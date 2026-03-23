On This Day in Cricket - March 23

When it comes to March 23, the cricketing fans have experienced some of the most breathtaking moments in the game. The 2003 ODI World Cup Finals were played on March 23, where India lost the match against Australia by 125 runs. On the same day, India defeated Bangladesh in the 2016 T20 World Cup by just 1 run to keep themselves alive in the tournament. In 1968, England’s hero Mike Atherton was born, who later transitioned to a commentator. In 1994, Kapil Dev played the final test match of his career against New Zealand.

On This Day - March 23, 1968 - Mike Atherton was Born Today

Being the player who played with a free mind and an aggressive approach, Mike Atherton was born on 23rd March 1968 and began his cricketing career for the England team. Talking about the format where he excelled, the Text cricket saw him playing 115 matches, and he scored 7728 runs with an average of 37.69.

(Mike Atherton was born on 23rd March, 1968)

He managed to score 16 centuries for the team, and in the bowling department, he picked up 2 wickets. Coming to the ODI Format, he played 54 matches for the England team and scored 1791 runs at an average of 35.11 and a strike rate of 58.64. He played his last International match on 27th August 2001 and then started working as a commentator and a journalist who used to cover cricket through his words.

On This Day - March 23, 2003 - Australia defeats India to win the 2003 ODI World Cup

Playing the Finals of the 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup Final, Australia delivered a dominant performance to defeat India by 125 runs at Johannesburg. After India chose to bowl first, Australia posted a massive 359 for 2 in 50 overs, one of the highest totals in a World Cup final at that time. Ricky Ponting played a captain’s knock, smashing an unbeaten 140 off 121 balls, including 8 sixes.

(Australia defeated India by 125 runs to win the 2003 ODI World Cup)

He was well supported by Damien Martyn, who scored 88 not out, as the duo built a record 234-run partnership for the 3rd wicket. Earlier, Adam Gilchrist added a quick 57 to give a strong start. Chasing 360, India had a poor start as Sachin Tendulkar was dismissed for 4. Virender Sehwag fought back with 82, while Rahul Dravid contributed 47, but wickets kept falling regularly. India were bowled out for 234 in 39.2 overs. Glenn McGrath led the bowling with 3 wickets, supported by Brett Lee and Andrew Symonds. Australia sealed their third World Cup title, finishing the tournament unbeaten with 17 consecutive ODI wins.

On This Day - March 23, 2016 - India defeats Bangladesh by 1 Run

The match, which took place in the ICC World T20 2016 at Bengaluru, turned out to be one of the closest games in T20 history, with India winning by just 1 run. Batting first, India scored 146 for 7 in 20 overs. Suresh Raina top-scored with 30 off 23 balls, while Virat Kohli made 24. Useful contributions came from Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, but India never fully dominated as Bangladesh bowlers kept things tight.

(India defeated Bangladesh by 1 run)

In reply, Bangladesh chased well with Tamim Iqbal scoring 35 and Sabbir Rahman adding a quick 26. The match went down to the final over with Bangladesh needing 11 runs. In a dramatic finish, Hardik Pandya held his nerve, taking 2 wickets in the last 3 balls. MS Dhoni also made a crucial run-out on the final ball to seal the win. Ravichandran Ashwin was named Player of the Match for his 2 wickets, as India secured a thrilling victory.

On This Day - March 23, 1994 - Kapil Dev Retires from Test Cricket

Retiring from Test Cricket, Kapil Dev played his final match in the India tour of New Zealand 1994, Only Test at Hamilton, which ended in a draw. New Zealand scored 187 in the first innings, with Ken Rutherford making 63, while Javagal Srinath took 4 wickets. India replied with 246, led by Mohammad Azharuddin, who scored 63, and Sachin Tendulkar adding 43.

(Kapil Dev retired on 23rd March, 1994, from Test Cricket)

In the second innings, New Zealand declared at 368 for 7. Stephen Fleming played a brilliant knock of 92, while Bryan Young scored 85. Chasing 310, India reached 177 for 3 in 59 overs before the match ended. Navjot Sidhu top-scored with 98, and Tendulkar remained unbeaten on 11. Fleming was named Player of the Match, as the game finished without a result, marking the end of Kapil Dev’s legendary career.