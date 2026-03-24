On This Cricket in Cricket - March 24

The day of 24th March will always be remembered as one of the darkest days of cricket because of the history it carries. In 2018, the Australian players, such as Cameron Bancroft, Steve Smith, and David Warner, admitted to ball tampering. In 1987, Bangladesh’s star player Shakib Al Hasan was born, who went on to become the leading all-rounder for the team. In 2015, New Zealand defeated South Africa in a thriller to book their place in the Finals of the ODI World Cup. In 1979, Graeme Swann was born in England, who became a magician on the field.

On This Day - March 24, 2018 - Australia admits to Ball Tampering against South Africa

The Sandpaper gate which took place on March 24, 2018, remains one of the most shocking incidents in cricket history. During the third Test between the Australia national cricket team and the South Africa national cricket team at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera rubbing the ball with a yellow object. He later tried to hide it, initially claiming it was tape, but investigations confirmed it was sandpaper.

(Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft admitted to Ball Tampering)

Captain Steve Smith admitted he knew about the plan, while David Warner was identified as a key figure behind it. The match ended in a heavy 322-run defeat for Australia, who were bowled out for just 107 while chasing 430. The fallout was massive. The ICC charged Bancroft with a Level 2 offence, while Smith was penalized for breaching the spirit of the game. Cricket Australia imposed strict bans, with Smith and Warner suspended for 12 months and Bancroft for 9 months.

On This Day - March 24, 1987 - Shakib Al Hasan was Born Today

One of the best all-rounders of all time and the man who changed Bangladesh’s fate in the game, Shakib Al Hasan, was born on March 24, 1987. Being an all-rounder in all three formats, he has been amazing with both bat and ball. Starting with Test Cricket, he has scored 4609 runs in 71 matches with an average of 37.77. Besides this, he has picked 246 wickets at an average of 31.72 in this format.

(Shakib Al Hasan was born on March 24, 1987)

When it comes to the ODI Format, he has played 247 matches and has made 7570 runs while averaging 37.29 with the bat. With the ball, he has 317 wickets and has maintained an economy rate of 4.46. In the T20I Format, he has played 129 matches for the Bangladesh team and has picked up 149 wickets at an economy rate of 6.81.

On This Day - March 24, 1979 - Graeme Swann was Born Today

The spinner from England who went on to dominate the bowling era between 2000-2010, Graeme Swann, was born on 24th March, 1979. After making his debut in 2000 in the ODI’s, he played 79 matches for the team and eventually picked up 104 wickets at an average of 27.76 and an economy rate of 4.54. Besides this, he made 500 runs in the ODI Format with a strike rate of 90.41.

(Graeme Swann was born on March 24, 1979)

Coming to Test cricket, he took part in 60 matches for the England team and was able to pick 255 wickets while maintaining an average of 29.96. His 1370 runs also allowed him to contribute well down the order. The T20I format saw him pick up 51 wickets in the 39 matches played and had an economy rate of 6.36.

On This Day - March 24, 2015 - New Zealand defeats South Africa by 4 Wickets

The thrilling match between the New Zealand national cricket team and the South Africa national cricket team in the 2015 World Cup semi-final at Eden Park turned into a last-ball classic. South Africa, batting first in a rain-reduced 43-over game, scored 281 for 5. Faf du Plessis made 82, while AB de Villiers added a quick 65 not out. David Miller smashed 49 off just 18 balls to boost the total.

(New Zealand defeated South Africa by 4 wickets)

Chasing a revised target of 298, New Zealand got a flying start with Brendon McCullum scoring 59 off 26 balls. The game stayed close as wickets kept falling. Grant Elliott played the match-winning knock of 84 not out, supported by Corey Anderson, who scored 58. New Zealand reached 299 for 6 in 42.5 overs, winning by 4 wickets with 1 ball left, sealing a historic entry into the final.