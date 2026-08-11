Barcelona Turn Attention to Lautaro Martinez as Alvarez Alternative
Barcelona have identified Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez as a possible alternative to Julian Alvarez. The 28 year old Argentine has impressed sporting director Deco and coach Hansi Flick. Martinez has scored 175 goals in 376 competitive matches for Inter and remains contracted until 2029.
However, negotiations could prove difficult due to Inter’s strong stance.
For the Barcelona transfer plans this summer, Lautaro Martinez has emerged as a possible alternative to Julian Alvarez. Barcelona remain interested in signing Alvarez, who reportedly wants to move to Camp Nou, but Atletico Madrid have made it clear that they do not want to sell their star striker to a direct rival. With time running short, Barcelona have begun exploring other options more seriously. According to Eldesmarque, Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez is now on the club’s radar.
Sporting director Deco and manager Hansi Flick are both said to be admirers of the Argentine international, who has delivered consistently for Inter and Argentina. Martinez has scored 175 goals in 376 competitive appearances for Inter, highlighting his reliability in front of goal. At 28, Martinez is in the prime stage of his career and could offer Barcelona a different profile compared with Alvarez.
While Alvarez is regarded as more technically gifted, Martinez brings strong finishing, physical presence and aerial ability. His style could provide a different dimension to a Barcelona attack filled with technically skilled players. However, a transfer would be difficult. Martinez is contracted to Inter until 2029, while the Italian club is known for negotiating firmly. Barcelona could therefore face another challenging and expensive deal if they decide to pursue the striker.