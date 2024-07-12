Indian Cricketers in Controversial Advertisements

(Virender Sehwag and Sunil Gavaskar featured in a pan masala brand promotion)

In India, the cricketing stars are often treated as Gods because of the way they have inspired Gen Z. However, there have been a lot of instances where the fans have blindly followed their favourite stars, whether it is following a hairstyle or taking the products advertised by them. This brings along a doubt- how do our favourite cricketers choose the advertisements? We watch numerous advertisements promoted by cricketers like Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and other famous cricketers, but are they always fair enough to comply with the integrity and emotions of their large fanbase? After researching a lot, we discovered some unusual advertisement choices that famous Indian cricketers have ever picked. Let's take a look at the list of the advertisements that our favourite cricketers were seen in.

1. Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Association With Financially Risky Online Game

A couple of years back, Captain Cool, MS Dhoni, was seen in an advertisement for an emerging social gaming app. The game was powered by Tictok Skill Games, which chose Dhoni as the brand ambassador. Not long after this, the brand saw record profits and app downloads.

(The criticised advertisement featuring Mahendra Singh Dhoni which led to controversies)

However, as per the ASCI regulation, these types of social gaming platforms and fantasy game apps must provide a disclaimer stating, 'This game involves an element of financial risk and may be addictive. Please play responsibly and at your own risk,' but no such caution was provided. This could be misleading for his huge fan following as it involves severe financial and addiction risks. For promoting such apps, the former captain was criticised by people who questioned the morality of our favourite cricket idols.

2. Virat Kohli's Debated Advertisement For Fairness Cream

Another unusual ad involved the former Indian captain Virat Kohli promoting a popular brand's fairness cream. The cream claimed to lighten the skin tone of people with comparatively darker skin. This could mean colour discrimination from one side and also promoting something that is not really possible. Thus, the advertisement turned out to be deceiving to many. His fans raised the question as to why such a big star player would promote such stuff, which could do more harm than good.

(Virat Kohli in the controversial advertisement of the Fairness cream brand)

Also, a moral point of view was raised regarding this advertisement. In the 2000s, when the entire world was talking about anti-racism, was this kind of product, which increases their profits with under-confident people about their skin tone, really relevant? This sparked the flame of criticism towards the talent-studded batter. He faced huge controversy, and some of his fans were not happy with their idol advertising such products. Later, to avoid scandalous conversations, he dropped the ads for fairness creams and other products that promote false claims.

3. Former Indian Captain Kapil Dev, Promoting Pan Masala

The 1983 World Cup-winning captain, Kapil Dev, was also witnessed in a renowned pan masala ad. Kapil Dev was the ace card in the first-ever World Cup win for India, be it with the bat or ball. Pan masalas are nothing but mouth fresheners and like fantasy games, every pack of these comes with a caution. The caution states the health concerns that might occur due to overconsumption. Also, behind the curtain of pan masalas, a severe consumption of chewing tobacco is influenced by these brands, which raises a major concern in India nowadays.

(The commercial which displayed Kapil Dev consuming pan masala)

The fans were shocked to see a senior and respected player in such an advertisement. This ignited conversations regarding the thought process and moral responsibilities of such a big name like Kapil Dev, as Indians are very much influenced by their role models. After realising that he was slowly becoming the talk of the town and not for a good reason, this gimmicky advertisement became irregularly aired on television.

4. Jasprit Bumrah's Controversial Advertisement for Liquor Brand

Another such example would be India's best and most reliable pacer, Jasprit Bumrah. A nightmare of limited-over cricket for batters has also provided his team with much-needed breakthroughs in the death overs. A few years back, in 2019, he was chosen to collaborate with a popular whiskey brand and being a health icon, advertising an alcohol brand was not taken gladly by the fans.

(Jasprit Bumrah at the contract signing event of the liquor brand)

The brand has always used cricket as their medium of advertisement, be it through sponsoring jerseys in IPL or by making ad films with cricketers. But the drama began when they announced Bumrah as their one of the many brand ambassadors as he has over 30 million followers, and it is combined with major social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and 'and X' ( previously known as Twitter). With such a huge influence, a cricketer who follows the healthiest lifestyle possible to maintain their fitness and physique promoting alcohol products like this is sure to give vent to some debate.

5. Shreyas Iyer Played The Lead Role Of a Bizarre Innerwear Ad

Another Indian cricketer who was seen in an unusual ad is Shreyas Iyer. Shreyas has risen to fame in recent years following his blazing knocks in the IPL and for ‘Men in Blues’ as well. His impactful batting at the No. 4 spot of the Indian team made him popular in International cricket as well. The current captain of KKR was seen in a men's undergarments advertisement for an infamous innerwear brand.

(Shreyas Iyer performing the lead role in the controversial advertisement)

The brand hired him to be the lead role of their gents innerwear advertisement, to which Iyer agreed. But the drama began when the video clip was actually published, and fans and critics found it unsuitable. A nationally influential celebrity like Shreyas looked too odd for this and fans raised the question of why a young and popular cricketer like him would indulge himself in bizarre commercials like these. The commercial film is not running now frequently as it might have been discontinued or the company has come up with newer concepts. Irrespective of this factor, anyone can still find this advertisement on YouTube easily.