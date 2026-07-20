Ruturaj Gaikwad to Lead Again as Captain in Major Comeback
Ruturaj Gaikwad is set to make his return to the game as a captain. After a below par performance in the series against Sri Lanka A, he is set to return in Duleep Trophy. Reports claim that Gaikwad will be the captain of a star studded West Zone team.
The Duleep Trophy 2026 is all set to take place from 23 August, as reports on the available players have also emerged. Amidst all this, Ruturaj Gaikwad has made to the headlines, as he would be making his return in this tournament. Gaikwad recently played for India A in its tour of Sri Lanka.
And now, reports claim that he would be back as a captain for the West Zone in the Duleep Trophy. In the quarter final clash of the tournament, his team is set to go against North Zone for a spot in the semi-final stages. While Gaikwad didn't have a good time in the unofficial Tests against Sri Lanka A, he will be eager to stage a comeback.
Some probable names for the West Zone team have also been revealed in this process. Reports claim that Prithvi Shaw, Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Urvil Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mukesh Kumar, and Tushar Deshpande are expected to be a part of the team.
Our Take
Ruturaj Gaikwad will be looking forward to leading the West Zone side to the finals of the tournament and ultimately lift the title. This could also help him to make a way to his debut in the Indian team in the only format where he has not played. Moreover, the CSK fans would be delighted to watch Gaikwad lead the team, as he was able to put a strong end to the team's previous campaign in the Indian Premier League.