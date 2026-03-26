On This Day in Cricket - March 26

With the 26th March running, the cricket fans have got a number of reasons to celebrate. In 1985, India’s Golden Arm bowler and the man who proved to be a crisis man, Kedar Jadhav, was born. In 1981, the cricketing world saw Ben Roher being born, who then went on to play for the Australian team. In 1949, one of the most famous umpires from South Africa, Rudolf Eric Koertzen, was born. In 2018, Megan Schutt took a hat-trick against India and became the first Australian women to do so.

On This Day - March 26, 1985 - Kedar Jadhav was Born Today

India’s middle-order batsman and the player who took the onus of being a crisis man, Kedar Jadhav, was born on 26th March, 1985, in Maharashtra. After his domestic performances, Kedar Jadhav was picked in the Indian team and then went on to become a permanent member till 2019.

(Kedar Jadhav was born on March 26, 1985)

The ODIs proved to be his ideal format as he played 73 matches for the team and scored 1389 runs at an average of 42.09 while keeping a strike rate of 101.60. His century against England alongside Virat Kohli got him the required appreciation. His 27 wickets in the ODI Format with 37.77 average gave him the name of “Man with the Golden Arm”. Coming to the T20I format, he played just 9 matches and was able to score 122 runs with a strike rate of 123.23.

On This Day - March 26, 1949 - Rudi Koertzen was Born Today

The umpire who became one of cricket’s most respected officials, Rudi Koertzen, built a remarkable career through consistency and discipline. Born in 1949 in South Africa, he began umpiring in 1981 after playing league cricket. His international journey started in 1992 when he stood in his first Test and ODI matches.

(Rudi Koertzen was born on 26th March, 1949)

Koertzen went on to officiate in 128 Test matches, including 108 as an on-field umpire and 20 as a TV umpire. In ODIs, he handled 250 matches, with 209 on field and 41 as a TV umpire. Even in the 19 T20Is, he stood as an umpire in the 14 matches, while he was a TV umpire in the other 5 matches. He passed away on August 9, 2022, at Riversdale.

On This Day - March 26, 1985 - Prosper Utseya was Born Today

Being a victim of an illegal bowling action setback, Prosper Utseya still managed to build a solid international career as a dependable off-spinner for Zimbabwe. He made his debut in 2004 at just 19 and went on to serve the team for more than a decade, even leading the side at a young age. Utseya played 164 ODIs, where he picked up 133 wickets with best figures of 5 for 36, while maintaining a tight economy of 4.36. In T20 Internationals, he featured in 35 matches and took 26 wickets.

(Prosper Utseya was born on 26th March, 1985)

Though his Test career was short, with only 4 matches and 10 wickets, he remained a key figure in limited-overs cricket. Across formats, his strength was control rather than aggression, often keeping runs in check. With the bat, he contributed 1406 ODI runs, including 4 half-centuries, showing his value as a lower-order player. In domestic cricket, he claimed 217 first-class wickets and over 200 List A wickets. Despite challenges, including remodeling his action, Utseya remained a committed performer and a reliable all-round contributor for Zimbabwe cricket.

On This Day - March 26, 2018 - Megan Schutt Takes a Hat-Trick against India

The hat-trick from Megan Schutt turned the match completely in Australia Women’s favour against India Women in Mumbai in 2018. Defending a strong total of 186 for 5, Schutt delivered a match-winning spell of 3 for 31 in her 4 overs, maintaining good control with an economy of 7.75. Her magical moment came early in India’s chase when she removed Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, and Deepti Sharma in quick succession to complete a brilliant hat-trick.

(Megan Schutt took a hat-trick against India)

These key wickets reduced India to 26 for 3, putting them under immediate pressure while chasing a big target of 187. The early collapse made it difficult for India to recover, despite a fighting 50 from Jemimah Rodrigues. Schutt’s spell broke the backbone of the batting lineup and ensured Australia stayed in control throughout. Her outstanding performance earned her the Player of the Match award as Australia secured a comfortable 36 run victory.