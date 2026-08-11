Cuca Sends Clear Neymar Message Ahead of Santos Crucial Fixtures
Santos coach Cuca plans to speak with Neymar about his disciplinary record and availability for crucial fixtures. Neymar has received 9 yellow cards in 19 appearances this season, already surpassing his 8 bookings from 28 games last year.
He has scored 8 goals and provided 5 assists in 2026, making his availability important for Santos.
In the latest development, Santos coach Cuca is set to speak with Neymar about his disciplinary record and the need to keep him available for the club’s most important matches. The forward missed Santos’ game against Athletico PR after receiving his third yellow card in the meeting with Chapecoense, which triggered a one match suspension. Neymar has been a key figure for Santos this season, making 19 appearances and contributing 8 goals and 5 assists in 2026.
However, his disciplinary record has become a concern, with the Brazilian receiving 9 yellow cards already this season. That figure is higher than the 8 bookings he collected across 28 appearances last year. He also received a red card after a second caution against Botafogo in the Brasileirão. The forward has already missed another league fixture against Flamengo because of accumulated bookings.
His disciplinary situation is also important in the Copa do Brasil, where he enters the quarter finals just one booking away from suspension after being cautioned against Coritiba and Remo. Cuca believes Neymar’s presence can make a major difference, particularly in decisive fixtures. Santos will discover their Copa do Brasil quarter final opponent after the CBF draw, with the coach hoping Neymar remains available for the crucial games ahead.