Did Shubman Gill Take an Indirect Jibe at Players With Fitness Issues?

Shubman Gill didn't directly talk about any player of the Indian team, or made remarks about their fitness. But the concern raised by Gill has been a serious one, as the Indian team is going out with the young talents to help them gain experience. And in this process, the young talent suffers with an injury, which further takes a dig at the playing XI. In the third ODI, Washington Sundar and Jasprit Bumrah missed out due to injury, while players such as Hardik Pandya were already out of the series due to injury.