Did Shubman Gill Take an Indirect Jibe at Players With Fitness Issues?
Shubman Gill was a bit unhappy with the Indian team losing the ODI series. He talked about the main reasons behind the same, why and where the team lost the game. At the same time, he also talked about the fitness issues of the players, which remained a concern in this series.
India lost the ODI series against England, losing the decider game by 27 runs last night. Shubman Gill talked about the main reasons behind this loss, claiming the fact that the Indian bowlers leaked runs in the final overs of the game.
In the last ODI, the Indian team had some injury issues which caused crucial replacements. Jasprit Bumrah suffered with a knee injury after playing two ODI matches, which were also his first since the 2023 World Cup final. Addressing the problems with the team's preparations for the 2027 World Cup, Gill also noted player fitness as a concern.
Shubman Gill said, “If you keep the World Cup as the goal where we have to play 11 matches in a row and here we’ve players not being able to finish a 2-3 match series. So there is some limitation where our players are not able to play continuously, they play 1-2 matches, they suffer a niggle and then we are forced to play a different combination. So as a group we need to improve our fitness and all those things.”
Our Take
Shubman Gill didn't directly talk about any player of the Indian team, or made remarks about their fitness. But the concern raised by Gill has been a serious one, as the Indian team is going out with the young talents to help them gain experience. And in this process, the young talent suffers with an injury, which further takes a dig at the playing XI. In the third ODI, Washington Sundar and Jasprit Bumrah missed out due to injury, while players such as Hardik Pandya were already out of the series due to injury.