Bethell and Duckett Script Historic Feat Against India at Lord's
Jacob Bethell and Ben Duckett have shown their best when it was needed the most. In the series decider match against India, both of them scored fifties while opening for England. This is also England's first opening stand with 100+ runs against India in ODIs at Lord's.
The first few hours of the series decider between India and England at Lord's have been record breaking. India, known for its strong bowling attack, has fallen down to the hands of the English openers, Jacob Bethell and Ben Duckett. England won the toss in this game, as Harry Brook made a great call to bat first.
Both of them have already managed to post more than 175 runs for the team without losing the first wicket. And this has been record breaking, as England didn't manage to have an opening stand of more than 100 runs against India in ODIs at Lord's for a long time.
The last time this happened was 36 years back, when India went against England at Lord's in a Test match in 1990. In the second innings of the game, England started off with a 204-run stand between Graham Gooch and Michael Atherton. England was able to end this game by securing a win with 247 runs over India.
Our Take
India's bowling unit will now be facing a serious scrutiny after the series against England comes to an end. Jacob Bethell and Ben Duckett have already done the majority of the job in this game, as the remaining could be handled well by the English bowlers. It remains to be seen how the Indian batsmen will be coming up against the massive total which will be posted by them.