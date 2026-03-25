On This Cricket in Cricket - March 25

The day of March 25 is widely celebrated as the day of Birthdays for cricket fans because of the Legends who were born today. In 1992, Australia’s Meg Lanning was born, who went on to lead the team to multiple ICC Titles. Apart from her, Yuvraj Singh’s father and former cricketer Yograj Singh was born in 1958. Even India’s former fast bowler Ashok Dinda was born in 1984. In 2011, New Zealand knocked out South Africa from the ODI World Cup in the Quarter-Finals.

On This Day - March 25, 1992 - Meg Lanning was Born Today

Australia Women’s Cricket Team has been blessed to have a player like Meg Lanning, who was born on 25th March, 1992. As captain, Meg Lanning proved to be an asset for the team by having a win percentage of 88.62 in WODIs.

(Meg Lanning was born on 25th March, 1992)

Even as a batsman, she managed to play 103 matches for the Australian team and scored 4602 runs at an average of 53.51 while keeping a strike rate of 92.90. She even got 15 centuries for the team in yellow. Coming to T20I Cricket, she played 132 matches while making 3405 runs and had an average of 36.61 for the team. Talking about Test cricket, he played 6 matches and scored 345 runs at an average of 31.36.

On This Day - March 25, 1984 - Ashok Dinda was Born Today

Coming from a small village in Kolkata and becoming a member of the Pace factory in India, Ashok Dinda was born on 25th March 1984. Despite getting minimal chances to represent the Indian team, Ashok Dinda made a name for himself in the bowling department. Coming to his ODI career, Dinda played 13 matches for the Indian team and went on to pick 12 wickets while keeping an average of 51.00 and an economy rate of 6.18.

(Ashok Dinda was born on 25th March, 1984)

Following the T20I Format, Ashok Dinda donned the blue jersey in 9 matches and was able to pick up 17 wickets while maintaining an economy rate of 8.16 in the format. His record in the IPL and domestic T20’s allowed him to make a name for himself, as in the 147 matches played, he picked up 151 wickets and at an average of 25.31 while keeping an economy rate of 7.68.

On This Day - March 25, 1958 - Yograj Singh was Born Today

Father of Yuvraj Singh and the man who represented India national cricket team briefly, Yograj Singh had a short but notable cricket journey. He played just 1 Test and 6 ODIs between 1980 and 1981. In his only Test match against New Zealand, he picked up 1 wicket for 63 runs, while in ODIs, he managed 4 wickets at an average of 46.50. Though his international career was limited, Yograj showed a better impact in domestic cricket.

(Yograj Singh was born on the 25th March, 1958)

In 30 first-class matches, he took 66 wickets at an average of 26.60, including a best of 7 for 36. In List A cricket, he claimed 14 wickets in 13 matches. With the bat, he contributed modestly, scoring 398 runs in first-class cricket. Despite not achieving big success at the international level, his performances in domestic cricket and his role in shaping Yuvraj Singh’s career remain an important part of his legacy.

On This Day - March 25, 2011 - New Zealand defeats South Africa by 49 Runs

Winning against the strong South Africa national cricket team in a knockout game, the New Zealand national cricket team delivered a complete performance in the 3rd quarter final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011. Batting first, New Zealand posted 221 for 8 in 50 overs. Jesse Ryder led the effort with a steady 83 off 121 balls, while Ross Taylor added 43. Kane Williamson remained unbeaten on 38 to push the total past 220.

(New Zealand defeated South Africa by 49 runs in the 2011 ODI World Cup)

In reply, South Africa started well but kept losing wickets at key moments. Jacques Kallis scored 47, and Faf du Plessis made 36, but the team collapsed to 172 in 43.2 overs. The star of the match was Jacob Oram, who took 4 for 39 and also held 2 catches. Nathan McCullum supported him with 3 wickets. New Zealand won by 49 runs and moved into the next stage.