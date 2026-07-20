What Led to the Dead Ball Call in the Zimbabwe-Bangladesh Series Decider?
The match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh saw a call which changed the game completely. The umpire signalled a dead ball when Brad Evans had almost completed a hat-trick. Since the ball was declared dead, Bangladesh got another chance as they won the game by smashing a four on the very next ball.
While we all were busy in the ODI series between India and England, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe have delivered another thrilling match. Both teams were facing each other in the series decider, as Bangladesh needed just 5 runs to win off the final over. Brad Evans conceded a single off the first ball, and then the climax started.
He went on to take two wickets on the next two deliveries, standing on a hat-trick. On his hat-trick ball, he delivered a low full toss which connected straight to the pads, and might have been a clear lbw. But the umpire signalled it as a dead ball right when Evans released the delivery.
This even started a verbal altercation between Brad Evans and Tanzid Hasan, as the dead ball signal was given due to the fact that one of the fielders was moving. While Mahedi Hasan finished the game with a four, Brad Evans and Tanzid Hasan had a heated exchange even after the game.
Our Take
The call given by the umpire that it was a dead ball was a right one. It is being claimed that the wicket-keeper was moving behind the stumps, as if he was signalling something to the bowler. Due to this reason, the umpire decided that it would be better to call it a no ball. While Bangladesh won the series, Zimbabwe would still be happy with the fact that their game has improved to a great extent.