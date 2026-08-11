Sri Lanka Receive Massive Blow Days Before India Test
The Sri Lankan cricket team has been affected with injuries ahead of the first test. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis are reported to be unfit to play, as the team prepares for the first game against India. If they are ruled out, India will be receiving a major boost against the home team.
Sri Lanka and India will now be going against each other in a two match Test series. While India was affected with the injury of two players, the team has found their replacements. Sai Sudharsan and Jasprit Bumrah have been replaced by Sarfaraz Khan and Auqib Nabi in the Test side.
However, the injury issues for Sri Lanka have unfortunately come up at the wrong time. It has been reported that Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis won't be available for the team in the first test. Reports claim that both players have still not recovered from their injuries, which is causing a concern.
In case they don't play the first Test against India at Galle International Stadium, it will be a major setback for the home team. Sri Lanka has been toiling hard to ensure that they take revenge of the previous series losses against the Indian team. But injury issues at this time will affect them.
Our Take
The unavailability of Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka is still being reported, and it is yet to be confirmed by the Sri Lanka cricket team. The team might be able to manage if any one of them is unavailable. But if both of them are unavailable for the team in the first Test, it will be a lot pressurising for the batting line-up. On the other hand, India will be taking it as a blessing in disguise, as the team holds an experienced bowling line-up.