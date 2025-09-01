5 Most Talked-About Facebook Posts on SportsCafe India.

💬 210+ comments | 👍 33.8K+ reactions

The season’s most celebrated post. Highlighting Siraj’s unforgettable spells — 6/21, 6/72, and multiple five-wicket hauls — it united fans in admiration. With more than 33,000 reactions, this was proof that “Miya Magic” is alive and thriving in Indian cricket.

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