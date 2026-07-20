Watch Mohammed Siraj's Meeting with Telangana DGP in Hyderabad
Mohammed Siraj is not just a cricketer, he is also a DSP. And while we were all missing him in the white ball series against England, Siraj was doing his duties as a DSP. Recently, he also met with the Telangana DGP, as he presented him with a signed jersey.
Mohammed Siraj has finally been spotted by the fans, but this time he is not spotted wearing his cricket jersey or training kit. Siraj was seen doing his duties as the DSP, a role which he received a few years back. Recently, Siraj had met with the Telangana DGP, as photos from their meeting went viral all over the internet.
Siraj was seen in the police uniform, which reminded the Indian fans that he is not just a player, he is also a responsible police officer. During the meeting, the Indian fast bowler even presented a jersey of his name to the Telangana DGP. Photos of this moment have caught all the attention in the media.
Mohammed Siraj missed out on the series against England due to the workload management. The BCCI is currently working to ensure that Siraj remains fit and available for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. Starting in August, this series will determine whether India would reach the finals of WTC or not.
Our Take
Mohammed Siraj could be called as one of the most responsible players both on and off the field. On the field he is able to send the batters back to the pavilion, and off the field he is able to do the work well being the DSP. And soon enough, we will be able to see him play for the Indian team, as Siraj plays a crucial role for the Test side.