loss. They have players such as Aneurin Donald, who has scored 306 runs in 8 innings at an average of 38.25, and Nick Potts, who has taken 12 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 21.66.

Lancashire Chances of Winning: 57%

Derbyshire Chances of Winning: 43%

Lancashire vs Derbyshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Lancashire has positioned itself as one of the top performing teams in the North Group. After playing 9 games in this tournament, the team has managed to secure just 4 wins and lost all the remaining 5 games. With the next game being against Lancashire, it brings an opportunity for the team to have another win. Their record against Derbyshire has been strong, and they also take the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Ben McDermott, who has scored 192 runs in 9 innings at an average of 24, and Joseph Moores, who has scored 154 runs in 9 innings at an average of 22. Liam Livingstone has managed to take 9 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 23.11.

On the other hand, Derbyshire has not been able to perform well in this tournament. The team holds just 2 wins and 5 losses in the 8 matches it has played, as it now aims to secure another win. With the next game being against Lancashire, it will be quite a challenge for them. They have batsmen such as Martin Andersson, who has scored 288 runs in 8 innings at an average of 48, and Ross Whiteley, who has scored 235 runs in 8 innings at an average of 33.57. Ben Aitchison has taken 11 wickets for the team in 8 innings at an average of 26.54.

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Lancashire vs Derbyshire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Lancashire and Derbyshire will be played at Old Trafford, which means Lancashire takes the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted 21 T20Is, out of which 7 have been won by the team batting first, and 11 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 162, but it falls to 134 in the second innings. Looking at the same, it is likely that the team which wins the toss in the next game would choose to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Lancashire and Derbyshire won't be affected due to the weather conditions, but the skies are expected to remain cloudy.

Cloudy 65% Humidity 16° - 22° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 65% Humidity 16° - 22° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

Lancashire and Derbyshire Player List

Team Form

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire got their winning momentum affected with its latest game. The team is now having three consecutive wins and just two losses in its last five games, as it aims to regain its form. They have players such as James Anderson, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 17.50, and Keaton Jennings, who has scored 154 runs in 9 innings at an average of 19.25.

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire has been on a losing streak in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds three losses and just one win in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Akif Javed, who holds 10 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 27.10, and Matthew Montgomery, who has scored 209 runs in 8 innings at an average of 34.83.

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Lancashire vs Derbyshire Top Batters

Liam Livingstone is the highest run-scorer for Lancashire this season. He has managed to score 348 runs for the team in 7 innings at an average of 58.

Aneurin Donald is the highest run-scorer for Derbyshire in this tournament. He has managed to score 306 runs in 8 innings at an average of 38.25.

Lancashire vs Derbyshire Top Bowlers

Tom Hartley is the leading wicket-taker for Lancashire in this tournament. He has managed to take 9 wickets in 8 innings for the team at an average of 22.22.

Nick Potts has been the star with the ball for Derbyshire in this tournament. He has managed to take 12 wickets in 8 innings for the team at an average of 21.66.