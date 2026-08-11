The unavailability of Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka is still being reported, and it is yet to be confirmed by the Sri Lanka cricket team. The team might be able to manage if any one of them is unavailable. But if both of them are unavailable for the team in the first Test, it will be a lot pressurising for the batting line-up. On the other hand, India will be taking it as a blessing in disguise, as the team holds an experienced bowling line-up.