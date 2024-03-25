Tare's Last-Ball Magic: Mumbai Indians' Playoff Journey Begins

(Aditya Tare celebrating after winning the match for Mumbai Indians)

Indian Premier League has been a showdown of some of the best moments in the cricket history of the T20 format. The fans have always seen their favourite players winning the match for their respective teams and hence it always brings out the best in them. From explosive batting to cunning bowling, every game is packed with action and surprises. Fans experience a rollercoaster of emotions, from the ecstasy of last-ball victories to the agony of close defeats. Despite intense rivalries, the IPL fosters camaraderie and sportsmanship among players. Each season brings new stories of triumph and challenges, creating lasting memories for fans worldwide. The IPL is more than just a cricket tournament; it's a celebration of the game's spirit and a source of inspiration for cricket lovers everywhere. And here, we are all set to get a replay of the match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals from 2014.

Situation of both the teams before the match

It was the 56th match of the Indian Premier League season 2014 where Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals were scheduled to face each other at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The 3 playoff spots were already secured by Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, and the Chennai Super Kings and hence only one spot was left which was to be taken by either the Rajasthan Royals or the Mumbai Indians. Both the teams had played 13 matches each and it was Rajasthan Royals who had 14 points with a better net run rate. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians were at 12 points, and along with a win, they had to ensure that they had a better net run rate than Rajasthan to qualify for the next stage.

(Rohit Sharma and Shane Watson during the toss for match number 56)

Being a virtual knockout, the pressure was on both teams to get a win here and qualify for the next stage of the tournament. Mumbai Indians, who were the defending champions, had to be at the top of their game while Rajasthan Royals had to make sure that if they lose the match, then it would not affect their net run rate much. The match was a tense affair, with players giving their all amid roaring crowd support. Mumbai fought to uphold their championship status, while Rajasthan strategized to secure victory and progress.

Match 56 of IPL 2014: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Coming to the match, Mumbai Indians knew that they had to get a win to qualify for the next stage and keeping the net run rate in mind, chasing the target was their best possible chance. So after winning the toss, they went to bowl first. However, this decision soon turned out to be a big negative for them as Sanju Samson and Karun Nair stitched a partnership of 100 runs and took the score to 134-2 in just 15 overs. Rajasthan Royals looked all set for a big target and the finish from Brad Hodge along with James Faulkner ensured that the team reached a total of 189 runs with the loss of 5 wickets from their 20 overs. From the Mumbai Indians team, Jasprit Bumrah got figures of 30-1 in his 4 overs.

Coming out to bat, Mumbai Indians now knew all the matches related to their net run rate and hence were told that if they were looking to qualify for the next round of the tournament, they had to chase the target within 14.3 overs. If they fail to do so, then a win won’t be enough to sail them through the playoffs. The pivotal moment everyone focused on was the 14.3-over mark. If Mumbai Indians had scored 190 runs within this timeframe, their net run rate (NRR) would have been +0.0818, edging out the Royals' +0.0732, securing a playoff berth. However, a slight delay in reaching the target by just one ball would have resulted in a lower NRR of +0.0769 for Mumbai, allowing the Royals to advance with their NRR of +0.0780. Each delivery held the fate of the team's playoff aspirations, illustrating the razor-thin margins in cricket.

(Rohit Sharma and Corey Anderson during their partnership against Rajasthan Royals)

Mumbai Indians failed to start the run chase on a positive note as they lost Lendl Simmons early and the scoreline was 1-19 at the end of 2 overs. After that, they lost Michael Hussey with the scoreline being 2-53 in 4.2 overs. Then comes out Corey Anderson who was on a mission to give his team a place in the Playoffs. He started bashing the Rajasthan Royals bowlers and started taking them on in the match. In the process, Mumbai lost Kieron Pollard and Rohit Sharma and in 9.2 Overs, the team was at 4-108 which made the target look impossible now.

RR vs MI, 56th match at Mumbai, May 25, 2014, Pepsi Indian Premier League Rajasthan Royals Mumbai Indians 189/4 (20 overs) 195/5 (14.4 overs) Sanju Samson 74 (47) Corey Anderson 95* (44) Jasprit Bumrah 1/30 (4 overs) Kevon Cooper 2/38 (4 overs) Mumbai won by 5 wickets

However, Ambati Rayudu and Corey Anderson managed to keep the team in the contest and got 81 runs from just 31 balls in the innings. At 14.3 overs, Ambati Rayudu was run out and Mumbai Indians still needed a run to win. When Mumbai's score reached 189 after 14.3 overs, the Royals believed they had qualified. However, Mumbai still had a chance as the net run rate (NRR) was determined by the final score, not just the winning target.

Mumbai could have scored more than 190, allowing them to hit a boundary after the scores were level. This gave them room to play extra balls while maintaining a better NRR than the Royals. Contrary to TV information, Mumbai didn't necessarily need a boundary hit off the 14.4 over to qualify. Even if Aditya Tare played three dot balls and hit a six off the first ball of the 16th over, Mumbai Indians would still have led in NRR. So, it was then decided that Aditya Tare now needs to hit a six to ensure that Mumbai Indians qualify for the playoffs. And to this, even James Faulkner helped him while bowling a full toss on the leg side which was flicked by the batter for a six and hence Mumbai Indians qualified for the next round.

Scenes after the match

As soon as Aditya Tare flicked the ball for a six, the whole Wankhede erupted in joy as they saw their team qualify for the next stage of the IPL. Moreover, the whole dugout of the Mumbai Indians looked animated and they started running towards their hero, Aditya Tare who was running with his T-shirt on his face and he even mocked Shane Watson during his celebrations. Dravid got really mad when Faulkner bowled badly, throwing his cap in frustration. It was the first time the crowd saw him so upset. This unexpected moment added excitement to the match, showing that even legends like Dravid can feel the pressure. Fans were surprised by his outburst, highlighting the intense emotions in cricket.

(Aditya Tare mocking Shane Watson after winning the match against Rajasthan Royals)

With Mumbai Indians making it to the next stage and being the 4th team to qualify for the playoffs in the season, Rajasthan Royals was now knocked out. They failed to grab the crucial moments of the match and hence were out of the competition now. Shane Watson was standing in disbelief after seeing what happened with him and the team.