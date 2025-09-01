5 Most Talked-About Facebook Posts on SportsCafe India
For cricket fans, Facebook is more than just a feed — it’s a community where debates spark, legends are celebrated, and every record-breaking moment finds its audience. On the SportsCafe India page, these five posts stood out, generating thousands of comments, reactions, and passionate discussions.
Stokes vs Jadeja — Who’s the True Test All-Rounder?
💬 297+ comments | 👍 8.9K+ reactions
This post turned into a battlefield of opinions. Fans clashed over stats, comparing Ben Stokes’ game-changing innings with Ravindra Jadeja’s all-round consistency and bowling dominance. Some crowned Stokes the ultimate match-winner, others swore Jadeja’s impact was unmatched. Verdict? Still undecided — and the debate goes on.
Mohammed Siraj — The Relentless Fighter
💬 290+ comments | 👍 26.8K+ reactions
Five Tests, endless energy, and tireless spells that broke opponents down. Fans hailed Siraj as a “machine,” celebrating his stamina, skill, and warrior spirit. The post quickly became a flood of admiration, cementing Siraj’s place as one of India’s most beloved bowlers.
Guess the Legends from Their Fingers
💬 230+ comments | 👍 1.1K+ reactions
Not every viral post is about records — sometimes it’s about fun. This quirky challenge asked fans to identify cricket greats just by looking at their hands. From Ashwin to Muralitharan, guesses flew in the comments, mixing laughter, creativity, and plenty of “aha!” moments.
Gavaskar vs Shubman Gill — Clash of Generations
💬 210+ comments | 👍 2K+ reactions
Sunil Gavaskar’s legendary knocks from the 70s versus Shubman Gill’s stunning 2025 performances against England. A post that bridged eras — with one side insisting that Gavaskar’s greatness is untouchable, while others hailed Gill as the new face of Indian cricket. Nostalgia met modern brilliance, and the fans loved every second of the debate.
Siraj’s Best Test Figures — “Miya Magic”
💬 210+ comments | 👍 33.8K+ reactions
The season’s most celebrated post. Highlighting Siraj’s unforgettable spells — 6/21, 6/72, and multiple five-wicket hauls — it united fans in admiration. With more than 33,000 reactions, this was proof that “Miya Magic” is alive and thriving in Indian cricket.
Which of these posts did you join in on? Head over to SportsCafe India on Facebook and dive into the conversation — because in our community, the debate never stops!
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