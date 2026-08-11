Australian Star Makes SHOCK Return to International Cricket as Captain for New Team
Moises Henriques will be making his comeback to the T20 World Cup. However, fans won't be seeing him play in the Australian jersey this time, as he is set to lead Portugal. Making his comeback to international cricket after a long time, he is set to captain Portugal in the World Cup qualifiers.
The qualifier stages for the 2027 World Cup are all set to commence within the next few weeks. Teams are announcing their line-ups, and one of them has surprised the fans, as they saw a name which they remember as an Aussie. Portugal has named its team for the qualifier matches of the 2028 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Sub-Regional Qualifier C.
Moises Henriques, who has played 44 international games for the Australian team, will now also be playing for Portugal. He won't just be playing for the team in the T20 World Cup qualifier stages, he will be leading the side in the same.
This comes as a major shift, since Moises Henriques has played with various top Australian stars. Now at the age of 39, he will be playing for his home country for the very first time, as he aims to help them get the T20 World Cup qualification.
Our Take
Portugal has received a massive boost with the availability of Moises Henriques as a captain of the team. His experience will be helpful for the line-up to show its best in the qualifier stages and eventually make their debut in the T20 World Cup 2028. Portugal has already been dominating in the FIFA World Cup for a long time, and now they will be eager to make their mark in the Cricket T20 World Cup.