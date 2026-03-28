On This Day in Cricket - March 28

As we move to the day of 28th March, we are all set to celebrate the birthdays of some major cricketers. Starting with 1982, the England’s player and star performer Sarah Clarke was born. In 1996, Australia’s opener and the man who performed well for the team during India’s 2017 tour, Matt Renshaw was born. In 2001, Afghanistan’s magician and the bowler who knows how to spin a web against batters, Mujeeb Ur Rahman was born. In 1995, Queensland won their first first Sheffield Shield, hence ending 68 years of wait.

On This Day - March 28, 1996 - Matt Renshaw was Born Today

Making his debut for Australia at the age of 20, Matt Renshaw has been a serious talent and his 2017 tour to India was a proof to that. Born on 28th March, 1996, Matt Renshaw has played 14 Test Matches for the team and has scored 645 runs while averaging 29.31 with the bat.

(Matt Renshaw was born on 28th March, 1996)

His highest score of 184 shows his resilience and determination. When it comes to the ODI cricket, Matt Renshaw has played just 3 matches and has scored 107 runs and averages 53.50 while striking at 95.53 for the team. Even in the T20Is, Matt Renshaw hasn't got much chances and in the 6 matches, he has got 120 runs at an average of 24.00 with a strike rate of 121.21.

On This Day - March 28, 2001 - Mujeeb Ur Rahman was Born Today

Born on 28th March 2001, Mujeeb Ur Rahman is the spinner who has made it hard for the batters to pick him. Hailing from Afghanistan, Mujeeb has been an integral part of the squad and in the 75 ODIs played, he has picked 101 wickets while averaging 28.34 with the ball and an economy rate of 4.32.

(Mujeeb Ur Rahman was born on 28th March, 2001)

His 39.2 strike rate shows how good he has been with the ball. Talking about his T20I stats, he has picked up 87 wickets and has played just 65 matches while keeping an average of 18.10 and an economy rate of 6.51. Coming to the T20 cricket around the world, Mujeeb has been a priority pick for the franchises as in the 290 matches played by him, he has picked up 319 wickets while keeping an average of 23.29 for the team.

On This Day - March 28, 2024 - Rajasthan Royals defeats Delhi Capitals by 12 Runs

The match where Rajasthan Royals defeated Delhi Capitals by 12 runs in Jaipur turned out to be an exciting contest. Rajasthan did not start well and lost early wickets, but Riyan Parag played a superb innings to change the game. He stayed not out on 84 runs from 45 balls and batted with confidence and control. He also got good support from Ravichandran Ashwin and Dhruv Jurel, helping the team reach 185/5 in 20 overs.

(Rajasthan Royals defeated Delhi Capitals by 12 Runs)

While chasing, Delhi started strongly with David Warner scoring 49, but they kept losing wickets at important moments. Tristan Stubbs fought hard with an unbeaten 44, but the target remained just out of reach. Rajasthan bowlers, especially Yuzvendra Chahal, controlled things well in the final overs. Delhi ended at 173/5, falling short by 12 runs in a close finish.

On This Day - March 28, 2025 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeats Chennai Super Kings by 50 Runs

Another contest that saw a strong performance, Royal Challengers Bengaluru comfortably beat Chennai Super Kings by 50 runs in Chennai. Batting first, RCB put up a big score of 196/7. Rajat Patidar led the innings with a well-made 51, while players like Phil Salt and Devdutt Padikkal added useful runs. At the end, Tim David played a quick and powerful knock to push the score higher.

(Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Chennai Super Kings by 50 Runs)

Chasing 197, CSK had a poor start and lost early wickets, which put them under pressure. Rachin Ravindra tried to keep the innings steady with 41 runs, and MS Dhoni scored 30 not out, but there was not enough support from others. RCB bowlers did a great job, with Josh Hazlewood leading the attack. CSK finished at 146/8, well short of the target.