For the Barcelona transfer plans this summer, Lautaro Martinez has emerged as a possible alternative to Julian Alvarez. Barcelona remain interested in signing Alvarez, who reportedly wants to move to Camp Nou, but Atletico Madrid have made it clear that they do not want to sell their star striker to a direct rival. With time running short, Barcelona have begun exploring other options more seriously. According to Eldesmarque, Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez is now on the club’s radar.