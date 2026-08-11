In the latest development, Santos coach Cuca is set to speak with Neymar about his disciplinary record and the need to keep him available for the club’s most important matches. The forward missed Santos’ game against Athletico PR after receiving his third yellow card in the meeting with Chapecoense, which triggered a one match suspension. Neymar has been a key figure for Santos this season, making 19 appearances and contributing 8 goals and 5 assists in 2026.