On This Day in Cricket - March 29

The day of 29th March often brings up the things in cricketing world that have got utmost importance and one of them came in 2015 when the Australian team defeated New Zealand in the Finals of the 2015 ODI World Cup to lift their 5th title. In 1990, Australia got another bowling all-rounder in the name of Michael Nesser. In 1989, Dwaine Pretorius was born who later went on to play for the South African team. Besides this, West indies spinner Gudakesh Motie was born in 1995.

On This Day - March 29, 1990 - Michael Nesser was Born Today

Australia has been a land of fast bowling al-rounders and the another name which was added on 29th March, 1990 was of Michael Nesser. Being the player who has all the skills, Nesser has played 5 test matches so far for the Australian team and has picked wickets while averaging 18.90 and a strike rate of 35.3.

Michael Nesser was born on 29th March, 1990)

Besides this, he has scored 131 runs for the team. Michael Nesser has also featured in 4 ODI matches so far and has taken 3 wickets for the team while averaging 79.66 with the ball and an economy rate of 6.51. In the T20s around the world, he has picked 7 wickets while averaging 24.02 with the ball.

On This Day - March 29, 1989 - Dwaine Pretorius was Born Today

For the South African team, a player like Dwaine Pretorius has always been a valuable addition and on 29th March , 1989, the cricketing world got him. After playing 3 test matches, he has picked wickets and averages 36.00 with the bat while keeping an economy rate of 3.15. Coming to the ODI's, he has played 27 matches while picking up 35 wickets and keeping an average of 27.05 along with an economy rate of 4.96.

(Dwaine Pretorius was born on 29th March, 1989)

In the batting department, he has also scored 192 runs at an average of 16.00. The T20I format is the one where he has excelled the most and has picked 35 wickets in the 30 matches played. he has maintained an average of 19.88 and an economy rate of 8.28 for the team. Talking about his batting in the T20I format, he has scored 261 runs with a strike rate of 164.15.

On This Day - March 29, 2015 - Australia defeats New Zealand to win the ODI World Cup

Winning their 5th ODI World Cup, Australia defeated New Zealand by 7 wickets in the 2015 final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Batting first, New Zealand struggled and were all out for 183 in 45 overs. Grant Elliott top-scored for New Zealand with a brilliant 83 off 82 balls, while Ross Taylor contributed 40 runs. James Faulkner was the pick of the Australian bowlers, taking 3 wickets for 36 runs, supported by Mitchell Johnson (3/30) and Mitchell Starc (2/20). Extras added 13 to New Zealand’s total.

(Australia won the ODI World Cup 2015)

Chasing 184, Australia got off to a shaky start losing Aaron Finch for a duck, but Michael Clarke and Steven Smith steadied the innings. Clarke scored a commanding 74 off 72 balls, and Smith remained unbeaten on 56. David Warner contributed 45 before being dismissed. Australia reached the target in 33.1 overs, leaving 101 balls to spare. James Faulkner was named Player of the Match, and Mitchell Starc, with 22 wickets in the tournament, was Player of the Series. The victory capped Australia’s dominant World Cup campaign in front of 93,013 fans.

On This Day - March 29, 2004 - Virender Sehwag smashes Triple Century against Pakistan

Being the player of the match, Virender Sehwag produced a historic triple century in the 1st Test between India and Pakistan at the Multan Cricket Stadium in 2004. On the second day, Sehwag continued his extraordinary innings, reaching 309 runs off 375 balls with 39 fours and 6 sixes, dominating the Pakistani bowlers. He shared strong partnerships with Sachin Tendulkar, who remained unbeaten on 194, and others like Yuvraj Singh (59) and Aakash Chopra (42). India declared at 675/5, putting Pakistan under immense pressure.

(Virender Sehwag scored a triple century on day 2 against Pakistan)

Pakistan started their first innings, but their batting struggled against India’s disciplined bowling. Irfan Pathan took early wickets, and Anil Kumble and Zaheer Khan applied constant pressure. By the end of the second day, Pakistan was still trailing significantly, with key batsmen like Yasir Hameed (91) and Inzamam-ul-Haq (77) trying to stabilize the innings. The day highlighted Sehwag’s aggressive dominance and India’s commanding position, setting the tone for an innings-and-52-runs victory.